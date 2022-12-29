Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Harvard Health
Does cannabis actually relieve pain — or is something else going on?
Research suggests cannabis and placebo provide similar pain relief, but that may not be the whole story. If you’ve tried one of the various formulations of medical cannabis (marijuana) in hopes of easing your chronic pain, you’re far from alone. Treating pain is by far the most common reason offered by the many millions of Americans who use products that contain cannabinoids, the main active components in marijuana.
KevinMD.com
The promises and limits of a fentanyl vaccine
“Fentanyl Vaccine a Potential ‘Game Changer’ for Opioid Crisis,” declares a Medscape headline. “Fentanyl Vaccine Delivers Promising Results in Trial,” reports an industry website. “A Vaccine Against Deadly Fentanyl Might Be Near,” promises US News & World Report. Only the fourth headline I encounter puts...
FDA implored to universally ban over-the-counter 'gas station heroin': 'They know how dangerous this is'
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel sounded the alarm on the side effects of tianeptine, an over-the-counter supplement that can mimic opioid toxicity.
A man drank a dysentery-laced smoothie for a clinical trial — here are 2 other people who did shocking things for science in 2022
One man received a brain implant that reads his thoughts, as part of a clinical trial. In another trial, a woman got bit by more than 600 mosquitoes.
House investigation faults FDA approval of Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm as ‘rife with irregularities’
The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) process for approving a controversial Alzheimer’s drug with questionable efficacy was “atypical” and “rife with irregularities,” according to a report released Thursday by two House committees. According to the joint report from the Energy and Commerce and Oversight and Reform panels, FDA and Aduhelm manufacturer Biogen inappropriately collaborated and […]
FDA fast-tracks review of overdose-reversal drug for use without prescription
The Food and Drug Administration has granted a fast-track review of an overdose-reversal drug that would be available without a prescription. The drug, called RiVive, was developed by Harm Reduction Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical nonprofit. According to the company, its 3-milligram nasal spray delivered a three times higher concentration of...
AOL Corp
Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration failed to adhere to its own guidance and internal practices during the approval process for Biogen's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, which was "rife with irregularities," a congressional report showed on Thursday. The FDA's interactions with Biogen were "atypical" and did not follow...
L.A. Weekly
The Benefits Of CBD Use In Treatment Of Schizophrenia
View the original article about The Benefits Of CBD Use In Treatment Of Schizophrenia at Buy CBD Pens. The multitasking nature of the compound CBD has been known to be beneficial in the treatment of many complicated medical conditions that are usually unresponsive to conventional treatment methods. A form of childhood epilepsy is the only medical condition that can be treated using the only FDA approved CBD medication, Epidiolex. Beyond that one condition, there is only limited clinical data to support the beneficial effects of CBD, owing to very few and randomized trials. The situation is not grim per se, since CBD products are progressing towards getting approved for treatment of many medical conditions.
technologynetworks.com
Design Intricacies and Decision Making Strategy for Drug Drug Interaction Studies
Presenter: Andrew G. Taylor, Ph.D., Manager of Technical Support for Services at XenoTech. Conducting in vitro ADME drug-drug interaction (DDI) studies early on in the drug development process is more than simply a box checking exercise to satisfy regulatory requirements. The information provided by these studies provides a deeper understanding of the molecule to the drug developer helping to inform go or no-go decisions early on.
Narcan maker says over-the-counter nasal spray fast-tracked by FDA
Emergent BioSolutions Inc., the maker of narcotic overdose treatment Narcan, said on Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its application to grant priority review of its overdose nasal spray as an over-the-counter (OTC) product. “The application has been granted Priority Review by the FDA and, if approved, would be the first…
beingpatient.com
A New Kind of Alzheimer’s Drug, AD101, Makes Its Way
AmyriAD Therapeutics CEO Sharon L. Rogers shares the scoop on AmyriAD’s investigational Alzheimer’s drug AD101. The majority of experimental Alzheimer’s drugs are being designed to halt the progression of the disease — a strategy which so far has yielded a 99-percent failure rate. Trials for these drugs — mostly expensive antibody-infusion based therapies — focus on treating people with Alzheimer’s early on. However, there are currently six million Americans already living with Alzheimer’s, and the majority are too far along in their Alzheimer’s journey to qualify for the trials.
FDA Reportedly at Fault for Approving Failed Alzheimer's Drug
FDA Reportedly at Fault for Approving Failed Alzheimer's Drug
NASDAQ
Minerva (NERV) Down; FDA Denies Review Schizophrenia Drug NDA
Shares of Minerva Neurosciences NERV were down 38.9% on Dec 28 after management announced that the FDA’s refuse-to-file letter on the company’s new drug application (“NDA”) filing was still in effect. The NDA filing sought approval for roluperidone to treat negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia.
MedicalXpress
New HIV treatment shot given only twice a year could be a 'game changer'
The Food and Drug Administration has approved Sunlenca, an injectable therapy to suppress HIV for patients who suffered drug resistance to other regimens. Experts say the new injectable, which works with less frequent dosing, can be a game changer for those whose infections don't respond to other treatments. Developed by...
Researchers Study CRISPR Gene Editing to Cure HIV
Building on decades of basic science research, Excision BioTherapeutics recently announced that the first participant in a Phase I/II clinical trial has received a CRISPR-based therapy designed to cut HIV out of human cells, potentially resulting in a cure. This study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of the therapy,...
NASDAQ
Axsome (AXSM) Rides on New Drug Approval & Sunosi Buyout
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM received a big boost when the FDA approved its lead pipeline candidate AXS-05, under the trade name Auvelity, for treating adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) in August, making it the first approved drug in its portfolio. Post approval, Auvelity became the first and only oral...
physiciansweekly.com
Cognitive and Psychomotor Effects of Traditional Versus Modern Antihistamines
The following is a summary of “Old versus new antihistamines: Effects on cognition and psychomotor functions” published in the October 2022 issue of Primary Care by Shamil et al. The most popular long-term therapy approach for treating allergic disorders is antihistamines (AHs). For a study, researchers sought to...
COVID treatments weren’t suppressed to OK vaccines’ emergency use
CLAIM: Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were suppressed as COVID-19 treatments because the vaccines couldn’t receive emergency use authorization if such treatments were available. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. There is nothing in federal law or regulation that prohibits a preventative measure such as a vaccine from being authorized for emergency use because...
Comments / 0