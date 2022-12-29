Read full article on original website
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the HolidaysJoe MertensFond Du Lac, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a History note | Remember Fireside Books & Gifts in West Bend, WI
January 1, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – While reviewing new stores on Paradise Drive in an article this week, neighbors brought up recollections of a much-loved bookstore owned by Gary and Karen Christianson. The husband-and-wife team ran the popular Fireside Books & Gifts for more than 30 years until January 2014 when they made the difficult decision to close.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House
West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | United Way of Washington County supports Catholic Charities
Washington Co., WI – It is the giving season, and the United Way of Washington County has a number of local non-profits that are in need and worthy of your support. United Way of Washington County partnered with Catholic Charities in September 2021 and opened a new office on Elm Street in West Bend with counseling services available.
seehafernews.com
Schroeder’s Announces Penny War to Benefit United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps
Schroeder’s Department Store in Two Rivers has announced a fundraiser to support the Vollrath Division of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps. The local store is hosting a Penny War, where participants can stop in and drop pennies into a jar noting their favorite branch of the military.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Bill Schulz announces candidacy for West Bend School Board
December 31, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – There are three open seats up for election April 4, 2023, as three incumbents have filed non-candidacy in the Spring Election. Bill Schulz of West Bend forwarded a statement announcing his candidacy for the West Bend Joint District #1 School Board.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Rev. Jerome Victor Repenshek, 85, of Sheboygan
December 30, 2022 – The Archdiocese has released an obituary for Rev. Jerry Repenshek with services. Details are below. With hope in the Resurrection, we commend to the Lord,. Reverend Jerome Victor Repenshek. who died on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the age of 85. Born on December 7,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Dairy Queen in Jackson, WI holds 1/2 price sale (on select items) on January 1, 2023
Jackson, WI – The Kevin Scheunemann family is helping neighbors ring in the New Year with a half-price deal (on select items) at its Jackson Dairy Queen on Sunday, January 1, 2023. The DQ’s in Kewaskum, West Bend, and Jackson are all locally owned franchises. The year-end sale is...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Delay in opening new location for Michaleno’s Pizzeria in West Bend, WI
January 1, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Michaleno’s Pizzeria is opening in a new location at 235 S. Main Street in West Bend, WI however, there is a delay. Originally the locally owned pizza place was slated to open Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Some delays with equipment and remodeling have pushed the opening out another week. More details will be posted when information becomes available.
CBS 58
Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Keberle, Patrykus and Laufenberg: 20+ years experience, YOUR injury lawyers
West Bend, WI – At Keberle, Patrykus & Laufenberg, LLP (KPL) we dedicate our legal practice to assisting injury victims and their families. We have served Washington County for over 28 years. During this time, we have helped thousands of clients from our community put their lives back together...
spectrumnews1.com
Inaugural Kids Gala celebrates Evers' second term in office
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers held an Inaugural Kids Gala in Milwaukee and Madison to celebrate his upcoming second term in office. Chris Walton took his niece, Charm, to the Kids Gala at Fiserv Forum. “We are going to get face painting in a bit,” Walton said. “She...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
WATCH: Plymouth 'Big Cheese Drop' New Year's celebration
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - The annual New Year's Eve "Big Cheese Drop" was held in Plymouth Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the Plymouth Arts Center, the 2022 drop is the 16th in the "Cheese Capital of the World." The celebration included gift bags of Sartori cheese, the event's sponsor, for the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue; 2 people dead
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police reported two people dead after a shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue early Sunday, Jan. 1. Officials told FOX6 News there are no shooters in custody. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene, and we will update this post as soon as new information...
Franklin High senior, MATC student found dead in car in South Milwaukee
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found dead in a vehicle in South Milwaukee late Thursday night, according to police.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Keberle, Patrykus and Laufenberg – Experienced injury lawyers
West Bend, WI – Keberle, Patrykus & Laufenberg, LLP (KPL) is a law firm of three experienced injury lawyers. We have a single office in Washington County, although we try cases statewide. Injury law is all we do. The three of us live and have raised our families in...
CBS 58
'A special treat:' The story of marinated herring and the Midwest NYE tradition that follows
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can smell it before you taste it. Chunks of gray, pickled herring, floating in a vinegary, sweet and spiced clear liquid. And in the Midwest, it's a delicacy. You may recognize the iconic white and blue -- or white and green if you get the...
wgnradio.com
Steve and Johnnie remember music and film legends we lost in 2022
Gino Salomone, Entertainment Reporter for Fox 6 in Milwaukee and The Dish Network, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. Together, they reflect and share personal anecdotes on many of the musicians and actors we’ve lost this year.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mom of Pewaukee girl with terminal brain cancer provides update
PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor. The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
First babies of 2023 born at Aurora Health Care
Two babies were in a tight race and were born just a minute away from each other. Only one was the first baby born in 2023 at Aurora Health Care.
