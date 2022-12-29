ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Packers' Jaire Alexander Does Griddy Dance in Justin Jefferson's Face

Packers' Jaire Alexander does griddy dance in Justin Jefferson's face originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings obviously don't like each other. In a pivotal Week 17 showdown holding serious playoff implications, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander didn't take long to show animosity in Lambeau...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Eagles' Josh Sweat Carted Off Field in Week 17 Vs. Saints

Josh Sweat carted off field in first quarter vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. A scary scene unfolded at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon when defensive end Josh Sweat needed to be stabilized on a stretcher and carted off the field. Sweat, 25, attempted to make a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Buccaneers Quarterback Blaine Gabbert Helps Save Family in Helicopter Crash

Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert helps save family in helicopter crash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert came to the rescue when vacationers on a helicopter tour went crashing down into the bay on Thursday, leaving the family trapped in the chopper. Gabbert, who happened to...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NFL Honors 2023 Date, Time, Host, Venue and More

NFL Honors 2023 date, time, host, venue and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL season has been full of surprises. The New York Giants and New York Jets – doormats in their respective divisions for more than half a decade – returned to relevance this year, as last year’s Super Bowl champion descended in the NFC West standings and missed out on the playoffs entirely.

