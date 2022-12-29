Read full article on original website
NC man becomes first 2023 Powerball Millionaire in Times Square New Year’s drawing
Gary Krigbaum, of Spindale, won $1 million, becoming the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.
Profitable walk: North Carolina woman walking dog wins $599,133 jackpot
A North Carolina woman walked into a big jackpot last month, and she can thank her dog. Penny Lamb, of Greensboro, bought six Cash 5 tickets online while walking her pet, Denali, and won $599,133, the NC Education Lottery said in a news release on Friday. Lamb was walking her...
First $200K prize in new lottery game claimed by woman from North Carolina
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Need cash? Check your name for unclaimed cash! How to search & claim it for free.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're heading into a new year and that means a lot of you will be eating black-eyed peas and greens. They're staples, all in the hopes of bringing good luck and money into the new year. But really, all you need is your name. Really, you...
Thousands could get payment up to $4,194: Check your status
Payment will be sent to only eligible individuals. Irrespective of the nature of the job and the cause, so many workers in North Carolina are retiring and this causes a large number of problems for them.
live5news.com
‘Merry Christmas’: Woman wins $700K lottery prize, plans to donate money to church
FREMONT, N.C. (Gray News) - A woman in North Carolina is getting a holiday bonus thanks to the lottery. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Donna Denton recently hit a $700,000 jackpot on a $10 Triple 777 ticket. Denton reportedly purchased the winning ticket at a Fremont Food Mart...
Experts say NC job outlook looks strong for new year
Some people are hoping to start a new career in the new year and staffing experts believe the job outlook is strong for 2023.
North Carolina Man's Birthday Gift Turns Into $100,000 Lottery Win
"When it's in the bank, I'll believe it."
Greensboro man wins $250,000 after buying $20 scratch-off ticket at gas station in McLeansville
MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Rufus Wallace, of Greensboro, bought a $20 ticket and won the top $250,000 prize on a holiday scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Wallace bought his winning Holiday Spectacular ticket from Kennedy’s Korner on Friendship Church Road in McLeansville. He arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in North Carolina
Temperatures in North Carolina, also known as the Old North State, vary depending on the different altitudes. Many areas in the state experience humid subtropical climates but the western mountainous regions experience highland ones. In essence, the average temperatures reduce as you move toward the mountainous areas. Whereas the coastal...
North Carolina Chick-fil-A Fined For Paying Workers With Meals And For Letting Teenagers Use Hazardous Machine
The Department of Labor has ruled that a North Carolina Chick-fil-A franchisee mustpay a fine of $6,450 to address the child labor violations. And the sum of $235 owed to seven workers.
This Duke Energy plan could save you money on your electric bill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy is working on a plan that could end up saving you money on your electric bill. Last year, state lawmakers reached a historic deal to become carbon neutral by 2050. And now it's up to Duke Energy to come forward with a plan to cut down on emissions from the electric grid.
NC drivers to spend more on gas in 2023 under new tax rate
RALEIGH, N.C. — The new year means new tax rates. For North Carolina drivers, that will mean higher gas prices. The state's gas tax will go up 2 cents, starting on Sunday, Jan.1. It's a hard pill to swallow but just as gas prices are cooling off, the gas...
NC men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina.
WRAL
North Carolina gas tax goes up 2 cents January 1
The new year means new tax rates. For North Carolina drivers, that will mean higher gas prices. The new year means new tax rates. For North Carolina drivers, that will mean higher gas prices.
wunc.org
North Carolinians Googled what? Here are the top 2022 searches in the Triangle and the state.
In 2022, North Carolinians sought out entertainment close to home, pondered career moves, worked on their relationships, and considered adding new skills — like Braille and Cherokee language — to their personal toolkits. That's according to Google's Local Year in Search 2022 results tailored for the Raleigh-Durham, N.C....
NC doesn’t pick Duke Energy electric mix to lower carbon levels
The NC regulator said power outages over Christmas weekend “particularly underscore the need for an orderly transition away from fossil fuels to low and zero-carbon dioxide emitting generating resources."
kiss951.com
10 Most Iconic Foods in North Carolina You Should Try
Are you hungry? North Carolina surely has some great food options for you to try. Southern cuisine is some of the best foods that you like to enjoy. Plenty of our food is fried and cooked up in butter, oil, and all of that fatty goodness. Talk about enjoying a good time on a plate right? But, what are some of the most popular foods that you should be eating when you’re in North Carolina?
wfmynews2.com
These NC laws go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. — People across the Carolinas are ringing in the new year this weekend and looking ahead to what's to come in 2023. With the new year comes new laws in North Carolina that go into effect on Jan. 1. Criminal Justice Reform. This law was signed by...
