Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 31 Dec 2022 17:09:18 -0500: Erosion/Turbidity at Address: 213 W Sycamore Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. This installation of this green plate across the street from a terribly ugly box, which I assume is part of Ting, has left this area between the street and sidewalk a muddy mess. There was no attempt to seed or put straw there as there was on the other side of the street. I don’t know who is responsible.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO