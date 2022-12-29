Read full article on original website
South Dakota Department of Corrections faces racial harassment, discrimination federal lawsuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A former Correctional officer at the Mike Durfee Prison in Springfield hopes that others won’t have to face what he believes to be racial harassment and discrimination within the department of corrections. He’s filed this lawsuit with the hope of creating change.
Catchy names adorn South Dakota DOT snowplows
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While there undoubtedly was a lot of grumbling over recent snowstorms, some people provided humorous names for South Dakota’s fleet of snowplows. The state Department of Transportation picked 12 names out of 650 entries via a staff vote. In January, the winners will meet and have their photo with their named plow.
DPS sets January sobriety checkpoints
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety will ring in the new year with sobriety checkpoints in 15 counties this month (January). Checkpoints will be in Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Davison, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha, Spink, Stanley, and Walworth counties. While the counties are made public, the specific locations and dates are not.
Civil Air Patrol hits the ground running to help Feeding South Dakota
A strain of avian flu has hit the Black Hills, killing dozens of geese. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender reflects on his time in office. Storm recovery is tough on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Updated: 5 hours ago. South Dakota tribes continue to recover from recent storms.
Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as HPAI, has migrated from Europe to the United States and has landed in the Black Hills. A dozen dead geese were found floating in the water at Canyon Lake Park. “We have not had the HPAI this...
Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer
PIERRE, S.D. - On Christmas Eve, Governor Kristi Noem commuted the sentences of seven people serving time in South Dakota prisons. One of those people was Connie Hirsch, who was sentenced in 2012 for the shooting death of her husband, Jerold “Jerry” Hirsch, and Jerry’s family is left with questions.
Avian flu hits the Black Hills
Mayor Allender reflects on eight years in office
Storm recovery is tough on the Pine Ridge Reservation
Mild and quiet conditions last until New Year’s Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -This evening we will see gradually clearing skies with areas of patchy fog developing out towards the plains, this will include areas from Buffalo to Wall South Dakota. We will be slightly colder than last night with lows in the teens to mid 20s for this evening. As we head into Friday, we will see mostly clear skies across the region as temperatures will climb into the upper 20s to low 40s for Friday afternoon winds will be breezy for areas such as Gillette Wyoming, Pine Ridge, and Martin South Dakota with wind gusts up 20 miles per hour.
