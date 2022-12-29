Read full article on original website
Crypto’s Pain Is CBDC and Digital Dollar's 2022 Gain
One surprising digital dollar asset had a great 2022, and it wasn’t cryptocurrency. While the past year saw the value of the crypto market shrink to $1.4 trillion from its 2021 high of $3 trillion, governments around the world increasingly experimented with a different form of digital money — a national legal tender.
Startups Embrace Business Resilience Just as VCs Demand It
Global economic volatility and recession risk test the business resilience of startups. But for firms in emerging markets across Africa and the Middle East, the macroeconomic impact on business growth and investment so far seems less severe. In fact, while startups in those regions have not completely evaded the current...
Subscription and Digital Commerce DTCs Seen Facing Continued Headwinds
Direct-to-consumer subscription providers and digital commerce brands aren’t out of the woods yet. After a year of hardships and headwinds, those merchants betting on long-term profitability could be in for a surprise, market watchers say, while projecting further challenges in 2023. As worsening economic conditions are drying up the...
Twelve Stories That Shaped Real-Time Payments in 2022
Real-time payments provide value because knowing exactly when a payment will be received cannot be overstated. This is especially true for those with tight cash flow when paying rent or bills. Minimizing financial anxiety is important for consumers and businesses, and real-time payments can provide the speed, ease and security that can supercharge budgets, productivity and confidence.
MicroStrategy Cites Tax Benefits in Recent Bitcoin Buying and Selling
MicroStrategy has cited tax benefits as the reason for its recent buying and selling of bitcoin. The firm — which develops enterprise software but is also the largest corporate buyer of bitcoin — has sold bitcoins for the first time but remains a net buyer, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Dec. 28), citing a MicroStrategy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Customers Accuse Sage of Forcing Them Into Expensive Subscriptions
Customers say accounting and payroll company Sage has pushed them to accept costly subscription packages. That’s according to a report Friday (Dec. 30) by the Financial Times (FT), in which a number of U.K. businesses say Sage has pushed them to sign up for more expensive subscriptions or risk losing access to their accounting software packages.
Finclusion Group Rebrands as Fin, Nets $2M Startup Funding
The African FinTech group Finclusion Group has received $2 million in startup funding. The latest investment coincides with a company-wide rebranding with the group now going by the name Fin. Since it was founded in 2018, Fin has developed a range of FinTech products with the aim of closing Africa’s...
Global Merger-and-Acquisition Activity Drops 36% in Second Half of 2022
There was a record drop in global merger-and-acquisition (M&A) activity over the last six months. The value of global M&A deal-making fell from $2.2 trillion in the first half of 2022 to $1.4 trillion in the second half, the Financial Times (FT) reported Thursday (Dec. 29), citing figures from data provider Refinitiv.
Class-Action Lawsuit Aims to Represent 1M FTX Customers
A class-action lawsuit aiming to represent 1 million FTX customers has been filed. The suit has been filed against the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange and former executives, including founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Reuters reported Tuesday (Dec. 27). It aims to get a declaration that FTX customers in the United...
Galaxy Payroll Group Files for IPO and Aims for $24.8M
Galaxy Payroll Group has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. The Hong Kong-based provider of payroll outsourcing services, employment services, and consultancy and market research services seeks to raise $24.8 million, according to its Thursday (Dec. 28) filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Fidelity Investments Plans NFT Marketplace and Metaverse Services
Fidelity Investments’ metaverse plans reportedly include developing an NFT marketplace. The financial services corporation has filed trademark applications for a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, metaverse investment services, virtual real estate investing and cryptocurrency trading services in the metaverse, Cointelegraph reported Monday (Dec. 26), citing a tweet by licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis.
Blockchain Network Solana Looks to Sever Bankman-Fried Connection
Blockchain network Solana is trying to distance itself from one-time booster Sam Bankman-Fried. As Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Dec. 29), the company has drawn scrutiny within the industry over concerns about Solana's ties to Bankman-Fried and his failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. As such, the report said, Solana's founders are taking...
Banks and FinTechs See Collaborative Opportunity to Reach Emerging Market Consumers
Brazil proves boosting financial inclusion and giving underserved populations bank account access is a smartphone away. PayU Global Payments CEO Mario Shiliashki said it will take full-scale, joint efforts between traditional and nontraditional financial services players and regulators to bring financial services to those underserved populations and help them move beyond cash-based transactions.
Borderless Business Payment Methods Automate International Growth
Innovative B2B payment methods and automated enterprise systems are mission-critical for companies expanding abroad. As a result, companies around the world are turning to multicurrency tools, targeted strategies, and future-fit accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) solutions to help accelerate and streamline their international growth. But according to the...
‘Irreconcilable Conflict’ Emerges in FTX Crypto Bankruptcy As Non-US Investors Push Fight
Non-US customers affected by the FTX crypto bankruptcy fear their entrusted money could be “misappropriated” again. That’s according to a formal complaint for declaratory judgment filed Wednesday night (Dec. 28) by the Ad Hoc Committee of FTX investors based outside the U.S., a copy of which was provided to PYMNTS.
The Year in Payments: From BNPL to FTX to the Digital Economy
Looking for analysis of everything from the digital economy to consumers’ instincts about inflation? Let Monday be your guide. “Monday.” It comes from the Anglo-Saxon word Mōnandæg, meaning “the moon’s day.” And long before the Anglo-Saxons, the Babylonians believed the same. Not much...
Perspective: Is your boss on your DOS? How remote work monitoring can work
COVID-19 made remote work commonplace and companies are trying to monitor workers to ensure productivity. But monitoring technology can backfire and erode trust if not done the right way.
Amazon Stock Cut in Half as eCommerce Giant Can't Stem Slump
From an all-time high in 2021 to a 3-year low in 2022, Amazon will ring in the New Year about half as large as it was a year ago. While the staggering $900 billion, 50% contraction in Amazon’s stock over the past 12-months is its first negative annual return since 2014, and its largest percentage drop since falling 79% during the dot-com bubble pop in 2000, the path to its present trough has been strewn with efforts and innovations aimed at righting the ship and restoring investor confidence.
SutiSoft Debuts Enhanced Accounts Payable Offerings
Cloud software provider SutiSoft has introduced an enhanced version of its accounts payable (AP) solution. The debut, announced in a news release Tuesday (Dec. 27), is designed to help companies “rapidly transform AP processes.”. The new features of SutiAP include the option to print multiple invoices at once and...
Instacart Valuation Cut for Fourth Time in 2022
Instacart has reportedly lowered its valuation by 20%, in what would be the 4th such reduction this year. According to a report in The Information Tuesday (Dec. 27) that cites unnamed sources, the grocery delivery service provider's internal valuation now stands at $10 Billion, that's down from $24 billion in March, $15 billion in July and $13 billion in October.
