FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Citizen Issue Reported: Erosion/Turbidity – Sat, 31 Dec 2022 17:09:18 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 31 Dec 2022 17:09:18 -0500: Erosion/Turbidity at Address: 213 W Sycamore Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. This installation of this green plate across the street from a terribly ugly box, which I assume is part of Ting, has left this area between the street and sidewalk a muddy mess. There was no attempt to seed or put straw there as there was on the other side of the street. I don’t know who is responsible.
Citizen Issue Reported: Abandoned Vehicle on Public Property – Sat, 31 Dec 2022 14:20:25 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 31 Dec 2022 14:20:25 -0500: Abandoned Vehicle on Public Property at Address: 436-460 Stone Monument Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Abandoned truck causing sight issues. Can’t see oncoming cars. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
Citizen Issue Reported: Area Light Out – Sun, 01 Jan 2023 06:06:22 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 01 Jan 2023 06:06:22 -0500: Area Light Out at Address: 630 N Wingate St Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Light on pole is out as of dec.31st. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control Issues – Sat, 31 Dec 2022 14:19:02 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 31 Dec 2022 14:19:02 -0500: Traffic Control Issues at Address: Nc-98 W Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Lights at retail drive to the wegmans on 98 are not synced. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
Citizen Issue Reported: Pothole – Fri, 30 Dec 2022 10:20:00 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 30 Dec 2022 10:20:00 -0500: Pothole at Address: 1219 S Main St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. This cover has been missing since Burlington Mills Rd was resurfaced. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
Interstate 85 North/40 East crash closes lanes, shoulder in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes and shoulder closures are taking place on Interstate 85 North/40 East after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, near Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road in Alamance County. The closures first began at 2:12 p.m. […]
$31,000 hotel bill: Raleigh woman among unhoused residents who seek relief from new city program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cristal Stafford and her four children have lived in hotels for the last year. The single Raleigh mother’s kids are aged from 10 to 13. “We have already spent $31,000 on hotels,” Stafford said. “The savings is depleted. It’s gone.”. Stafford’s full-time...
Police: Reports of gunshots in Cary were actually fireworks
CARY, N.C. — The Cary Police Department said it responded to reports of gunshots Saturday night at a New Year's Eve party. However, when police arrived at the party near Highcroft Pool on Highcroft Drive and Candia Lane, police said officers discovered that the reports of gunshots were actually fireworks.
WRAL
Pedestrian killed in Wake County crash
A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh. A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh.
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
jocoreport.com
New Book Raises Questions In 1972 Murder Of Bonnie Neighbors
BENSON – A new book raises new questions in the 50-year-old murder mystery of a slain mother found with a crying baby by her side in a Johnston County migrant worker’s camp. Bonnie Wheeler Neighbors was killed on Dec. 14, 1972. Deputies found her three days later, bound,...
Look out for scammers claiming you can pay them to get out of jury duty, Wake Co. sheriff says
Scammers are impersonating Wake County sheriff’s deputies while trying to dupe people into paying them money to get out of serving on grand juries, Sheriff Willie Rowe said.
WRAL
Accident on I-95 leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, causes major traffic jam
Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, a deadly car accident in Johnston County on I-95 North near NC-50 caused lane closures and a major traffic jam leading up to exit 79. The four-car crash killed one person and left five others injured. The left lane is now open, but drivers heading northbound...
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
WRAL
Raleigh combatting homelessness: City puts $525K into temporary housing program
The city of Raleigh is planning to spend $250,000 on a new program to curb the number of people experiencing homelessness. The city of Raleigh is planning to spend $250,000 on a new program to curb the number of people experiencing homelessness.
Police investigating after 4-month-old kidnapped in stolen car, man arrested
Raleigh police are investigating after a four-month-old was kidnapped while in a car that was stolen.
Early acorn drop lights up downtown Raleigh
The early acorn drop and fireworks display was held as planned at WRAL First Night on Dec. 31, 2022.
alamancenews.com
County employee accused of stealing fentanyl from EMS
A long-time employee of Alamance County has been arrested for allegedly embezzling fentanyl from Emergency Medical Services. Paul Kyle Buckner was ultimately taken into custody on Thursday after a month-long investigation into the disappearance of this powerful opioid from the county’s EMS building. According to the office of Alamance...
alamancenews.com
Downtown Graham property, demolished by 2014 fire, now listed at just under $1 million
Former Graham city councilman Lee Kimrey has put his mixed-use property along West Elm Street in downtown Graham – currently home to a taproom, “Little Brothers Brewing Barrel & Bottle,” with an apartment above and attached garage in the rear – up for sale. Kimrey built...
chapelboro.com
Top Stories of 2022: Teens’ Double-Murder Sends Orange County Community Reeling
To reflect on the year, Chapelboro.com is re-publishing some of the top stories that impacted and defined our community’s experience in 2022. These stories and topics affected Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the rest of our region. Missing persons cases are not uncommon in Orange County — especially among juveniles....
