State DOJ will not charge Mark Meadows, wife over voter fraud allegations
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's attorney general says there's not enough evidence to charge former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows or his wife Debra for alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election. According to AG Josh Stein, the State Bureau of Investigation conducted an extensive investigation.
NC man becomes Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina man rang in 2023 by becoming the first Powerball First Millionaire of the Year and winning $1 million. Gary Krigbaum's big win happened just after midnight when he won the drawing during ABC's broadcast of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rocking' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023."
Missing: SC authorities searching for man who suffers from dementia
MARIETTA, S.C. (WLOS) — Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina are asking the public for help locating a man recently reported missing. The sheriff's office says 74-year-old Rodolfo Espinoza was last seen Sunday morning around 3 a.m. in the area of Baker Circle in Marietta.
