ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Chesapeake Family Life

First Day Hikes in Maryland

Embrace the chill and take your family on one of these Maryland First Day Hikes to kick off the new year!. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get active and enjoy the outdoors. On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free, guided hikes will taking place in all 50 states, including Maryland. It is a great time to enjoy the beauty of our state parks.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: 7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September: Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: (Beyond MoCo) Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from August: Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023. Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be the company’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
PERRYVILLE, MD
wypr.org

A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County shopping center sells for $5.7M

ARBUTUS, Md. — A Baltimore County shopping center has traded hands for $5.7 million. Video above: New food options coming to west Baltimore at The Mill on North (Story) East Drive Shopping Center, a 65,155-square-foot office and retail property in Arbutus, sold last week to a private buyer, according to Gil Neuman and Neuman Commercial Group, which brokered the sale.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wmar2news

January 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of December Baltimore City recorded 23 homicides and 36 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is January 2023:. 1/1/2023 - 3:29am: A woman was shot in the 700 block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working

Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

1 adult, 7 juveniles arrested after police disperse large crowd in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police arrested an adult and seven juveniles Friday night after a large disturbance in Towson. County police said officers were managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after venues closed. There were incidents involving property damage, which are being investigated.
TOWSON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy