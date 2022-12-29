ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Barcelona’s Lewandowski cleared to face Espanyol

(Reuters) – Striker Robert Lewandowski will be available for Barcelona’s match against Espanyol after a Spanish court overturned his suspension, the LaLiga leaders said on Friday. Lewandowski was set to miss the match after the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) banned the Poland international for three games following his...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Liverpool beat Leicester thanks to two Faes own goals at Anfield

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 but only after two calamitous own goals from visiting defender Wout Faes in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Friday. The Belgian centre back miscued a clearance in the 38th minute to hand Liverpool the...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Vietnam retain Asean top spot despite Singapore stalemate

(Reuters) – Vietnam were held to a 0-0 draw by Singapore on Friday as both nations kept their hopes of a place in the semi-finals of the Asean Championships alive with one round of the regional tournament remaining. The Vietnamese, who last won the Southeast Asian title in 2018,...
104.1 WIKY

Tennis-Jabeur predicts ‘special’ 2023 as she targets Grand Slam title

(Reuters) – Ons Jabeur missed two opportunities to become the first Arab player to capture a Grand Slam singles title this year, but the Tunisian said on Saturday that 2023 can be special for her as she chases her dream. Jabeur, whose sublime skills and endearing personality won her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy