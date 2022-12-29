Read full article on original website
Related
The Nissan Gloria Is a High-Performance JDM Car You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
Not many may know what the Nissan Gloria is. Find out more about this classic high-performance JDM car. The post The Nissan Gloria Is a High-Performance JDM Car You’ve Probably Never Heard Of appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
1 Compact SUV Is Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy of 2023
Find out which compact SUV was named the best buy in its class by the experts at Kelley Blue Book. The post 1 Compact SUV Is Kelley Blue Book’s Best Buy of 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
Carscoops
This Ford Mustang Saleen 302 Black Label Makes 800 HP And Is The Only One Of Its Kind
Sixth-generation Ford Mustangs are a dime a dozen nowadays but if you want to own one that stands out, this particular example could be the perfect choice. What you’re looking at is the very first sixth-gen Mustang that Saleen modified and built. It was showcased at a home of auto shows in the U.S., Canada, and China and is officially known as the 302 Black Label.
Carscoops
We’d Love Cadillac To Build This Sleek-Looking Roadster
No, this sketch doesn’t preview a future model that could be produced by Aston Martin or Bentley and instead, has been designed as the ultimate Cadillac roadster. This intriguing sketch was shared to the General Motors Design page on Instagram and while it doesn’t preview a vehicle that will actually reach the light of day, it is still pretty cool.
2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports
When finding the perfect car you can't go wrong with Toyota new cars. Here are the best under $30,000 according to Consumer Reports. The post 2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Toyota GR Corolla: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
Can the epitome of appliance-like cars—the Toyota Corolla—win the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 award? It’s a question we never thought we’d ask, but here we are. Toyota, the automaker known for playing it safe with reliable but boring vehicles has shoved a rally-car...
Carscoops
Here’s How Fast Super SUVs Are When Compared To A Real Supercar
The laws of physics indicate that big heavy tall vehicles shouldn’t naturally be as quick as sleeker, smaller, lighter ones. Of course, when you do enough clever engineering, you can flip that idea on its ear. And in the drag race film below we get a peek at just how audacious modern super SUVs really are in a straight line.
The 2015 Infiniti Q50 Is a Good Used Luxury Car for 1 Type of Buyer
The 2015 Infiniti Q50 is a powerful and fun used luxury car. But if you aren't interested in performance, look elsewhere. The post The 2015 Infiniti Q50 Is a Good Used Luxury Car for 1 Type of Buyer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
What Was Your Favorite New Car In 2022?
As 2022 comes to a close, we’re taking a look back and asking our readers what cars they fell in love with this year. We’ll lay down some ground rules and limit answers to vehicles either introduced or launched in 2022, but there’s no shortage of options as automakers had a very busy year.
This Truck’s Frame Has Seen Better Days
It’s common knowledge that a rusty chassis is dangerous but this test shows us how far it can go. Have you ever bought a vehicle without 100% checking to make sure it didn’t have any major issues? Come on, you can be honest. We’re always taught to thoroughly check every vehicle that we may potentially purchase but sometimes we get a little ahead of ourselves with a vehicle that has just a couple more problems than we imagined. That was sort of the case for one YouTube channel that saw it as an opportunity for a little bit of scientific experimentation.
Top Speed
2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Icon Review: Simply Raw And Full Of Life
There are mainly two names associated with American Bagger motorcycles: Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle. Both of these all-American brands have been going head-to-head for decades. The proper Bagger has to be raw, and simple, yet it needs to meet today's demands of technology, safety, and performance. We got our hands on a 2022 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Icon for a few months - a motorcycle that screams Bagger with just enough features to compete with the best on the market. If you love old-school riding, raw experiences, and you don't want to sacrifice comfort; you will want to read on.
Carscoops
McLaren Artura Driven, Ford GT40 Tribute, And 2024 Corvette E-Ray Goes Drifting: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Tomorrow is a new year, and with it comes a new law from the state of California banning manufacturers from “deceptively naming or marketing” features related to fully and semi-autonomous driving. That means that Tesla is going to have to rethink its Full Self-Driving Beta tag, which many have criticized for misleading consumers into thinking the system is fully autonomous when it is not.
Carscoops
Japanese Tuner Gives A Retro Mazda Face To The Suzuki Carry
With the popularity of reverse restomods increasing, Japanese tuner Mooku has stepped into the game offering a retro-themed conversion kit for the Suzuki Carry, making it look like a Mazda minitruck from the ’70s. The source of inspiration was the second-gen Mazda Porter Cab, produced between 1977 and 1989....
Don Garlits' Collector Cars At Mopar Show
Here’s an example of a great enthusiast event. There are a few communities within the classic car and muscle car worlds that have become quite prominent for their intermingling and ability to get a lot of things done together. Depending on your interests he could be the LS community, GM Fanbase, Ford group, or the subject of this event , low power. We’ve heard crazy stories from everyone in the car community about these particular types of car people going out and turning their stock 383 V-8 in the supercar slang powerhouses was a little more than parts they found at a swap meet. Well, that’s exactly how the 2022 Mopar show went down when the Don Garlit collection made an appearance.
Carscoops
The One-Of-One McLaren Senna XP ‘Home Victory’ Edition Is For Sale
The one and only 2019 McLaren Senna XP Home Victory Edition needs a new home and is up for auction through Bring a Trailer. The Senna XP Home Victory Edition was brought to life through a collaboration between McLaren Special Operations and McLaren Beverly Hills. It is one of a series of three cars that celebrates the career of Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna and started out life as a Senna pre-production prototype before being completely rebuilt. The other two versions built are the Master of Monaco Edition (once owned by Post Malone) and the Lap of Gods Edition.
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L: A Traditional Trim Packed With Quality
The 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L does more than simply add leather upholstery to the mix. Check out what this trim delivers. The post 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L: A Traditional Trim Packed With Quality appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Infiniti QX65 Coming As Coupe Version Of QX60 SUV
CarBuzz has discovered a new trademark for the name QX65 that luxury brand Infiniti has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Since the Infiniti QX55 is the coupe version of the QX50, it's safe to assume that Infiniti is working on a coupe version of the QX60 SUV. The application was filed roughly a week ago, on December 22, which suggests that the decision to introduce the new model to the American market was made recently. The similarly named QX56 was offered between 2004-2010 and was a rather hideous machine before it was renamed the QX80, but we doubt that the QX65 will be anything but attractive. It's also possible that a hybrid version will be offered.
Comments / 0