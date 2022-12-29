Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Reacts To Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return
Charlotte Flair sent shock waves across the entire WWE Universe by making her return to WWE after an extended absence. Not only that, she slithered the SmackDown Women’s title from Ronda Rousey in another big shocker. Her impressive return saw a response from her real-life husband, Andrade El Idolo.
ringsidenews.com
Ricochet ‘Accidently’ Busted Gunther Open On WWE SmackDown
Ricochet is one of the most agile performers on the WWE roster today. The One and Only never fails to impress the WWE Universe with his high-risk maneuvers inside the squared circle. He accidently busted open a fellow wrestler last night on SmackDown. The December 30, 2022, edition of the...
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt’s Recent Assault Victim Will Not File Lawsuit
Bray Wyatt has been involved in a feud with L.A. Knight for the past several weeks on SmackDown. The issue took a dangerous turn after Wyatt attacked a cameraman during one of his promos. Now the cameraman has spoken out about the incident. While speaking to Bill Apter, JT Energy,...
ringsidenews.com
Footage Of Gunther Getting Checked After Chair Shot On WWE SmackDown
GUNTHER cemented his status as a top star on SmackDown in a matter of months. The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship in the process as well. Last night, he got his head split wide open due to an accidental chair shot. Imperium ganged up on Braun Strowman for wanting...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens has always managed to stay relevant in WWE no matter what storyline was presented to him. That is exactly why the company fully trusts him to get the job done no matter what. Owens was also at the receiving of a brutal shot by Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, which many believe was a long time coming. It seems he needed stitches after Reigns hit him.
ringsidenews.com
Indie Wrestler Jaysin Strife Passes Away At 37
The wrestling business has been built by athletes and behind-the-scenes personnel who contribute to the industry with their in-ring and creative insight. It is always sad to lose anyone in the business and recently, the wrestling world lost yet another Independent wrestler and promoter in Jaysin Strife. Jaysin Strife began...
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker Said Kevin Owens Had To Be ‘Stupid’ Because Of Steve Austin Feud
Two of WWE’s most iconic wrestlers, the Undertaker and Kevin Owens, found themselves at the center of a bit of a situation last year. This all circled around the Prizefighter’s storyline with Steve Austin, and how the Deadman suggested that he not anger the Texas Rattlesnake. Kevin Owens...
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With John Cena After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and many consider him to be one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. He would adopt the role of a part-timer after 2017 and has made occasional appearances from time to time after that. Cena finally came back during this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Afterwards, Cena ended up addressing the fans once the show went off the air.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes & Brandi Rhodes’ Daughter Gets Big First Haircut
Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, are not only popular names in the wrestling business, but one of the most family-oriented people as well. Both are spending a lot of time with each other and their little daughter as Cody recovers from his injury. Recently, their daughter was in for her first-ever bangs trim.
ringsidenews.com
How Kevin Owens Busted His Eye During WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens is most definitely one of the top Superstars in WWE and he had to work very hard to get himself to this stage. Owens is well respected by fans and peers alike, especially due to how professional he is inside the ring. However, he previously injured Roman Reigns during Survivor Series. Now it seems Roman Reigns decided to give him his receipt this week, which ended up busting open Kevin Owens’ eye.
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Once Got In A Real-Life Fight That Changed Major WWE Plans
Shawn Michaels was a major professional wrestler in the 1990s. During that decade, Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championship three times apiece. However, The Heartbreak Kid became well-known for his backstage shenanigans as much as his on-screen persona. His antics outside the squared circle are also well-known at this point.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Has Made A Decision For Alternative Roman Reigns WrestleMania 39 Match
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed Universal Champion even now, and fans have been wondering whether Reigns will have huge plans for WrestleMania 39. As it turns out, Triple H has already made a decision regarding Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania 39 match.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Cornette Thinks Lana Is Serious About Miro Returning To WWE
Lana was one of the more memorable things about WWE television before her release last year. Following her release, Lana largely kept herself busy in various ways, especially thanks to her numerous skills outside the squared circle. Lana also recently hinted at Miro returning to WWE eventually. Now it seems Jim Cornette believes Lana is serious about Miro eventually going back to WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Gets New Theme Song During WWE SmackDown
Charlotte Flair had been on a break from WWE ever since WrestleMania Backlash. The Queen made her shocking return to SmackDown tonight and a title change soon followed. Charlotte Flair made her shocking return to SmackDown and interrupted Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler’s in-ring promo. The Queen got a new entrance theme song as well.
ringsidenews.com
Match Stopped After AJ Styles’ Injury At WWE Live Event
AJ Styles reformed The O.C. following the return of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Mia Yim joined the stable to even the odds against Finn Balor and the rest of The Judgment Day. Most recently, the O.C. and The Judgment Day collided in tag team action as part of the...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Fans Troll Ronda Rousey Over Botching Royal Rumble Event Name
Ronda Rousey is currently embracing her time as a villain on SmackDown. This week on WWE SmackDown, Ronda lost her women’s championship against Charlotte Flair. Her defeat came with embarrassment when she made a little slip that left many fans wondering if The Queen will fight for the title at SummerSlam.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Says 2022 Is The Favorite Year Of Her Career
Becky Lynch continues to be one of the greatest names on WWE television, and her star shines brightly every day. Her journey to superstardom has been widely documented, and she is now a regular part of WWE programming once again. However, even though it’s been 20 years since her journey in wrestling started, 2022 is probably the best year she’s ever had.
ringsidenews.com
Mick Foley On The Search For Lost Chyna Memorabilia
Chyna was one of the most popular female stars of the Attitude Era. She was known as the Ninth Wonder of The World for her impressive strength and physique. Chyna was also one of the original members of DX. During her WWE tenure, Chyna was a ground-breaking superstar who was...
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Accepts LA Knight’s Challenge For Royal Rumble
Bray Wyatt and LA Knight have been involved in a feud for weeks now. Tonight, the former Universal Champion accepted Knight’s challenge for a match at the Royal Rumble. Bray Wyatt opened the last SmackDown of 2022 with an in-ring promo. Wyatt introduced himself to the crowd and said he regretted assaulting the cameraman last Friday on the blue brand.
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Shows Just How Much Stronger She Is Than Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley has worked very hard to become one of the top female Superstars in WWE. In fact, she has seen a lot of success in the company, being a multi-time champion. That being said, Rhea Ripley is a killer at the gym and clearly has the physique to show for it. In fact, she ended up showing just how much stronger she is than Damian Priest recently.
