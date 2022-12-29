Read full article on original website
Newcastle continue talks with Flamengo over Brazilian teenager
Newcastle are hoping to conclude a deal for Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca after a further round of talks.
La Liga hit back at Vinicius Junior criticism over protection from racism
La Liga dismiss Vinicius Junior's criticism over a lack of protection from racist abuse.
Chelsea agree deal for Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile
Chelsea have finalised an agreement to sign Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile.
Transfer rumours: Juventus ready Saka bid; Man Utd consider Aboubakar
Sunday's transfer rumours include Bukayo Saka, Vincent Aboubakar, Dusan Vlahovic, Alexis Mac Allister & more.
Enzo Fernandez is an expensive risk that Chelsea must take
Chelsea's poor midfield planning has forced them to take a €130m risk on Enzo Fernandez.
Liverpool's disdain for defending is finally catching up to them
Liverpool's hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four were dealt a blow with a 3-1 loss at Brentford on Monday evening, and poor defending was to blame.
Sebastien Haller returns to Borussia Dortmund training following cancer treatment
Sebastien Haller returns to Borussia Dortmund training after six months of treatment for a cancerous tumour.
Xavi 'punishing' Barcelona squad after Espanyol draw
Xavi is said to be punishing his Barcelona squad after they slipped up against Espanyol.
Arsenal make improved bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk
Arsenal have made another offer to Shakhtar Donetsk for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, sources have told 90min.
CF Montreal name Laurent Ciman among backroom staff to support Hernan Losada
CF Montreal have revealed the backroom staff that will assist new head coach Hernan Losada for the 2023 MLS season. Losada was unveiled as the replacement for Wilfried Nancy in December after the French tactician left to take over at the Columbus Crew. Still just 40 years old, Losada will...
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Bees swarm lacklustre Reds
Brentford maintained their impressive big game record this season with a 3-1 win at home to Liverpool.
Andrew Robertson reveals Liverpool players ignored Jurgen Klopp instructions in Brentford loss
Andrew Robertson reveals Liverpool players ignored Jurgen Klopp instructions in Brentford loss.
Changes are needed at Chelsea, but not on the touchline
Graham Potter has made a poor start at Chelsea, but he's not the main problem.
Chelsea close to reaching €130m agreement with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea close in on the signing of Benfica's Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
Premier League storylines to watch out for: Gameweek 19
Storylines to watch out for in gameweek 19 of the 2022/23 Premier League.
Virgil van Dijk admits Liverpool need to address defensive frailties
Virgil van Dijk admits that Liverpool must address their defensive issues.
The Premier League big six - ranked by their ten most expensive signings
90min's ranking of the Premier League big six by how successful their 10 most expensive signings have been.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's ridiculous Newcastle clause; Chelsea close in on €127m Fernandez deal
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Enzo Fernandez, Jude Bellingham, Joao Felix and more.
Jurgen Klopp accuses Brentford of 'stretching the rules' & bemoans Bryan Mbeumo goal
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit out at referee Stuart Atwell's decision to allow Bryan Mbeumo's goal in the Reds' 3-1 loss at Brentford on Monday, while he also stated that the Bees know how to 'stretch the rules'.
