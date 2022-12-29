ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Merced restaurant to host former ‘Top Chef’ contestant at two-day culinary event

By Shawn Jansen
Merced Sun Star
 3 days ago

El Capitan Hotel’s Executive Chef Quentin Garcia of Rainbird will be hosting former “Top Chef” contestant Tu David Phu for a two-day culinary experience in downtown Merced in late January.

The event will kick off with a screening of PBS’ Emmy-nominated film “Bloodline,” which was co-executive produced by Phu. The screening will take place at the Mainzer on Friday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.

The documentary follows him as he returns home after competing during Season 15 of “Top Chef,” including his journey from growing up as the son of refugees in West Oakland to becoming a professional chef with acclaimed culinary creations heralded as the next wave of Asian fusion representing Vietnamese culture, according to a news release.

Phu will answer questions from the audience following the show. Seating can be reserved at tickets.holdmyticket.com , with tickets ranging from $5 for general admission to $20 for a reserved table for four.

Chef Phu has extensive experience cooking in some of the nation’s top restaurants, including Daniel , Acquerello , and Chez Panisse .

His involvement with food recovery and regenerative practices stems from his family’s experience of multi-generational food insecurity impacted by war and poverty, according to the release.

These principles are not only applied to his kitchen but, but also as a medium for food and a vessel for meaningful work. This led to Tu producing “Bloodline.”

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Rainbird will host a special collaborative five-course dinner experience from Phu and Garcia. There will be two seatings available at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The price is $155 per person.

Reservations can be made at opentable.com .

Ticket sales from Bloodline as well as a portion of the proceeds from the collaborative dinner will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Merced County’s Sunshine for All Cities Kids Cooking Camp.

Merced, CA
