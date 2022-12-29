Courtney Love didn't plan to mention Brad Pitt during that juicy interview on Marc Maron's WTF podcast this week, but she's explaining now why she did it. As a recap, Love told Maron that she had originally been cast in the 1999 David Fincher movie Fight Club, to play the role of Marla that eventually went to Helena Bonham Carter. Love said that she'd been fired, however, after turning down Pitt and director Gus Van Sant's request at the same time to make a movie about her late husband, Kurt Cobain. She used the term "went nuclear" to describe her reaction. Pitt had planned to play the Nirvana frontman, who died by suicide at 27 in 1994.

