The ‘King’ and the Queen: Bewitched by Pele, Elizabeth II made him a Knight
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – In 2022, Britain lost its queen and Brazil its soccer ‘king’ – two giant figures of the 20th century who crossed paths at least twice over the years. Former Pele team mate Gerson recalled one of those times in an interview with...
Soccer-Barcelona’s Lewandowski cleared to face Espanyol
(Reuters) – Striker Robert Lewandowski will be available for Barcelona’s match against Espanyol after a Spanish court overturned his suspension, the LaLiga leaders said on Friday. Lewandowski was set to miss the match after the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) banned the Poland international for three games following his...
Factbox-Soccer-Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr: what we know of the Portugal forward’s new Saudi Arabian club
(Reuters) – Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a 2-1/2 year deal, a month after the 37-year-old forward became a free agent when his contract with Premier League club Manchester United was terminated. Here is what you need to know about the club:
Soccer-Liverpool beat Leicester thanks to two Faes own goals at Anfield
LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 but only after two calamitous own goals from visiting defender Wout Faes in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Friday. The Belgian centre back miscued a clearance in the 38th minute to hand Liverpool the...
Soccer-Vietnam retain Asean top spot despite Singapore stalemate
(Reuters) – Vietnam were held to a 0-0 draw by Singapore on Friday as both nations kept their hopes of a place in the semi-finals of the Asean Championships alive with one round of the regional tournament remaining. The Vietnamese, who last won the Southeast Asian title in 2018,...
Tennis-Jabeur predicts ‘special’ 2023 as she targets Grand Slam title
(Reuters) – Ons Jabeur missed two opportunities to become the first Arab player to capture a Grand Slam singles title this year, but the Tunisian said on Saturday that 2023 can be special for her as she chases her dream. Jabeur, whose sublime skills and endearing personality won her...
