Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's EveAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night
The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
atozsports.com
Eagles won’t have it as easy as most think vs. Saints for one main reason
The Philadelphia Eagles won’t have it as easy as we all think when Sunday rolls around against the New Orleans Saints. Let’s just start with this. The Saints are a better team than their record would suggest. They have an incredibly balanced roster but have dealt with injuries all season long, and still are.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts arrived for matchup vs. Saints dressed like the Fresh Prince
Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate, a Pro Bowler, and headed towards a massive contract extension at some point over the next year. Even while nursing a shoulder injury, Hurts is still feeling fresh and arrived for the Week 17 matchup against the Saints dressed as the Fresh Prince of Bel Air.
Josh Sweat carted off field in Eagles-Saints due to injury
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles lost one of their key members of their defense on the first drive of the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Josh Sweat went down on the field after making a tackle on a play where the Saints picked up the first down. It was a scary site at Lincoln Financial Field as the cart had to come out for Sweat with the entire Eagles team surrounding him at the field. The Eagles said Josh Sweat has been transported to a local hospital with a neck injury for precautionary reasons. He has movement in all...
Commanders Cut DT Daniel Wise; What's Next?
Daniel Wise has played 17 games for the Washington Commanders over the past two seasons.
Vikings Are the 8th-Worst Team in Football per ‘Football Outsiders’
Nothing stokes the fire of the Minnesota Vikings-themed “fraud vs. contender” debate like Football Outsiders‘ DVOA metric. Green Bay Packers fans and pundits have weaponized the metric for weeks, hoping to expose the Vikings as fluky frauds after Minnesota sprinted to a 12-3 division-winning record through 16 weeks. The Vikings are a mind-boggling 11-0 in games decided by eight or fewer points, and that stat is not good enough for some naysayers.
New Orleans Saints: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Eagles
The New Orleans Saints Week 17 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles is a big one. Despite sporting just a 6-9 record on the season, the Saints are still alive in the NFC South, but they are going to need a lot to go their way in order for them to win the division. That starts with beating Philly, so let’s unveil our Saints Week 17 predictions for this big upcoming contest.
atozsports.com
Saints catch a break against Eagles on Sunday
The New Orleans Saints may have just caught a big break against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As we all know, this game is a must-win for the Saints, that is, if they want a chance at the playoffs. There are no more bad games or losing. You have to win this one.
Yardbarker
According To Report Steelers’ Head Coach Mike Tomlin Is The 5th Highest-Paid Coach In All Of Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has been at the helm for 16 years now. He’s yet to have a below-.500 season in his tenure, although that is at risk this season. With two games remaining, the Steelers sit at 7-8 with slim-to-none playoff odds. Many fans have targeted Tomlin as their subject of criticism, with some even calling for his job.
Colts blast Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebration after Nick Foles injury: ‘Horses–t’
The Colts have taken exception to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebrations after injuring their quarterback. The Giants’ rookie pass rusher leveled Colts quarterback Nick Foles with a vicious sack during the second quarter of the team’s playoff-clinching rout of Indianapolis on Sunday. The hit left Foles with a rib injury, and he exited the game after being carted off the field. After rolling off the top of Foles, Thibodeaux celebrated with fake snow angels on the field. He was still right next to Foles, however, who was writhing on the ground in pain before Colts trainers came out to meet him. In...
Baker Mayfield to Cowboys as Dak Backup? 5 Questions
Dak Prescott's future No. 2? How about former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield as a potential backup quarterback candidate for Dallas?
McCarthy, Cowboys wait to learn when they'll play in Week 18
Mike McCarthy loves schedules. He loves knowing what’s going to happen when, down to the minute if he’s able to pinpoint it. But right now, the coach’s entire first week of 2023 is up in the air, and he’s even unsure if his team will have six days or seven days of prep before their regular-season finale versus the Commanders.
NBC Philadelphia
Buccaneers Quarterback Blaine Gabbert Helps Save Family in Helicopter Crash
Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert helps save family in helicopter crash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert came to the rescue when vacationers on a helicopter tour went crashing down into the bay on Thursday, leaving the family trapped in the chopper. Gabbert, who happened to...
atozsports.com
Eagles: Nick Sirianni gives fans a sliver of hope
The Philadelphia Eagles have a problem on their hands. They need a win this week to clinch the number-one seed in the NFC and it clinches the NFC East. There is just one problem. There is a possibility some of the Eagles’ best players won’t play on Sunday due to injuries, as we all know now.
Report: Saints Starters Return From Injuries, Expected to Play Against Eagles
New Orleans starters return from the injury report and expect to play against the Eagles.
NBC Philadelphia
Robert Griffin III Learns Wife Is in Labor During TCU-Michigan Broadcast, Sprints Off Field
Robert Griffin III learns wife is in labor during TCU-Michigan broadcast originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Robert Griffin III put his speed to use at the TCU-Michigan Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. The ex-NFL quarterback was part of ESPN's "Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show" alternate broadcast of the...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts (shoulder) doubtful for Week 17's contest versus Saints
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is doubtful to play in Week 17's game against the New Orleans Saints. Hurts appears unlikely to suit up in Week 17 after he was held to limited practice with his shoulder injury. Expect Gardner Minshew to see another start under center against a New Orleans' defense allowing 16.2 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Hurts is ruled out.
NBC Philadelphia
Watch Pacers' Buddy Hield Hit What May Be the Quickest Shot in NBA History
Watch Buddy Hield hit what may be the quickest shot in NBA history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Buddy Hield was feeling it right from the opening tip. Literally. The Indiana Pacers guard attempted and made what might have been the fastest shot in NBA history on Thursday. Following...
NBC Philadelphia
Flyers vs. Sharks: Philly Earns First OT Win of Season in Impressive Fashion
Flyers earn first OT win of season in impressive fashion over Sharks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Following the leaguewide holiday break, the Flyers returned to action Thursday against the Sharks and started their west coast road trip off on an impressive note. The Flyers pulled off a 4-3...
Comments / 0