Harvard Health

Does cannabis actually relieve pain — or is something else going on?

Research suggests cannabis and placebo provide similar pain relief, but that may not be the whole story. If you’ve tried one of the various formulations of medical cannabis (marijuana) in hopes of easing your chronic pain, you’re far from alone. Treating pain is by far the most common reason offered by the many millions of Americans who use products that contain cannabinoids, the main active components in marijuana.
KevinMD.com

The promises and limits of a fentanyl vaccine

“Fentanyl Vaccine a Potential ‘Game Changer’ for Opioid Crisis,” declares a Medscape headline. “Fentanyl Vaccine Delivers Promising Results in Trial,” reports an industry website. “A Vaccine Against Deadly Fentanyl Might Be Near,” promises US News & World Report. Only the fourth headline I encounter puts...
WKRG News 5

House investigation faults FDA approval of Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm as ‘rife with irregularities’

The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) process for approving a controversial Alzheimer’s drug with questionable efficacy was “atypical” and “rife with irregularities,” according to a report released Thursday by two House committees. According to the joint report from the Energy and Commerce and Oversight and Reform panels, FDA and Aduhelm manufacturer Biogen inappropriately collaborated and […]
102.5 The Bone

FDA fast-tracks review of overdose-reversal drug for use without prescription

The Food and Drug Administration has granted a fast-track review of an overdose-reversal drug that would be available without a prescription. The drug, called RiVive, was developed by Harm Reduction Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical nonprofit. According to the company, its 3-milligram nasal spray delivered a three times higher concentration of...
L.A. Weekly

The Benefits Of CBD Use In Treatment Of Schizophrenia

View the original article about The Benefits Of CBD Use In Treatment Of Schizophrenia at Buy CBD Pens. The multitasking nature of the compound CBD has been known to be beneficial in the treatment of many complicated medical conditions that are usually unresponsive to conventional treatment methods. A form of childhood epilepsy is the only medical condition that can be treated using the only FDA approved CBD medication, Epidiolex. Beyond that one condition, there is only limited clinical data to support the beneficial effects of CBD, owing to very few and randomized trials. The situation is not grim per se, since CBD products are progressing towards getting approved for treatment of many medical conditions.
technologynetworks.com

Design Intricacies and Decision Making Strategy for Drug Drug Interaction Studies

Presenter: Andrew G. Taylor, Ph.D., Manager of Technical Support for Services at XenoTech. Conducting in vitro ADME drug-drug interaction (DDI) studies early on in the drug development process is more than simply a box checking exercise to satisfy regulatory requirements. The information provided by these studies provides a deeper understanding of the molecule to the drug developer helping to inform go or no-go decisions early on.
The Hill

Narcan maker says over-the-counter nasal spray fast-tracked by FDA

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., the maker of narcotic overdose treatment Narcan, said on Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its application to grant priority review of its overdose nasal spray as an over-the-counter (OTC) product. “The application has been granted Priority Review by the FDA and, if approved, would be the first…
beingpatient.com

A New Kind of Alzheimer’s Drug, AD101, Makes Its Way

AmyriAD Therapeutics CEO Sharon L. Rogers shares the scoop on AmyriAD’s investigational Alzheimer’s drug AD101. The majority of experimental Alzheimer’s drugs are being designed to halt the progression of the disease — a strategy which so far has yielded a 99-percent failure rate. Trials for these drugs — mostly expensive antibody-infusion based therapies — focus on treating people with Alzheimer’s early on. However, there are currently six million Americans already living with Alzheimer’s, and the majority are too far along in their Alzheimer’s journey to qualify for the trials.
NASDAQ

Minerva (NERV) Down; FDA Denies Review Schizophrenia Drug NDA

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences NERV were down 38.9% on Dec 28 after management announced that the FDA’s refuse-to-file letter on the company’s new drug application (“NDA”) filing was still in effect. The NDA filing sought approval for roluperidone to treat negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia.
MedicalXpress

New HIV treatment shot given only twice a year could be a 'game changer'

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Sunlenca, an injectable therapy to suppress HIV for patients who suffered drug resistance to other regimens. Experts say the new injectable, which works with less frequent dosing, can be a game changer for those whose infections don't respond to other treatments. Developed by...
Tu Salud

Researchers Study CRISPR Gene Editing to Cure HIV

Building on decades of basic science research, Excision BioTherapeutics recently announced that the first participant in a Phase I/II clinical trial has received a CRISPR-based therapy designed to cut HIV out of human cells, potentially resulting in a cure. This study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of the therapy,...
NASDAQ

Axsome (AXSM) Rides on New Drug Approval & Sunosi Buyout

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM received a big boost when the FDA approved its lead pipeline candidate AXS-05, under the trade name Auvelity, for treating adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) in August, making it the first approved drug in its portfolio. Post approval, Auvelity became the first and only oral...
physiciansweekly.com

Cognitive and Psychomotor Effects of Traditional Versus Modern Antihistamines

The following is a summary of “Old versus new antihistamines: Effects on cognition and psychomotor functions” published in the October 2022 issue of Primary Care by Shamil et al. The most popular long-term therapy approach for treating allergic disorders is antihistamines (AHs). For a study, researchers sought to...
The Associated Press

COVID treatments weren’t suppressed to OK vaccines’ emergency use

CLAIM: Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were suppressed as COVID-19 treatments because the vaccines couldn’t receive emergency use authorization if such treatments were available. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. There is nothing in federal law or regulation that prohibits a preventative measure such as a vaccine from being authorized for emergency use because...

