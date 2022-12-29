Read full article on original website
Related
New mental health center coming to Prince George’s County
After several complaints from community members for more mental health resources in the county, Prince George's County is looking to tackle that issue with a new mental health center.
foxbaltimore.com
From Harborplace to Mondawmin, Baltimore filmmaker profiles "dead malls" across the U.S.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a passion project for Baltimore-based filmmaker, Salvatore Amadeo -- making videos and documentaries about the decline of shopping malls across the country. Short films about "dead malls" from South Carolina to Massachusetts to Ohio can all be viewed on his YouTube page. Here in Maryland,...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: High school needs report unacceptable, evaluate other property
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday called the recently-prepared assessment of high school needs in northeastern Baltimore County unacceptable, and will introduce a resolution before the Baltimore County Council that calls for evaluating land for a new high school in the Eastside. “After months of study,...
First Day Hikes in Maryland
Embrace the chill and take your family on one of these Maryland First Day Hikes to kick off the new year!. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get active and enjoy the outdoors. On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free, guided hikes will taking place in all 50 states, including Maryland. It is a great time to enjoy the beauty of our state parks.
Prince George’s Community College Answers the Call for Flexibility and Dual Enrollment
Officials at community colleges said they continue to see an embrace of their college and career offerings, even with declines in community college enrollment. The post Prince George’s Community College Answers the Call for Flexibility and Dual Enrollment appeared first on The Washington Informer.
wypr.org
Baltimore County schools’ chief auditor settles ‘retaliation’ lawsuit against the school board
The Baltimore County Public Schools and its chief auditor have settled their court case in which Andrea Barr alleged school board members in May engineered her firing to punish her for not following their orders regarding an external audit. Under the agreement obtained by WYPR under the Maryland Public Information...
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: 7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September: Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: (Beyond MoCo) Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from August: Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023. Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be the company’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
City leaders bringing Peace Mobile to Baltimore to help heal communities
Healing communities is part of the main mission for the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE).
Eight people arrested following a series of disturbances near Towson Town Center
One adult and seven juveniles were arrested Friday night following several disturbances near Towson Town Center.
wypr.org
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County shopping center sells for $5.7M
ARBUTUS, Md. — A Baltimore County shopping center has traded hands for $5.7 million. Video above: New food options coming to west Baltimore at The Mill on North (Story) East Drive Shopping Center, a 65,155-square-foot office and retail property in Arbutus, sold last week to a private buyer, according to Gil Neuman and Neuman Commercial Group, which brokered the sale.
Baltimore Firefighters battle three-story fire on Saturday night
Firefighters responded to a 3 story row home fire in the 300 block of South Mount Street just minutes into the new year.
'It sounded like a freight train' | Former Maryland legislator rode out massive blizzard in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Recent storms have dumped snow and ice all over the country. A former Maryland state legislator rode out the blizzard at his home in Buffalo, where storms hit the hardest. "It sounded like a freight train coming through. And it continued for well over 24 hours....
WJLA
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
wmar2news
January 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings
BALTIMORE — During the month of December Baltimore City recorded 23 homicides and 36 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is January 2023:. 1/1/2023 - 3:29am: A woman was shot in the 700 block of North...
Repairman crushed to death by machinery at Cecil County Landfill
The Sheriff's Office said a repairman died after being crushed by a piece of heavy machinery at the landfill on Old East Philadelphia Road in Elkton.
Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working
Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
WJLA
Owner takes polar plunge to save dog after he falls through icy pond in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Moose, Moose, Moose the adventures you’ve had and the story you could tell of your time on the run and your brush with mortality. Your people can only imagine. We know the beginning of the story and the happy ending, but what...
Wbaltv.com
1 adult, 7 juveniles arrested after police disperse large crowd in Towson
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police arrested an adult and seven juveniles Friday night after a large disturbance in Towson. County police said officers were managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after venues closed. There were incidents involving property damage, which are being investigated.
Comments / 0