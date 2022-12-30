How To Watch The Miami Heat At Denver Nuggets Friday, Injury Report, Starting Lineup Etc

The Heat are going after a third straight win against the Nuggets

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Ball Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +4

VITALS: The Miami Heat and Nuggets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Denver swept the series and has currently won four-straight against Miami. The Heat are 34-36 all-time versus the Nuggets during the regular season, including 20-14 in home games and 14- 22 in road games. For the Heat, Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are out, Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (ankle) are questionable, Jimmy Butler (knee), Nikola Jovic (back) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable. For the Nuggets, Jeff Green (hand) and Collin Gillespie (leg) are out, Bruce Brown (ankle) and Aaron Gorden (shoulder) and Jamal Murray (knee) are questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Caleb Martin

NUGGETS

F Michael Porter Jr

F Zeke Nnaji

C Nikola Jokic

G Jamal Murray

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro: "Tyler's playmaking was really important. He had probably four or five shots in his wheelhouse that bounced around all over the rim and didn't go down. I was as shocked as he was on some of those. So he made the adjustments and made some really plays to set up other guys. That's part of his continuing evolution as an offensive playmaker that is not just scoring but it's what ever best shot we can generate for the team."

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Caleb Martin being more comfortable (; 1:16)

