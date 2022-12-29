Read full article on original website
Shenandoah Man Arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) On January 1st around 1:36 am Officers with the Red Oak Police Department conducted a traffic stop near 8th and Sunset Avenue in Red Oak. Upon further investigation it determined that 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Shenandoah, IA has a revoked license through the State of Iowa. Linfor was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
Montgomery County suspect booked on Page County warrant
(Elliott) -- A suspect was arrested on a warrant in Montgomery County early Saturday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Ashley Nicole Fitzwater was arrested shortly after 2:05 a.m. on a Page County warrant for possession of contraband in a correctional facility, a Class D felony. Authorities say...
Wapello County Woman arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Siearre J. Ahea Smith of Agency, Iowa, on six counts of driving while barred. Deputies transported her to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $2,000 bond.
Council Bluffs man booked for protective order violation
(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak Thursday evening. The Red Oak Police Department says 49-year-old Donavon Lucius Sands was arrested shortly after 9:40 p.m. for violation of a protective order. Police say Sands' arrest occured in the 400 block of East Washington Street. Sands...
Connell highlights 2022 expansions in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Some could say it was a historic year for Shenandoah regarding the amount of business expansion the community has seen over the past year. That's according to Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association Vice President Gregg Connell, who joined KMA's "Morning Line" program to recap the past year's growth. Connell immediately pointed to Green Plains Shenandoah's biocampus expansion, including their new $50 million clean-sugar facility producing low-cost dextrose and fructose. Connell praises the development not only for the immediate jobs it will create but the future businesses that the facility will draw, particularly given Shenandoah's rural location.
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
Portion of 150th Street to close for Essex West Bridge demolition
(Essex) -- Page County motorists should take note of an upcoming road closure near Essex. According to Page County Engineer J.D. King, 150th Street west of D Avenue will close on Tuesday for demolition of the existing bridge over the East Nishnabotna River, or the Essex West Bridge, and remain closed for approximately the next seven months. In a recent interview with KMA News, King says the current 235-foot long and 20-foot wide bridge was built in 1937 and is no longer adequate for today's vehicles and farm equipment.
Red Oak Police Report One Arrest
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 49-year-old Donavon Lucius Sands of Council Bluffs on Thursday in the 400 block of E. Washington Street for violating a protective order. Officers transported Sands to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
KMAland fire crews battle field fire south of Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Multiple KMAland fire departments battled a field fire south of Shenandoah Thursday afternoon. That's according to Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall, who tells KMA News his crews were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. to reports of a corn field fire roughly four miles south of Shenandoah near the intersection of B Avenue and 230th Street. Mutual aid was immediately requested and six other fire departments, along with the Shenandoah Ambulance Service and the Montgomery County and Page County Emergency Management Agencies, responded. Marshall says crews battled the blaze for nearly three hours.
Missouri Cattlemen's Association hosting Farm Succession Planning Workshop in Albany
(Albany) – Area farmers and ranchers are encouraged to attend an upcoming workshop to help with farm succession planning. The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association is hosting the event on January 14th at the Hundley-Whaley Extension Center in Albany from 4-8 p.m. Deb Thummel is a cattle producer in both Iowa and Missouri and serves as the Region 4 Vice President with the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association. Thummel says planning how the family farming business will be handed down can be a difficult, yet necessary, conversation.
Updated: 1:19 p.m. Adair County Crash Claims the Life of a Cass County Man
(Adair) An Atlantic man died in a car/semi accident west of Adair on Thursday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:19 a.m. at 1120 White Pole Road near the Jesse James monument. State Police say 36-year-old Adam Skog was killed in the crash. According to the...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports One Arrest
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 24-year-old Ashley Nicole Fitzwater following a traffic stop at 5th and Elm Street in Elliott. During the investigation, deputies found Fitzwater had a Page County warrant for possession of contraband in a Correctional Facility, a Class D Felony.
Gordon Herzberg, 69, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service: Private Family graveside services at a later date. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Gordon passed away Thursday evening at Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Ellen Grace Brown, 107, of Lenox, formerly of Prescott, Iowa
Location:Stringtown Community Church, rural Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Location:Stringtwon Community Church, rural Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Start:9:00 A.M. Visitation End:10:00 A.M. Memorials:Stringtown Community Church. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Cemetery:Stringtown Cemetery, rural Lenox, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Marjorie Marie Young, 91, of Adair, IA
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Adair, IA. Notes:Marjorie Marie Young, age 91, of Adair, IA, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Heritage House in Atlantic, IA.
Glenwood woman booked for drug possession
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman was booked on a drug charge Friday morning. The Glenwood Police Department says 19-year-old Seven Barrett was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Barrett was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $1,000 bond.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Worth County
(Sheridan) -- A northwest Missouri woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the incident around 2:45 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Route 246, approximately three miles east of Sheridan. The patrol says 28-year-old Brit L. Fisher of Sheridan was walking with traffic in the westbound lane of the road when she was struck by a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 99-year-old Billie F. Wake of Grant City.
Glenwood Police make arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance
(Glenwood) A Glenwood teen has been arrested on a drug charge. 19-year-old Seven Barrett was taken into custody on Thursday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety.
Saturday, December 31st
GIRLS: Bishop Neumann 68 Lourdes Central Catholic 38. BOYS: Bishop Neumann vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (MISSING)
