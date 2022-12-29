ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Speed limits reduced to 20 mph on Tacoma's residential streets

TACOMA, Wash. — Speed limits are being reduced in Tacoma's residential areas and four business districts. An ordinance passed by the Tacoma City Council goes into effect Jan. 1. The ordinance lowers the speed limit on residential streets to 20 miles per hour. The ordinance also lowers the speed...
TACOMA, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: US 2 through Tumwater Canyon reopened

UPDATE (3:25 p.m.) - US 2 through Tumwater Canyon has reopened, according to WSDOT. LEAVENWORTH — US 2 has been shut down through Tumwater Canyon due to an avalanche and ongoing avalanche danger. The highway is closed in both directions from Coles Corner, through Tumwater Canyon, to Leavenworth, according...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KING 5

Whatcom, King Counties experiencing mail delivery delays

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Viewers from across western Washington reached out to KING 5 reporting mail delivery issues. Residents from Whatcom to King Counties said they haven’t had mail delivered for weeks. Maple Valley residents Loren and Gail Lascow said the last time they got a piece of...
KING COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

What Seattle, King County are doing to prevent future flooding in South Seattle

(The Center Square) – As people in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood deal with the impact of a recent flooding, the city and King County have several projects ongoing to help cut down on future floods. A king tide flowed into South Park on the morning of Dec. 27. The nearby Duwamish River overtopped its banks and flooded numerous homes and businesses as a result. Seattle Public Utilities crews have responded in South Park to support impacted residents and businesses. ...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle's Ice Storm Crashes Revealed That Cars Are Not About People, They Are About Cars

What needs to be explained, philosophically, is the large number of car crashes that occurred during the ice storm Seattle experienced last week. One can understand the pedestrians who slipped, slid, and fell onto ice-covered sidewalks. These accidents, which often reduced pedestrians to all fours, were more comical than scary. But the same cannot be said about the cars (4,094 pounds of metal, plastic, and other industrial materials) that lost all control to the pull of gravity. These accidents presented a real danger to the person in and near the spinning machine. Why did reason and many warnings fail to make the needed impression on these drivers? Is our love of cars so overwhelming? Or do cars just make us dumb?
SEATTLE, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Updated: Eastbound I-90 Closed at North Bend Due to a Fatal Collision

Updated 8:52 am: In a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), it was reported that a pedestrian was sitting in lane two of three Eastbound I-90 just west of milepost 34. Shortly before 9 pm on December 28th, an unknown number of cars struck them, vehicle one being one of them.
NORTH BEND, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Which Snohomish County cities allow New Year’s Eve fireworks

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 31, 2022 – Beginning in 2021 for New Year’s Eve, all fireworks use is banned in unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County. All cities served by South County Fire now ban fireworks every day of the year: Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. According...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Seattle

Because Seattle is surrounded by water, it has a wide range of naturally occurring swimming locations. Canals, lakes, rivers, and, of course, the Puget Sound, all provide places for a quick dip. For those wanting to avoid seaweed and critters, there are also a few public outdoor pools. Dozens of...
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Driver Rescued After Driving Off I-5 East Marine View Drive Off-Ramp

Everett Firefighters had to do a low angle rope rescue to bring the driver up an embankment after their vehicle crashed through the guardrail at the base of the East Marine View Drive Off-Ramp from Northbound I-5 Saturday night. The crash happened shortly after 5:30 PM where witnesses said the...
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy