Las Vegas, NV

NBC Miami

Trey Lance Has Second Ankle Surgery, Expected Back for 49ers OTAs

Lance has second ankle surgery, expected back for 49ers OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Quarterback Trey Lance underwent surgery to remove hardware that was inserted into his right ankle during the initial surgery in September, the 49ers announced Saturday. Lance is expected to make a full recovery from...
NBC Miami

Colts' Nick Foles Carted Off Field With Rib Injury Vs. Giants

Colts' Nick Foles carted off field with rib injury vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Nick Foles was injured in the final minute of the second quarter on Sunday after being sacked by New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. Foles rolled over and grimaced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Miami

Eagles' Josh Sweat Carted Off Field in Week 17 Vs. Saints

Josh Sweat carted off field in first quarter vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. A scary scene unfolded at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon when defensive end Josh Sweat needed to be stabilized on a stretcher and carted off the field. Sweat, 25, attempted to make a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Miami

Buccaneers Quarterback Blaine Gabbert Helps Save Family in Helicopter Crash

Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert helps save family in helicopter crash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert came to the rescue when vacationers on a helicopter tour went crashing down into the bay on Thursday, leaving the family trapped in the chopper. Gabbert, who happened to...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Miami

Viral Tom Brady Clip About Jalen Hurts QB Sneaks Is Misleading

No, Tom Brady didn't actually diss Jalen Hurts' success originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As if there were any other way for 2022 to go out, we've got a viral clip of Tom Brady appearing to diss Jalen Hurts... being taken largely out of context. A short video of...
NBC Miami

Breer: Why It Could Make Sense for Patriots to Sign Baker Mayfield

Breer: Why it could make sense for Pats to sign Baker Mayfield originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Should the New England Patriots bring in another quarterback to compete with Mac Jones next summer?. Jones impressed as a rookie, but the 2021 first-round draft pick has taken a step back...
NBC Miami

Brock Purdy's Game-Worn 49ers Home Jersey in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Purdy's record-setting 49ers jersey sent to Pro Football Hall originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The legend of Brock Purdy's ascension from Mr. Irrelevant to the 49ers' starting quarterback job continues to grow. On Friday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that the jersey Purdy wore in each of...
OHIO STATE

