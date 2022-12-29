Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac accidental shooting
Fond du Lac (WLUK) -- A Fond du Lac man is in the hospital after accidently discharging a 9 millimeter handgun into his hand. The incident happened at 8:56pm on Friday on the 800 block of Security Drive. He was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he received treatment for...
Fox11online.com
Flames, smoke rise from burning barn in southern Brown County
TOWN OF GLENMORE (WLUK) -- Firefighters battled a barn fire in southern Brown County Friday. The original call came in just before 11:20 a.m., firefighters say. A few minutes later, smoke and flames could be seen from the intersection of Shirley and Morrison roads. Little information was immediately available, but...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac assault and vehicle pursuit
Fond du Lac (WLUK) -- Around 8:25 a.m. Saturday officials from the Fond du Lac police department were investigating an assault complaint on the 300 block of Western Avenue. During the investigation officers located a stolen vehicle in the area of Western Avenue and Military Road. Officers then initiated a...
Fox11online.com
Little Chute fire chief retires
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The new year will start with a new fire chief in Little Chute. Chief Mark Jansen is retiring. He has been a firefighter since 1984. Assistant Chief Duane Nechodom will take over on Tuesday. He was sworn in as the next chief during a village board meeting earlier this month.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay celebrates fire chief's retirement
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is sending its fire chief off into retirement in a big way. After 41 years of service, Fire Chief David Litton will retire Friday. The community celebrated Litton and his accomplishments at Green Bay City Hall. Chief Litton was hired...
Fox11online.com
Field House Friday: Dec. 30, 2022
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- If you're still in need of the perfect gift this holiday season, Simon's Cheese carries a variety of customizable gift basket options to choose from. David joined us at the FOX 11 Field House with a look at some of their most popular choices. Simon's Cheese is...
Fox11online.com
Temperature records broken Thursday across Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Several locations in Northeast Wisconsin broke temperature records Thursday as warm weather moved into the area. The National Service's Green Bay office said Appleton reached 52 degrees and Green Bay 51. Those readings were each one degree higher than the previous records set in 1984. Meanwhile, records were...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay man arrested for 4th OWI
Green Bay (WLUK) -- A Green Bay man has been arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle under the influence for his fourth time. The incident happened at 6:51 a.m. Saturday morning. 43 year old Gregory Radey of Green Bay was traveling on Mason Street when a...
Fox11online.com
Explore new hobbies for 2023 in downtown Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- As 2023 approaches many people might be thinking about their New Year's resolutions. Some spots in downtown Green Bay are challenging you to choose something different than the traditional new year workout program. FOX 11's Gabriella Premus spent some time at Board & Brush and Snap...
Fox11online.com
People gathered to spend their last moments of 2022 at Titletown
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Titletown saw a busy day Saturday. Its New Year's Eve event went from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. with many fun activities to enjoy. Some came from out of state. “We watched the Iowa Hawkeyes win their game on the way from Iowa, and then we wanted to see what this was all about before the big crowd arrived," says Iowa native, Lewie Curtis.
Fox11online.com
BSN Winter Classic comes to a close
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The BSN Winter Classic came to an end at Oshkosh Arena Friday night. The UW-Oshkosh women's basketball team beat Ripon 61-53 and improved to 9-3 on the season. Jenna Jorgenson led the Titans with 16 points. On the men's side, Marian defeated No. 19 UW-Oshkosh 79-74. That...
Fox11online.com
Psychologist and fitness leaders give tips for successful New Year's resolutions
(WLUK) -- With 2023 right around the corner, New Year's resolutions are on the minds of many. Each year, people find themselves having a hard time sticking with what they choose. Psychologist Frank Cummings with Psychology Associates of the Fox Cities, offered four simple resolutions that are important for self...
Fox11online.com
Davis puts up 24 as Detroit Mercy knocks off Green Bay 76-59
DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis' 24 points helped Detroit Mercy defeat Green Bay 76-59 on Thursday night. Davis was 7 of 20 shooting, including 3 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Titans (6-8, 2-1 Horizon). Gerald Liddell added 19 points while shooting 9 of 16 from the field, and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Damezi Anderson recorded 15 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 7 from distance).
