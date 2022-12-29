ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Erosion/Turbidity – Sat, 31 Dec 2022 17:09:18 -0500

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 31 Dec 2022 17:09:18 -0500: Erosion/Turbidity at Address: 213 W Sycamore Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. This installation of this green plate across the street from a terribly ugly box, which I assume is part of Ting, has left this area between the street and sidewalk a muddy mess. There was no attempt to seed or put straw there as there was on the other side of the street. I don’t know who is responsible.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

Police: Reports of gunshots in Cary were actually fireworks

CARY, N.C. — The Cary Police Department said it responded to reports of gunshots Saturday night at a New Year's Eve party. However, when police arrived at the party near Highcroft Pool on Highcroft Drive and Candia Lane, police said officers discovered that the reports of gunshots were actually fireworks.
CARY, NC
WRAL

Pedestrian killed in Wake County crash

A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh. A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

New Book Raises Questions In 1972 Murder Of Bonnie Neighbors

BENSON – A new book raises new questions in the 50-year-old murder mystery of a slain mother found with a crying baby by her side in a Johnston County migrant worker’s camp. Bonnie Wheeler Neighbors was killed on Dec. 14, 1972. Deputies found her three days later, bound,...
BENSON, NC
WRAL

Accident on I-95 leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, causes major traffic jam

Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, a deadly car accident in Johnston County on I-95 North near NC-50 caused lane closures and a major traffic jam leading up to exit 79. The four-car crash killed one person and left five others injured. The left lane is now open, but drivers heading northbound...
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

County employee accused of stealing fentanyl from EMS

A long-time employee of Alamance County has been arrested for allegedly embezzling fentanyl from Emergency Medical Services. Paul Kyle Buckner was ultimately taken into custody on Thursday after a month-long investigation into the disappearance of this powerful opioid from the county’s EMS building. According to the office of Alamance...
BURLINGTON, NC

