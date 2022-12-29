ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 2

georgiawildlife.blog

Georgia Fishing Report: December 30, 2022

As we say “good-bye” to 2022, we want to heartily thank all of you for fishing in Georgia. Your support of fishing, and purchases of fishing equipment and fishing licenses enable the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division to continue to do important research, protect natural resources, maintain and operate public fishing areas and so much more. We can’t wait to hear your fish tales for 2023!
vanishinggeorgia.com

Top Ten Posts of 2022

This entry was posted in --EMANUEL COUNTY GA--, --GLYNN COUNTY GA--, --HANCOCK COUNTY GA--, --HART COUNTY GA--, --JEFF DAVIS COUNTY GA--, --MCINTOSH COUNTY GA--, --MERIWETHER COUNTY GA--, --PUTNAM COUNTY GA--, --SCREVEN COUNTY GA--, --WILCOX COUNTY GA--, Hartwell GA, Shellman Bluff GA, St. Simons Island GA
allongeorgia.com

New 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide

“The Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is always a great place to start planning a fishing trip, whether you are brand new to fishing or an experienced angler,” said Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “We develop this publication with the help of fisheries biologists and staff to ensure it has the most current and accurate information on regulations and new opportunities, and we make sure that anglers can access it in multiple ways, including online, from our Outdoors GA app or in the printed copy.”
Grice Connect

Georgia State Parks to host First Day Hikes on Jan. 1

On New Year’s Day, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites, in partnership with America’s State Parks will once again be celebrating with First Day Hike. These hikes provide a means for individuals and families to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, exercising and connecting with nature. For...
11Alive

State guardrail inspection underway after 11Alive Investigation exposes dangerous 'Frankensteined' rails

ATLANTA — Guardrails across the state are being inspected right now after 11Alive Investigators uncovered potential hazards on Georgia highways. Our investigation began in April, exposing the problem of 'Frankensteined' guardrails, a term given to guardrails that are improperly installed with mixed parts from different manufacturers. When the wrong parts are put together, the guardrail can malfunction and spear vehicles on impact. Because of that investigation, the state is working to find and remove those guardrails.
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 31

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers were moving through the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday morning with a few locations getting heavy rain. The area could see additional shower and isolated thunderstorm development later Saturday afternoon and early evening. There is a very low risk of a few storms that may bring damaging winds and an isolated tornado, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Highs Saturday will reach into the 70s with a mostly cloudy sky.
11Alive

Fireworks laws in Georgia for New Year's Eve celebrations

ATLANTA — New Year's Eve is just around the corner, which means one thing; fireworks!. However, before stocking up for a weekend of festivities, be sure you're aware of the various laws surrounding where you can set off these combustible items and which you can legally purchase in the first place.
The Center Square

Data shows Georgia was third worst for railroad crossing crashes

(The Center Square) — Data shows Georgia is among the worst states for grade crossing crashes. According to Operation Lifesaver, citing preliminary 2021 Federal Railroad Administration statistics, Georgia had 132 grade crossing collisions with eight deaths and 37 injuries. The Peach State ranked behind Texas and California for the number of collisions.
DogTime

