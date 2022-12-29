NFL Fans Are Loving This Classy Move From The Buffalo Bills On Thursday

Western New York has been hammered by winter storms this week.

A historic blizzard has tragically taken the lives of at least 39 Erie County, New York residents and led to a nearly week-long driving ban in the city of Buffalo.

In response to the devastating situation, the Buffalo Bills Foundation has joined forces with the NFL Foundation and Highmark BCBSWNY to offer aid to those affected by the storms.

"The Buffalo Bills Foundation will donate $100,000, matched by $100,000 from the NFL Foundation, to help the City of Buffalo and all of Western New York in response to the devastating blizzard. In partnership, Highmark BCBSWNY are committing $100,000 to relief efforts," the Buffalo franchise announced on Twitter this Thursday.

"A portion of $300,000 will be allocated immediately to region-wide storm-relief efforts to support the victims and all those affected by this once-in-a-generation storm. Funds will also be allocated to future needs of the community as recovery efforts continue in the coming months."

Thursday's classy move by the Bills has generated a ton of buzz on social media.

"Bravo," Twitter user Eric Daniel said in response to the Bills' post.

"True Championship Organization! Go Bills," said another.

"Love my city and my team!" another Bills fan wrote Thursday.

For those interested in helping the cause , Bills insider Chris Brown has you covered.