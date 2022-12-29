ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week

Iconic soccer legend Pelé dead at 82

By Rafi Schwartz
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1boGBF_0jxt4qj500

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé has died at the age of 82, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé grew up in poverty in Barau, São Paulo, famously practicing his soccer skills with found items like a grapefruit before his meteoric rise in the sport he would soon come to define as a global superstar. Considered one of the greatest players of all time, Pelé joined the Brazilian national team at just 16, going on to win a record three FIFA World Cup championships representing his home country.

Pelé's death comes exactly one month after he was hospitalized at Brazil's Albert Einstein Hospital for an increasingly serious cancer diagnosis. There he spent his final days surrounded by family, including daughter Kely Nascimento, who posted on Instagram shortly before her father's death was announced that "these moments are hard to explain. Sometimes it is a lot of sadness and despair, in other moments we laugh and speak about fun memories."

Nascimento confirmed her father's death on Thursday, writing that "everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace."

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Pelé Was Married 3 Times Before His Death—Inside His Complicated Relationships

Pelé is regarded as one of, if not the best, soccer players in the world. After his death, many football fans might wonder about his life off the field, including who is Pelé’s wife. Turns out, his personal life was nothing but complicated and he was married three times in total before his death at age 82. Born as Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Pelé was propelled into stardom while playing for the Brazilian national team and Santos. He ended up winning a record three FIFA World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970. His popularity skyrocketed...
The Independent

Neymar leads world of football’s tributes to Brazil great Pele

The world of football paid tribute to Brazil great Pele following his death at the age of 82.Here are some of the tributes paid to the player considered by many to be the greatest of all time.Neymar – who equalled Pele’s record of 77 goals for Brazil at the World Cup – said his predecessor in the national team’s number 10 shirt “turned football into art, into entertainment” and “gave a voice to the poor, to black people.” View this post on Instagram ...
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Reality Star Dies

There is sad news as it has been confirmed that Barbara "Babs" Thore, known as Whitney's mom on TLC reality program "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," has died at 76, according to her daughter Whitney.
Distractify

Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth

Between his sponsorship deals and personal line of clothing and products, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward and captain of the Portuguese national soccer team, has done well for himself. Throughout his career, he has amassed no shortage of success – whether that means records broken or trophies collected (even though he has yet to win the World Cup).
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on bonkers Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo is moving to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr FC, and while it marks the end of his playing career in Europe, it doesn’t look like he has any problem with it. In fact, Ronaldo expressed his excitement to join a different league at this point of his career, adding that the vision of Al-Nassr has motivated him to jump on the opportunity they have given him.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing

Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
Popculture

Cristiano Ronaldo Signs With New Soccer Team, Will Make $75 Million Per Year

Cristiano Ronaldo has a new soccer team. The Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr announced on Friday they have signed the soccer superstar. According to ESPN, Ronaldo signed a contract through the summer of 2020 and is expected to receive $75 million per year. This comes after Ronaldo controversially left Manchester United.
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Loses Title Following Shocking Comeback On WWE SmackDown

In a shocking turn of events, Ronda Rousey was dethroned as "SmackDown" Women's Champion on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. However, her loss didn't come against the superstar she was advertised to defend her title against – Raquel Rodriguez. Instead, Rousey was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair...
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to 'eternal king' Pelé after Brazilian soccer legend's death

Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to one of the greatest players of all time following the death of Brazilian icon Pelé. Ronaldo, 37, who is considered one of the greatest players in soccer history himself, remembered the "eternal king" Pelé in an Instagram post on Dec. 29 following Pelé's death at 82 from cancer.
NBC News

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo signs with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Saudi Arabian soccer club Al Nassr on Friday announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, ending speculation about the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future. Al Nassr posted a picture on social media of Ronaldo holding up the team’s jersey, with the club hailing the deal as “history in the making.”
Essence

Naomi Osaka Is The Highest Paid Female Athlete Of 2022

The tennis star earned a reported $51.1M this year. Clearly, Naomi Osaka is a boss on and off the court. The tennis star was recently named the highest-paid female athlete in the world according to Forbes, earning an impressive $51.1 million this year alone. She previously topped the outlet’s highest-paid...
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy