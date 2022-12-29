ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Patriots miss Thursday's practice

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have to beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 to have any shot at the playoffs. They may have to do so severely shorthanded on both sides of the ball.

After seven players were missing from Wednesday's practice, eight were missing from Thursday's practice. It's especially concerning in the secondary, with veteran safety Adrian Phillips (illness) a new absence on Thursday.

In addition to Phillips, Jack Jones (knee), Marcus Jones (concussion), and Jalen Mills (groin) were all missing for a second straight day. Jonathan Jones was also limited again with a chest injury, so Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade are the only two healthy corners on New England's active roster.

That's not ideal with a matchup against a Miami pass attack that includes receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki.

Marcus Jones has been New England's most dynamic player this season, scoring touchdowns on offense, defense, and special teams. His pick-six last Saturday against the Bengals provided the spark that the team needed to get its comeback attempt going. But Jones landed in concussion protocol on Wednesday, putting his availability in doubt for Sunday.

Jack Jones has missed the last two games, while Mills has missed the last three. Their injuries thrust Marcus Jones up the depth chart at corner, where he's started three of the last four games.

New England's injury issues aren't just on the offensive side of the ball. Tight end Jonnu Smith (concussion), receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), and tackle Yodny Cajuste (illness) were absent for a second straight day on Thursday.

Running back Damien Harris was another new addition to the team's missing list on Thursday, though he missed because of personal reasons. So there's a decent chance he'll finally return this weekend after missing the last four games with a thigh injury.

Missing eight players on Thursday ahead of a crucial game is not ideal. New England has to win its last two games to sneak into the playoffs, but will be eliminated from postseason contention with a loss.

Tune in to Patriots-Dolphins this Sunday on WBZ-TV -- the television station of the New England Patriots! Coverage continues Friday night at 7 p.m. with Patriots All Access, and begins Sunday at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay. The Pats and the Dolphins are set to kick off at 1 p.m., and after the game, switch to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!

NBC Sports

Belichick heaps praise on McCourty, Slater after win vs. Dolphins

Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins was bittersweet for Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater. The New England Patriots team captains may have played their final game at Gillette Stadium. While they haven't officially announced their retirement from football, both McCourty and Slater have acknowledged the possibility that this season will be their last.
