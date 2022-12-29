ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

TCU Turns the Tables on Michigan as Stunning Run Rolls On

PHOENIX — The Hypnotoad is officially going to Hollywood. TCU is heading to the national championship game after beating Michigan 51–45 in a classic College Football Playoff semifinal. This is the Wolverines’ second straight defeat in a semifinal. Last year, adorned with shirts that read “run the damn...
McCarthy Answered One Question Before Leaving Fiesta Bowl Presser

TCU went from being unranked heading into the season to snagging a spot in the national championship. TCU stunned Michigan in their College Football Playoff semifinal, going down in history as the first Big 12 team to win a Playoff game. Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy opened up the press conference...
