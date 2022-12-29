ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On a History note | Remember Fireside Books & Gifts in West Bend, WI

January 1, 2023 – West Bend, Wi – While reviewing new stores on Paradise Drive in an article this week, neighbors brought up recollections of a much-loved bookstore owned by Gary and Karen Christianson. The husband-and-wife team ran the popular Fireside Books & Gifts for more than 30 years until January 2014 when they made the difficult decision to close.
Recalling the end of an era for The Coachman House

West Bend, WI – In 2015, a changing landscape on S. Main Street in West Bend was taking place as the Coachman House/Club Ten 06 was leveled to make way for the new Forward Dental clinic. The building that once stood at 1006 S. Main St., came down on...
VIDEO | United Way of Washington County supports Catholic Charities

Washington Co., WI – It is the giving season, and the United Way of Washington County has a number of local non-profits that are in need and worthy of your support. United Way of Washington County partnered with Catholic Charities in September 2021 and opened a new office on Elm Street in West Bend with counseling services available.
Bill Schulz announces candidacy for West Bend School Board

December 31, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – There are three open seats up for election April 4, 2023, as three incumbents have filed non-candidacy in the Spring Election. Bill Schulz of West Bend forwarded a statement announcing his candidacy for the West Bend Joint District #1 School Board.
Obituary | Rev. Jerome Victor Repenshek, 85, of Sheboygan

December 30, 2022 – The Archdiocese has released an obituary for Rev. Jerry Repenshek with services. Details are below. With hope in the Resurrection, we commend to the Lord,. Reverend Jerome Victor Repenshek. who died on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the age of 85. Born on December 7,...
REAL ESTATE | Delay in opening new location for Michaleno’s Pizzeria in West Bend, WI

January 1, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Michaleno’s Pizzeria is opening in a new location at 235 S. Main Street in West Bend, WI however, there is a delay. Originally the locally owned pizza place was slated to open Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Some delays with equipment and remodeling have pushed the opening out another week. More details will be posted when information becomes available.
Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Inaugural Kids Gala celebrates Evers' second term in office

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers held an Inaugural Kids Gala in Milwaukee and Madison to celebrate his upcoming second term in office. Chris Walton took his niece, Charm, to the Kids Gala at Fiserv Forum. “We are going to get face painting in a bit,” Walton said. “She...
WATCH: Plymouth 'Big Cheese Drop' New Year's celebration

PLYMOUTH, Wis. - The annual New Year's Eve "Big Cheese Drop" was held in Plymouth Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the Plymouth Arts Center, the 2022 drop is the 16th in the "Cheese Capital of the World." The celebration included gift bags of Sartori cheese, the event's sponsor, for the...
Racine shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue; 2 people dead

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police reported two people dead after a shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue early Sunday, Jan. 1. Officials told FOX6 News there are no shooters in custody. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene, and we will update this post as soon as new information...
Mom of Pewaukee girl with terminal brain cancer provides update

PEWAUKEE — Delaney Krings is still fighting while enjoying Peppa Pig and having chocolate milk. Delaney turned 5 on Dec. 16 and a birthday parade was held in her honor. The little girl has terminal brain cancer. The family strived to make her final birthday special. Delaney, who loves Disney and Harry Potter, originally had a prognosis of 12 weeks, but a complication shortened it to six. On the For the Love of Delaney Facebook page there are many greetings from people around the country and internationally.
