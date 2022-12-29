Read full article on original website
Have A Country Music New Year At Iowa’s Fairgrounds Tonight!
The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., is presenting a country-themed New Year’s Eve Bash, with Cooper Alan with Special guest the Dirt Road Rockers. Event starts at 6 p.m. If you like country music and you’re on any social media app, you’ve probably seen Cooper Alan on...
KWQC
New Year’s Eve at The Downtown Lounge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Ryan Burchett is the proud co-owner of Mississippi River Distilling Co. and the expanded Downtown Lounge, 318 East 2nd Street. Burchett highlights the big NYE bash (no cover charge!) planned for Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. The Downtown Lounge is the place to be for elegant and delicious cocktails as the clock counts down to midnight. DTL will ring in the new year with an epic balloon drop and free prosecco toast with purchase of any cocktail.
ourquadcities.com
Jonathan Turner’s favorite 2022 arts stories
On Thursday, Dec. 29, we published the lists of our most read stories on OurQuadCities.com in 2022, and these were the top arts & culture stories (which I wrote all) — These were all memorable pieces for me, but only a few overlapped with what I ended up choosing as a Top Ten list of my favorites for the year, which are listed below. I am perennially frustrated by the fact that the top-read stories on our website are usually always crime or accident related. That is the nature of the business.
ourquadcities.com
Tristan Tapscott
Tristan Tapscott is a Host and Producer of Living Local. Tristan came to the show in September 2022 after having spent nearly 20 years in the entertainment industry as an actor and musician. Quad City audiences may know him as regular at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island where...
KWQC
X-Golf to bring immersive experience to the Sauk Valley
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - One of the fastest-growing golfing simulator franchises is about to pop up in Sterling. X-Golf, a high-tech immersive golf experience will have its grand opening on Friday. Co-owner Josh Wellman said he’s excited for the community to tee off. “There’s a great axe-throwing place in...
Winter weather forces two QC businesses to close their doors
MOLINE, Ill. — Bier Stube in Moline and Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island are closing their doors for the time being after the recent winter storm over Christmas weekend water pipes, causing both businesses to flood. Each business was trying to stay afloat for at least a...
ourquadcities.com
Arena to say goodbye to TaxSlayer in mid-January
More than four months after Vibrant Credit Union announced it was acquiring naming rights to the Moline arena, the old TaxSlayer Center name should be gone from the side of the building in mid-January. The Moline-based financial institution – with $1 billion in assets and 55,000 members – has attached...
KCRG.com
Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville
An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
2 Iowans To Be Honored During Rose Parade for Organ Donation
Choosing to become an organ donor is a wonderful, selfless decision. It is saying that even in the event of your untimely death, many others will be able to go on living. There is no greater gift. Two Iowans will be honored this weekend for the gift of life they both gave by being organ donors themselves.
ourquadcities.com
Trucks part of city’s online surplus auction
The City of Muscatine Department of Public Works will conduct an online public surplus auction Jan. 4-18, 2023, according to a news release. Randy Moeller, vehicle and equipment maintenance supervisor for the City of Muscatine, has indicated that two surplus pickup trucks will be available. All items are available to...
ourquadcities.com
Sound Conservatory owner supports IL minimum wage hike
Andrzej Kozlowski, owner of Rock Island’s Sound Conservatory (1600 2nd Ave.), is one local business owner who supports the rise in Illinois’ minimum wage, effective Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He spoke recently with Local 4 News about why he pays employees more than the minimum wage, which will...
KWQC
Muscatine announces changes to refuse and recycling collection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Solid Waste Division has announced that there will be a change in the day of refuse and recycling collection for some residents on the odd numbered side of Mulberry Avenue beginning Jan. 3. Five residences on East Mississippi Drive and one on Leroy Street will also be affected by the change.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Mayor Brad Bark addresses the City of Muscatine prior to New Years
It is the most wonderful time of the year when we share special moments with our family, friends and loved ones, and look forward to brand-new opportunities with optimism and enthusiasm for this coming year. As I reflect on my first year as your mayor, I have seen great strides...
Davenport residents now have to manually pick up recycling and bulky waste calendars
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport will not be mailing its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar starting with the 2023 solid waste season, according to a City news release published on Thursday, Dec. 29. City officials came to the decision to stop mailing the calendar after an evaluation of the...
ourquadcities.com
How plastics affect elephants: Professors present free session
The public is welcome to a session by two scientists who have studied the impact of plastic upon Asian elephants. Rasika Mudalige-Jayawickrama and Lalith Jayawickrama , professors at the University of Dubuque, spent the summer of 2022 in Sri Lanka, where they are from. They will present “The Effect of Dietary Plastics on Gut Microbiome of Asian Elephants” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the Koning Center at Ridgecrest Village, 4130 Northwest Blvd., Davenport.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport changes recycling, bulky waste calendars
The city of Davenport is making changes to its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar program. The shift comes after evaluating the cost, benefit, and use of the annually mailed calendar, according to a city release Thursday. Beginning with the 2023 solid waste season, the city will no longer mail...
KWQC
Fully wired: Quad-Cities embraces fiber-optic speeds
QUAD-CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Fully fiber-optic high-speed internet will soon be available to most of the Quad-Cities. Each city has now approved deals with Metronet, an Indiana-based internet-service provider, to lay its fiber-optic network throughout town. Community-wide fiber optics has been a goal in the Quad-Cities for years.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City's historic Hamburg Inn to close its doors
Iowa's News Now has confirmed the historic Hamburg Inn in Iowa City will be closing its doors on January 8, 2023. Assistant Manager Katy Wells says the restaurant plans to close indefinitely. At this time, Wells did not give a reason for the closure. The Hamburg Inn is a regular...
ourquadcities.com
Stop stick ends 100 mph chase Thursday
A 24-year-old LeClaire man faces a felony charge after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he eluded police while he drove more than 100 mph early Thursday. Shawn Housby faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court records say.
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
