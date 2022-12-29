Read full article on original website
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Speed limits reduced to 20 mph on Tacoma's residential streets
TACOMA, Wash. — Speed limits are being reduced in Tacoma's residential areas and four business districts. An ordinance passed by the Tacoma City Council goes into effect Jan. 1. The ordinance lowers the speed limit on residential streets to 20 miles per hour. The ordinance also lowers the speed...
Seattle weather: 2023 arrives in quiet fashion for the Pacific Northwest!
SEATTLE - Happy New Year everyone! From all of us at FOX 13 be safe and well as we say goodbye to 2022 and ring in 2023!. New Year's celebrations at the Needle will happen under mostly cloudy skies with temps in the low 40s. We're holding out the rain this year!
King Tides bring devastating floods to Seattle’s South Park neighborhood
King Tides brought devastating floods to Seattle’s South Park neighborhood and more than a dozen families were forced to evacuate on Tuesday. While the waters of the Duwamish River have receded in the days since, widespread damage remains. Nicholas Michiels’ home on South Kenyon Street has power again, but...
UPDATE: US 2 through Tumwater Canyon reopened
UPDATE (3:25 p.m.) - US 2 through Tumwater Canyon has reopened, according to WSDOT. LEAVENWORTH — US 2 has been shut down through Tumwater Canyon due to an avalanche and ongoing avalanche danger. The highway is closed in both directions from Coles Corner, through Tumwater Canyon, to Leavenworth, according...
Tacoma to reduce speed limits starting Sunday
With the new year comes new changes to the law. And in Tacoma, the plane is to save lives by dropping speed limits.
Whatcom, King Counties experiencing mail delivery delays
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Viewers from across western Washington reached out to KING 5 reporting mail delivery issues. Residents from Whatcom to King Counties said they haven’t had mail delivered for weeks. Maple Valley residents Loren and Gail Lascow said the last time they got a piece of...
What Seattle, King County are doing to prevent future flooding in South Seattle
(The Center Square) – As people in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood deal with the impact of a recent flooding, the city and King County have several projects ongoing to help cut down on future floods. A king tide flowed into South Park on the morning of Dec. 27. The nearby Duwamish River overtopped its banks and flooded numerous homes and businesses as a result. Seattle Public Utilities crews have responded in South Park to support impacted residents and businesses. ...
‘This has been a risk:’ Backyard fire at North Seattle home puts neighbors on edge
An early Thursday morning backyard fire at a home in North Seattle has left neighbors there outraged and on edge. The owner of the home says the people living there haven’t paid him rent in two years. Neighbors said they’ve complained to the city about fire hazards multiple times.
Seattle's Ice Storm Crashes Revealed That Cars Are Not About People, They Are About Cars
What needs to be explained, philosophically, is the large number of car crashes that occurred during the ice storm Seattle experienced last week. One can understand the pedestrians who slipped, slid, and fell onto ice-covered sidewalks. These accidents, which often reduced pedestrians to all fours, were more comical than scary. But the same cannot be said about the cars (4,094 pounds of metal, plastic, and other industrial materials) that lost all control to the pull of gravity. These accidents presented a real danger to the person in and near the spinning machine. Why did reason and many warnings fail to make the needed impression on these drivers? Is our love of cars so overwhelming? Or do cars just make us dumb?
'We're not going anywhere': Gig Harbor restaurant cleans up after substantial flooding
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Netshed No. 9 has been a Gig Harbor staple for nearly 10 years, and one of its owners, Thad Lyman, is proud to be here. “We love the location, we’re not going anywhere,” he said. Lyman said he was out of town during...
Updated: Eastbound I-90 Closed at North Bend Due to a Fatal Collision
Updated 8:52 am: In a press memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), it was reported that a pedestrian was sitting in lane two of three Eastbound I-90 just west of milepost 34. Shortly before 9 pm on December 28th, an unknown number of cars struck them, vehicle one being one of them.
Man shot in road rage incident near Seattle's Riverview neighborhood
SEATTLE — A man was shot during a road rage incident near the Riverview neighborhood in Seattle early Saturday morning, according to police, and the suspect is still outstanding. At 2:39 a.m., police responded to a call from a witness in the area who heard several shots fired. Officers...
Which Snohomish County cities allow New Year’s Eve fireworks
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 31, 2022 – Beginning in 2021 for New Year’s Eve, all fireworks use is banned in unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County. All cities served by South County Fire now ban fireworks every day of the year: Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. According...
State patrol increases staffing, prepares for busy roads ahead of New Year's Eve
SEATTLE — Seattle and state police are gearing up for a busy weekend patrolling Washington roads as people head out to celebrate the new year. Both the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and Washington State Patrol (WSP) say Dec. 31 is one of the busiest nights of the year, and staffing for the increase in activity is planned months in advance.
Washington blood banks at 'critically low' levels after ice storm forces donor cancellations
SEATTLE — The ice storm made a mess of travel and holiday deliveries, and also had a critical impact on local blood banks. John Yeager with Bloodworks Northwest says they’ve issued a “Code Red” emergency because of more than 1,000 cancellations from blood donors who didn’t show up for appointments due to the severe weather.
The Best Swimming Holes Near Seattle
Because Seattle is surrounded by water, it has a wide range of naturally occurring swimming locations. Canals, lakes, rivers, and, of course, the Puget Sound, all provide places for a quick dip. For those wanting to avoid seaweed and critters, there are also a few public outdoor pools. Dozens of...
Driver Rescued After Driving Off I-5 East Marine View Drive Off-Ramp
Everett Firefighters had to do a low angle rope rescue to bring the driver up an embankment after their vehicle crashed through the guardrail at the base of the East Marine View Drive Off-Ramp from Northbound I-5 Saturday night. The crash happened shortly after 5:30 PM where witnesses said the...
Motorcyclist dies Saturday evening after wreck on I5 in Whatcom County
The cause of the wreck is under investigation.
Central Washington State Metro Area Jumps Toward top of Nation's List for Rising Costs
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don’t live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America’s costliest places to live since 2010.
Crash, broken barrier slow traffic on westbound SR 18
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A one-car crash on westbound State Route 18 in Federal Way slowed traffic Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at around 12:30 p.m. at the I-5 interchange. Trooper Rick Johnson said a car hit a Jersey barrier, causing a section of it to go into the left lane of traffic.
