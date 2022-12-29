Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
The ‘King’ and the Queen: Bewitched by Pele, Elizabeth II made him a Knight
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – In 2022, Britain lost its queen and Brazil its soccer ‘king’ – two giant figures of the 20th century who crossed paths at least twice over the years. Former Pele team mate Gerson recalled one of those times in an interview with...
104.1 WIKY
Factbox-Soccer-Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr: what we know of the Portugal forward’s new Saudi Arabian club
(Reuters) – Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a 2-1/2 year deal, a month after the 37-year-old forward became a free agent when his contract with Premier League club Manchester United was terminated. Here is what you need to know about the club:
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Vietnam retain Asean top spot despite Singapore stalemate
(Reuters) – Vietnam were held to a 0-0 draw by Singapore on Friday as both nations kept their hopes of a place in the semi-finals of the Asean Championships alive with one round of the regional tournament remaining. The Vietnamese, who last won the Southeast Asian title in 2018,...
104.1 WIKY
Tennis-Pegula falls to Kvitova but U.S. off to winning start in United Cup
(Reuters) – Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova handed world number three Jessica Pegula her first defeat of the new season, but the United States completed a comprehensive 4-1 victory in their United Cup mixed team tournament in Sydney on Friday. Down 2-0 after the opening day’s action, the Czechs...
104.1 WIKY
Casino’s GPA prepares to spin off Colombian supermarket operator Exito
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian retailer GPA said on Friday it had taken the first steps towards spinning off its Colombian subsidiary Almacenes Exito SA and plans to distribute its shares to existing shareholders. Reuters reported last year that GPA was considering the spin-off, as its French parent company...
104.1 WIKY
Golf-Former Ryder Cup player Lane dies at 62
(Reuters) – Former Ryder Cup player and five-times European Tour winner Barry Lane has died at the age of 62, the DP World Tour said in a statement on Sunday. Lane made 693 starts on the European Tour, which is now known as the DP World Tour, and is fourth on the Tour’s all-time appearance list.
104.1 WIKY
Brazil lifts ban that stopped Venezuela’s Maduro entering country – official gazette
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the...
104.1 WIKY
Migrants arrive in record numbers in Panama in 2022, data shows
PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Migrants arrived at record numbers in Panama in 2022, the Central American nation said Sunday, with most of them leaving Venezuela and crossing the dangerous Darien Gap region in an attempt to reach the United States. With 248,283 migrants from different countries recorded by Panamanian...
104.1 WIKY
Global reactions to the death of former Pope Benedict
(Reuters) – Following are reactions to the death of former Pope Benedict, who was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the post rather than rule for life:. MARKUS SOEDER, STATE PREMIER OF THE GERMAN STATE OF BAVARIA:. “We mourn the death of our Bavarian Pope. The...
104.1 WIKY
Former Pope Benedict, his papacy and retirement
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Following are some of the major events of the ministry and retirement of former Pope Benedict who died on Saturday:. April 19 – German Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, the head of the Vatican’s doctrinal office, is elected to succeed Pope John Paul II as the 265th leader of the Roman Catholic Church. He chooses the name Benedict XVI.
104.1 WIKY
Tennis-Jabeur predicts ‘special’ 2023 as she targets Grand Slam title
(Reuters) – Ons Jabeur missed two opportunities to become the first Arab player to capture a Grand Slam singles title this year, but the Tunisian said on Saturday that 2023 can be special for her as she chases her dream. Jabeur, whose sublime skills and endearing personality won her...
Comments / 0