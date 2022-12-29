Read full article on original website
NME
AJ Tracey is going into “album mode” in 2023
AJ Tracey has ended 2022 by promising that he’s going into “album mode” next year as a way of teasing forthcoming new music. Across 2022, the London rapper has shared the single ‘Reasonable’ and given fans a full release of long-awaited freestyle ‘Seoul’. Both follow his 2021 studio album ‘Flu Game’.
hotnewhiphop.com
Uncle Murda Reveals Names On “Rap Up 2022”
Uncle Murda is gearing up for the release of “Rap Up 2022.”. We’re approaching January 31st. We survived another year filled with plenty of salacious headlines and jaw-dropping controversies. However, it’s difficult to keep up with each scandal that breaks out. That’s why Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” is something we look forward to each year. He helps refresh our minds about all the f*ckery that occurred in the past 365 days.
HipHopDX.com
Westside Gunn Is Retiring From Rap: ‘I Don’t Have Nothing Else 2 Prove’
Westside Gunn has announced that 2023 will be the last year in which he releases new music of his own, citing a number of career accomplishments warranting his early retirement. The Griselda Records co-founder made the announcement with a series of tweets on Friday (December 30) that saw him listing...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Durk & Only The Family 'Loyal Bros 2' Could Have Used More Brotherhood
In the face of fracturing rap crews and dormant Hip Hop labels, Lil Durk’s Only The Family collective stands for a type of loyalty — a brand of continuity — that almost feels nostalgic to the Murder Incs, Cash Money Records and No Limit Records of the past. The clique’s been there through all the various points in Durkio’s unconventional rise-fall-and-rise-again.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Backtracks On Stolen Phone Claim: ‘I Don’t Need Anybody Locked Up’
Meek Mill has backtracked on his claim that he was pickpocketed for his phone during his visit to Ghana for this year’s Afro Nation music festival. On Thursday (December 29), Meek took to Instagram with a message stating someone had “pickpocketed” his phone and he wanted it back. The Dream Chasers boss shared several videos on his IG Stories of him out and about with Ghanaians while on his way to the festival.
hypebeast.com
Rae Sremmurd Drives in the Fast Lane in New “Torpedo” Music Video
Rae Sremmurd has returned with a new single, “Torpedo.” Debuting alongside an official music video, the track hears Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi rap about taking risks and pushing themselves to their limits. In the visual, the two rappers ride in sports cars, pulling donuts in the parking...
NME
M83 is teasing new music
M83 has begun teasing his return, sharing a clip of new music on social media – get a teaser of the new track below. The electronic project – now featuring sole member Anthony Gonzalez – released its last album, titled ‘DSVII’, in 2019. On Instagram...
hypebeast.com
George R. R. Martin Reveals HBO Max Shakeups Are Impacting 'Game of Thrones' Franchise
George R.R. Martin has stated that the current shakeups over at HBO Max are changing the course of the Game of Thrones franchise. In a recent blog post, the author explained that aside from House of the Dragon, “some [spinoffs] are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development. None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon.” Martin also confirmed that a number of unnamed spinoffs “have been shelved,” but not necessarily gone forever. “You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf,” he wrote. “[Though] all the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly.”
hypebeast.com
Snoop Dogg Launches Death Row Cannabis
Less than a year after acquiring Death Row Records from MNRK Music Group, Snoop Dogg now expands on the cultural platform covering music, fashion, and entertainment to include cannabis. Announced via a teaser video on Thursday is the launch of Death Row Cannabis, displaying an animation of graffiti artist Eric Haze‘s iconic Death Row logo alongside the reveal of upcoming branded pre-roll tubes. The preview was created by artist Mylarmen with the soundtrack by Kevin Gilliam.
Mamamoo's Solar shares 'Paradise' music video
K-pop star Solar released a video for "Paradise," the theme song for the DJ reality competition series "WET!: World EDM Trend."
Will There Be a ‘Kaleidoscope’ Season 2 on Netflix?
Netflix‘s Kaleidoscope kicks off 2023 with a bold new experiment for the streaming giant. While Netflix has experimented with “Choose Your Own Adventure” style programming before, Kaleidoscope is the first series that is designed to be watched in any order. In fact, your Netflix account will probably show a different episode order than your best friend’s. The only thing that everyone’s Netflix account should have in common is that the “last” episode should be the “White” episode of Kaleidoscope, aka the actual heist. But once you’ve binged the whole series, will you want more? Will Netflix make a Kaleidoscope Season 2?
hypebeast.com
The Best Palace Collaborations of 2022
Barely a week went by without a Palace collaboration in 2022. Despite the London skate brand’s total omnipresence on your social feeds throughout the year, nothing ever felt oversaturated or overdone. Each partnership was full of fresh ideas, with creative direction that took followers to whole new dimensions, visuals...
Tobias Jesso Jr. Flamed Out as an Artist – and He’s Glad
For Canadian singer/songwriter Tobias Jesso Jr., 2015 was a dizzying year of spectacular success and total flame-out, pretty much all at once. In March of that year, he released his debut album, Goon, a collection of Laurel Canyon-y throwback piano-pop that critics loved. By the end of October, he realized he hated performing and canceled all his remaining tour dates, scrapping his career as a recording artist along with them. But he didn’t have to wait long to find a new path. In November of 2015, Adele released 25, which included “When We Were Young,” a song Jesso wrote with...
hypebeast.com
David Shrigley Releases His Largest Book to Date
David Shrigley always looks for an alternative way to comment on daily life. Owls, raccoons, teapots, stamps — any and all subject matter that he whimsically subverts through minimal text and colorfully distorted figures. Published by Chronicle Books, Shrigley has released a new book that compiles some of his...
The Hollywood Reporter’s 2022 Year in Illustration
The Hollywood Reporter‘s designers in 2022 commissioned more than 100 illustrations from more than 80 artists for stories across all genres. Below is a selection of the art team’s favorite pieces over the last year. Beverly Hills Spy: How a WWII-Era James Bond Betrayed the Allies Illustration by Barbara Gibson Art direction by Peter Cury Read the full articleMore from The Hollywood ReporterRobert J. Dowling, Former Publisher of The Hollywood Reporter, Dies at 83The Hollywood Reporter Editors' Picks of 2022Penske Media Acquires Contemporary Art Publication Artforum Immunity Building: Hollywood Doctors on Upping Your Well-Being Amid Omicron Illustration by Maite FranchiArt direction by Nicholas BrawleyRead the full...
hypebeast.com
Everything Coming To Disney+ in January 2023
With the new year officially here, Disney+ has unveiled its slate of new programming for January 2023. This month will see the season two premiere of the animated Star Wars TV series The Bad Batch, along with new episodes of Willow and National Treasure: Edge of History. Additional seasons of series such as Lost Treasures of Egypt, Locked Up Abroad, Airport Security and more will also arrive on the streamer.
