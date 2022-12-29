ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
atozsports.com

Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night

The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
CBS Philly

Josh Sweat carted off field in Eagles-Saints due to injury

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles lost one of their key members of their defense on the first drive of the game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Josh Sweat went down on the field after making a tackle on a play where the Saints picked up the first down. It was a scary site at Lincoln Financial Field as the cart had to come out for Sweat with the entire Eagles team surrounding him at the field. The Eagles said Josh Sweat has been transported to a local hospital with a neck injury for precautionary reasons. He has movement in all...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Are the 8th-Worst Team in Football per ‘Football Outsiders’

Nothing stokes the fire of the Minnesota Vikings-themed “fraud vs. contender” debate like Football Outsiders‘ DVOA metric. Green Bay Packers fans and pundits have weaponized the metric for weeks, hoping to expose the Vikings as fluky frauds after Minnesota sprinted to a 12-3 division-winning record through 16 weeks. The Vikings are a mind-boggling 11-0 in games decided by eight or fewer points, and that stat is not good enough for some naysayers.
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Eagles

The New Orleans Saints Week 17 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles is a big one. Despite sporting just a 6-9 record on the season, the Saints are still alive in the NFC South, but they are going to need a lot to go their way in order for them to win the division. That starts with beating Philly, so let’s unveil our Saints Week 17 predictions for this big upcoming contest.
atozsports.com

Saints catch a break against Eagles on Sunday

The New Orleans Saints may have just caught a big break against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. As we all know, this game is a must-win for the Saints, that is, if they want a chance at the playoffs. There are no more bad games or losing. You have to win this one.
New York Post

Colts blast Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebration after Nick Foles injury: ‘Horses–t’

The Colts have taken exception to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebrations after injuring their quarterback. The Giants’ rookie pass rusher leveled Colts quarterback Nick Foles with a vicious sack during the second quarter of the team’s playoff-clinching rout of Indianapolis on Sunday. The hit left Foles with a rib injury, and he exited the game after being carted off the field. After rolling off the top of Foles, Thibodeaux celebrated with fake snow angels on the field. He was still right next to Foles, however, who was writhing on the ground in pain before Colts trainers came out to meet him. In...
NBC Philadelphia

Buccaneers Quarterback Blaine Gabbert Helps Save Family in Helicopter Crash

Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert helps save family in helicopter crash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert came to the rescue when vacationers on a helicopter tour went crashing down into the bay on Thursday, leaving the family trapped in the chopper. Gabbert, who happened to...
atozsports.com

Eagles: Nick Sirianni gives fans a sliver of hope

The Philadelphia Eagles have a problem on their hands. They need a win this week to clinch the number-one seed in the NFC and it clinches the NFC East. There is just one problem. There is a possibility some of the Eagles’ best players won’t play on Sunday due to injuries, as we all know now.
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts (shoulder) doubtful for Week 17's contest versus Saints

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is doubtful to play in Week 17's game against the New Orleans Saints. Hurts appears unlikely to suit up in Week 17 after he was held to limited practice with his shoulder injury. Expect Gardner Minshew to see another start under center against a New Orleans' defense allowing 16.2 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Hurts is ruled out.
