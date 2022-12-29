Cowboys vs. Titans Bets and Picks: Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb Among Most Popular Player Prop Bets

The Cowboys star-studded offense takes on a banged-up Titans team without Derrick Henry. Check out the predictions for the most popular player props on DraftKings.

The Cowboys are set to face off against the Titans on Thursday night in a matchup that could have big playoff implications for Dallas. The Cowboys are currently sitting as the 5 th seed in the NFC playoff picture, just one game behind the Vikings who have the 2 nd seed. Meanwhile, this Week 17 matchup is pretty meaningless for the Titans as their playoff ticket will be punched if they beat the Jaguars in Week 18.

The Cowboys have been hot, winning five of their last six games. On the other hand, the Titans have lost five straight and are 7-8 heading into the primetime matchup. Tennessee will be without quarterback Ryan Tannehill who was placed on season-ending injured reserve and star running back Derrick Henry who is dealing with a hip injury.

Cowboys vs. Titans: Most Bet Player Props

Dak Prescott: Over 1.5 Touchdowns (-140)

The Cowboys quarterback has 12 touchdowns in his last five outings which is tied with Joe Burrow for the second-highest mark in the NFL during that span. Prescott has exceeded this touchdown prop in seven of his last eight games and has three touchdown passes in three of his last four. Though the Titans haven’t allowed more than one touchdown in their last two games, they have allowed eight opposing quarterbacks to throw for two of more TDs this season. That’s enough of a positive trend to grab the over on Prescott’s total TD passes for Week 17.

Other popular Dak Prescott player props for Week 17:

Dak Prescott Over 235.5 Passing Yards (-120)

Dak Prescott Over 10.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

Chigoziem Okonkwo Over 23.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

The Titans' rookie tight end has come on strong since early November. In his last eight games, he’s finished with less than 30 yards just once. Unfortunately, that one outlier came just last week when he was only targeted twice by rookie quarterback Malik Willis. But, the Titans may have to throw more in Week 17 as the team’s offensive focal point, Derrick Henry, will not be in action. Look for Okonkwo to get a few more looks on Thursday night and bet the over on his receiving prop.

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

CeeDee Lamb Over 71.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

With 1,207 yards through 16 weeks, only six receivers have more yards than Lamb this season. The Cowboys' playmaker has been on an absolute tear the last two games, registering 120 yards in Week 16 and 126 in Week 15. He’s gone over this prop total in five of his last eight games and now faces a Titans secondary that has allowed the third most yards in the NFL to opposing wide receivers. In fact, six receivers have gone over this 71.5-yardage total against the Titans in their last six games. Bank on the Cowboys stud to surpass this line.

Most Bet 1st TD Scorers:

Ezekiel Elliott +330

CeeDee Lamb +550

Tony Pollard +500 (Pollard is questionable to play)

Dalton Schultz +1000

Michael Gallup +1100

Most Bet Anytime TD Scorer

Ezekiel Elliott -175

CeeDee Lamb +105

Tony Pollard +100

Hassan Haskins +175

Dallas Cowboys Defense/Special Teams +450

*All player prop betting insights from DraftKings Sportsbook.