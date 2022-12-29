ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peña Makes the Astros a Very Scary Team

By Andy Jasner
 3 days ago

The Houston Astros struck gold with shortstop Jeremy Peña as he keeps them as one of the most formidable teams in MLB.

Jeremy Peña’s postseason could be characterized in one word.

Unbelievable.

Amazing.

Legendary.

All of those would apply for the Houston Astros rookie shortstop, who became the first rookie position player to win the World Series Most Valuable Player award.

Peña went 10-for-25 with one home run and three RBI in the Fall Classic and his homer off Noah Syndergaard in Game 5 was the first World Series home run by a rookie shortstop.

Peña also became only the ninth player, and the second rookie, to be named League Championship Series MVP and World Series MVP in the same postseason.

"It was special. We accomplished what we set out to do since spring training," Pena recently told the Houston Chronicle. "Only one team gets to enjoy that at the end of the year, so it's a special, special moment."

Peña looked unflappable at the plate and in the field.

He never looked or acted like a rookie.

“Man, where do I even start?,” Peña said after the World Series. “It has a lot to do with my family, my upbringing. Shout out to my teammates as well. They took me in since Day One. They gave me the confidence to just go out and play my game.”

The Astros had to be concerned when Carlos Correa left. It didn’t take long for any concerns to be quelled once Peña began performing on an everyday basis.

The scary part is this: Peña’s ceiling has hardly been reached.

Peña, who by the way also earned a Gold Glove, always credited 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker for making the transition appear seamless.

“Dusty Baker’s a legend in the sport,” Peña told reporters. “Not just because he’s been around. He’s had success at this game. He brings the best out of his players. He gives you the confidence to just go out and play hard and let the game take care of itself."

A manager can only offer advice.

Peña is the one who went out and accomplished all the goals. For a team trying to repeat as World Series champions, knowing that Peña is there to compete every day has to be comforting.

It’s also got to be scary for every team competing against the Astros.

