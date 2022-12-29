Drought monitor shows improvement in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties from rain

Karen Cruz-Orduña/KEYT The U.S. Drought Monitor reports that Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties have improved in their drought conditions, thanks to the recent rain throughout the Central and South Coast.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The U.S. Drought Monitor reports that Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties have improved in their drought conditions, thanks to the recent rain throughout the Central and South Coast.

The monitor updates every Thursday. There are a total of five categories:

D0- 'Abnormally Dry,'

D1- 'Moderate Drought'

D2- 'Severe Drought'

D3- 'Extreme Drought'

D4- 'Exceptional Drought'

Credit: U.S.Drought Monitor

A few weeks ago, the monitor showed both counties in the extreme-to-exceptional drought category.

The categories have changed, with most regions in a 'Severe Drought' status.

For more information on the drought monitor, click here.

