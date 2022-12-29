ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 5

Dude
3d ago

Silly legislation that would have done nothing to help Gabby Petito. Would be nice if politicians worked on real problems like: immigration, inflation, supply chain,...... Instead, they pat themselves on the back for nothing

Reply
7
Ian Hall
3d ago

whenever I see legislation passed that is arguably non partisan and useful, I pinch myself to make sure I've actually woken this morning

Reply
3
Jay Wells
3d ago

So it is a good law to have, but it doesn't take away the fact everything else is a mess. Stop taxing every last penny from people

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
tobaccoreporter.com

Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Fox News

Fox News

917K+
Followers
4K+
Post
712M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy