On Thursday, Dec. 29, we published the lists of our most read stories on OurQuadCities.com in 2022, and these were the top arts & culture stories (which I wrote all) — These were all memorable pieces for me, but only a few overlapped with what I ended up choosing as a Top Ten list of my favorites for the year, which are listed below. I am perennially frustrated by the fact that the top-read stories on our website are usually always crime or accident related. That is the nature of the business.

