ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Economists Say Gov. Mike DeWine's Proposed Expansion of Mental Health Services Will Pay for Itself

By Marty Schladen, The Ohio Capital Journal
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQvEc_0jxt2W3P00
COLUMBUS, OH — AUGUST 26: Governor Mike DeWine addresses a gubernatorial forum hosted by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) in partnership with the Ohio Association of Regional Councils (OARC), August 26, 2022, at the Hilton Columbus Downtown, in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed package of expanded mental health services has drawn the near-unanimous approval of a panel of Ohio economists, according to a survey released this week. But one questioned how likely it is to actually happen.

DeWine in November renewed an earlier proposal to use $85 million in unexpended federal coronavirus aid to expand the range of services locally, do more research and further develop Ohio’s mental health workforce. DeWine also plans to ask for an unspecified additional amount when he submits a budget to the state legislature, t he Cleveland Plain Dealer reported .

Ohio is one of the states hardest-hit by the opioid epidemic and the Health Policy Institute of Ohio in October reported that the frequency of Ohioans’ poor mental health days has been rising. Meanwhile, in 2018 and 2019, 25% of people surveyed said they couldn’t get mental health treatment when they needed it.

Of course, adequate mental health services are important to Ohioans’ quality of life. But a panel of economists convened by Scioto Analysis said improvements will also pay dividends by decreasing poverty and unemployment.

Of the 22 surveyed, 18 agreed that DeWine’s proposal would reduce poverty, three were uncertain and one disagreed.

“Access to mental health care is currently much easier for the well-off,” Ashland University economist Paul Holmes wrote in the comment section of the survey. “Expanded access would surely benefit those on lower incomes, along with providing additional service-sector employment.”

None of the economists who were uncertain or who disagreed with that question commented.

On the question of whether expanded mental health spending would increase employment, 19 economists agreed, one disagreed and two were uncertain.

“Mental health… and substance abuse issues affect labor market participation,” economist Curtis Reynolds of Kent State wrote. “Addressing them would help to increase labor market participation and (presumably) employment.”

Michael Jones of the University of Cincinnati said he lacked the expertise to make a judgment, so he was uncertain.

“I don’t have enough knowledge of the mental-health care system to know if current government funding is being efficiently allocated,” he wrote.

One economist, Diane Monaco of Heidelberg University strayed beyond the strict parameters of the questions to comment on whether DeWine is likely to get a big mental health package through the state’s gerrymandered, Republican-dominated legislature. Monaco noted that the U.S. House in September passed the Mental Health Matters Act with a single Republican vote and no GOP votes from Ohio.

“Now Governor Mike DeWine will be submitting his new and upcoming two-year budget proposal with many good intentioned mental health priorities in it in 2023,” Monaco wrote. “If passed by the OH gerrymandered Republican supermajority legislature and signed into law, DeWine’s ‘New Mental Health Priorities Proposal’ would provide grants to establish a pipeline for school-based mental health service professionals. Additionally, it would grow the number of mental health experts at elementary and secondary schools that are based in high-need locations which is something our students, families, educators care deeply about!!”

But, she added, “Do we think it will happen based on our CONTINUED current legislative environment and our current Governor’s inability to work within this environment? I think within this Ohio legislative environment with no change, new mental health priorities are not likely to happen.”

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal . Republished here with permission.

Comments / 32

Ken Wills
3d ago

they need to be bring back psychiatric hospitals because there's a lot of people out there that need to be in them

Reply(1)
9
screw the scumpublicans
3d ago

maybe no spine dewine should issue stimulus checks to the struggling people in ohio,that is what he was given the money for

Reply(2)
7
Related
spectrumnews1.com

New bill signed into law allows postnuptial agreements

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill recently signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine adds Ohio to the list of 48 other states that allow married couples to change their prenuptial agreement. ​. Senate Bill 210 is a piece of legislation that allows married couples draw-up postnuptial agreements. This bill...
OHIO STATE
WGAU

EXPLAINER: What's ahead for Ohio's unsettled political maps?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The election contests of 2022 may have been held and decided, but Ohio’s political maps remain far from settled. It was supposed to be a once-per-decade process for redrawing the state's U.S. House and Statehouse districts, in order to reflect updated population figures from the 2020 Census. Now it promises to extend into 2023, and probably longer.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Special review finds state teachers pension system broke no laws, could improve transparency : The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio weekend weather forecast: A rainy end to 2022. Auditor’s findings: The state’s pension system for public-school teachers is well managed but could be more rigorous and transparent when it comes to how it makes its investments and how it awards staff bonuses, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. Andrew Tobias reports that Faber released findings from a special audit on Thursday, which he ordered in response to a critical report from a consultant working for the retirees in June 2021.
OHIO STATE
countynewsonline.org

As 2022 Winds Down, AG Yost Fires Up Multiple Consumer-Protection Lawsuits

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — In the final days of the year, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed eight consumer-protection lawsuits across the state against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans, reinforcing his commitment to holding “bad actors” accountable. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Criminal justice reform bill awaits governor's signature

Of the pile of legislation Gov. Mike DeWine has to review, a massive bill overhauling the state’s criminal justice system is taking up the most space on his desk. Criminal justice reform bill awaits governor’s signature. Of the pile of legislation Gov. Mike DeWine has to review, a...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel

The new year could include many different developments in the redistricting arena, but one thing is for sure: new maps have to be on the agenda. But this time around, majority leaders may not have as much trouble getting maps through the current approving authority: The Ohio Supreme Court. With the departure of Chief Justice […] The post Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

A top Ohio story for 2022 - Intel's $20 billion dollar investment in the state

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - One of the top Ohio stories for 2022 would be the announcement of the $20 billion investment of Intel but that could be just the start. In January of 2022, the semiconductor chip manufacturer announced their plan to build two plants in Licking County Ohio, just outside of Columbus, and with it create nearly 3,000 new jobs. In September, Intel broke ground for their facility. They are looking at making Ohio “The Silicon Heartland” with investments into the education sector to train the workforce needed for these high-tech jobs. But for Governor Mike DeWine, the Intel deal is more than an investment into the state.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

What Ohio legislation didn’t pass?

By Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program. Since we’re at the end of the two-year session of the 134th General Assembly, any proposed legislation that did not pass is now dead. Some of those proposals will be reintroduced next session, but we might never see others again. The two most notable ag-related bills that died include:
OHIO STATE
westbendnews.net

First Lady Welcomes Ohio National Guard to Participate in Roundtable Discussion For Military Children

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, and Ohio Army National Guard Maj. Andre Ballard and his daughter Veronica were invited to represent Ohio during a recent roundtable discussion in Washington, hosted by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, on ways to support National Guard children as part of the ongoing Joining Forces initiative.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Census: More than 8,000 Ohioans left in 2022

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio’s population decreased by less than 1% in 2022, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report this month. It was the 10th largest population decline of any state. The population dropped by 0.07% in 2022, a smaller decrease than in 2021 when 0.28% of...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s ‘crippling’ private school vouchers will see trial for lawsuit, judge rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 200 public school districts challenging Ohio’s school voucher program can continue to trial, a Franklin County judge ruled earlier this month. In a 22-page decision, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page rejected the Ohio Attorney General’s argument on Dec. 16 that the districts, including Columbus City Schools, lacked […]
OHIO STATE
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)

What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet

CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Paleontologist disputes date when mammoths died out in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A paleontologist at the University of Cincinnati has just published new findings related to when mammoths died out in Ohio and across the world. Dr. Joshua Miller’s work challenges a study published last year that concluded that mammoths went extinct about 4,000 years ago. “They started...
OHIO STATE
Ballotpedia News

These Ohio State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost

Elections for 17 of 33 seats in the Ohio State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 25-8 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 14 of 17 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
741
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy