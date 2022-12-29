The Weeknd teases a new video for his song, 'Is There Someone Else'

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, in January, but it seems he's not done with the project just yet. He teased an upcoming video for the song "Is There Someone Else" via Twitter Thursday.

The Weeknd performs at Super Bowl LV in 2021. The Canadian singer/songwriter teased a new video for the song "Something Else" from his 2022 album "Dawn FM." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

When a fan asked how he felt after a year that saw the album go to #1 on the Billboard sales chart, The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, tweeted back , saying "i feel istheresomeoneelsemusicvideo-ish."

i feel istheresomeoneelsemusicvideo-ish https://t.co/gpGDQx7xon — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) December 28, 2022

A video for the song "Is There Someone Else" would be the sixth from the album. Lead single "Take My Breath" and the rest of the singles -- "Out of Time," "Sacrifice," "Gasoline" and "How Do I Make You Love Me" all have previously released videos.

A new one would only cap the Weeknd's incredibly successful 2022. During the year, he filmed The Idol, a new series for HBO starring Lily-Rose Depp, went on a world tour that had already sold $100M in tickets before the first stop, appeared at Coachella and on The Simpsons and signed a new, eight-figure recording, publishing and merchandising deal. He also contributed the song "Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" to the Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack.

No further announcement has been made about a video release or who might star in or direct it. In the past, Tesfaye has worked most frequently with directors Cliqua, who recently did the "Out of Time" video, Anton Tammi ("In Your Eyes"), and Grant Singer ("Try Me").

Tesfaye has already scheduled the second half of 2023 for the Europe and Latin American legs of his After Hours Til Dawn tour. It continues in Manchester, England, in June after its run in the U.S. and Canada. Last year, just before the tour's opener at the Rogers Center in his hometown of Toronto, he reflected on how much things had changed in the last decade.

"The journey from Scarborough to downtown and then out to the world is something I'm so grateful for," Tesfaye told the Toronto Sun. "Going from my first Mod Club show where fans saw my face for the first time to now playing Rogers Centre 11 years later is so humbling and incredible."

