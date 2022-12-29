ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Southwest Airlines Says Holiday Meltdown Will ‘Certainly' Hit Fourth-Quarter Results

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC, Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball

DALLAS -- Families hoping to catch a Southwest Airlines flight after days of cancellations, missing luggage and missed family connections suffered through another wave of scrubbed flights, with another 2,500 pulled from arrival and departure boards Wednesday. Exhausted travelers sought passage by other means using different airlines, rental cars, or...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Buttigieg vows Southwest Airlines will be held ‘accountable’ for 15,700 cancelled flights over holidays

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg vowed to hold Southwest Airlines “accountable” for cancelling thousands of flights over the Christmas holidays. The besieged carrier scrubbed a further 2,500 flights on Wednesday according to Flight Aware, piling more misery on stranded travellers who have had their Christmas plans wrecked by the weather-related disruptions.Mr Buttigeig told CNN that it was an “unacceptable situation”. “You look at the number of passengers stranded, you look at how hard it is even to get someone on the phone to address it. “From what I can tell Southwest is unable to locate even where their own crews...
CBS Denver

Southwest Airlines apologizes to stranded passengers

Southwest Airlines says it could take days to rebook tens of thousands of stranded passengers, and nowhere has the airline's meltdown impacted more people than at Denver International Airport. The nation's fourth-largest carrier said it was dealing with "continuing challenges." It canceled more than 70% of its flights on Monday alone. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White reached out to its PR Team for the latest update for stuck travelers, to which the company responded: "We plan to operate a reduced schedule by flying roughly one-third of our schedule for the next several days. We also implemented a site where Customers can...
DENVER, CO
NBC Connecticut

Nasdaq Closes Out Its First Four-Quarter Slump Since Dot-Com Crash

The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
chulavistatoday.com

Southwest airlines said it will resume normal operations with "minimal disruptions"

Southwest Airlines said it would return to normal operations on Friday with “minimal disruptions” for the weekend. According to Flightaware, no flights have been canceled at the San Diego International Airport as of Friday morning but had canceled only 43 flights nationally. This comes after the budget airline canceled more than 2.300 flights nationwide due to operational challenges and a winter blizzard that has raged for days across the United States.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy