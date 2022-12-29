ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSBW.com

Rockslides shut down Highway 1 near Ragged Point

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 1 in Big Sur was shut down on Saturday morning because of rockslides in the area. The road was closed from 2 1/2 miles south of Big Sur to Ragged Point. At present there is no expected time for reopening. Highway 1 was closed...
RAGGED POINT, CA
KSBW.com

Shelter-in-place ordered for Watsonville flooding

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Heavy flooding led the city of Watsonville to issue a reverse 9-1-1 call to residents living in the areas along Bridge Street and surrounding neighborhoods Saturday evening. Video Player: Oak Park Market and Holohan Rd. at College & East Lake intersection flooded. The city urged residents...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Evacuation warning lifted for areas of Bolsa Knolls in Monterey County

BOLSA KNOLLS, Calif. — update:. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has just lifted the evacuation warning for residents in the area of Santa Rita Creek in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood, effective immediately. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an Evacuation Warning for residents in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Evacuation orders issued for Santa Cruz Mountains due to flooding

FELTON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were issued in the mountains and evacuation warnings were issued in Watsonville by Santa Cruz County, Saturday morning, due to rising flood water. Those same orders and warnings were left in place overnight. Evacuation Orders. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Plane crashes at the Watsonville airport on Sunday

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A plane crashed at the Watsonville airport on Sunday afternoon. This is according to the California Highway Patrol. The city of Watsonville said reports of the crash first came in at 2:40 pm. The 73-year-old pilot sustained moderate injuries but is expected to be okay. She...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

California crab season finally opens but storm keeps fisherman in port

MONTEREY, Calif. — Commercial crab season opened in California on Saturday, but in Monterey, fishermen were keeping their vessels in port because of the storm. "If it's not one thing, it's another," said Gaspar Catanzaro with Monterey Fish Co. The commercial season opener has been delayed three times this...
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Second, more powerful earthquake shakes Soledad hours before 2023

SOLEDAD, Calif. — A second, more powerful earthquake shook Soledad hours before the start of the new year, Saturday night. According to the USGS, a 4.0 magnitude quake struck around 10:49 p.m. This quake struck within a one-mile radius of a 3.2 magnitude quake that was reported no more than 30 minutes earlier.
SOLEDAD, CA
KSBW.com

72-year-old man killed by tree during Santa Cruz storm

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A 72-year-old man was found dead under a 120-foot Cypress tree that had experienced "failure" at Lighthouse Field State Beach. According to California State Parks, these types of failures are unpredictable and unfortunately, cannot be prevented. As a result of the incident, the park will be closed until further notice.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Tina Nieto takes office as Monterey County Sheriff Friday

SALINAS, Calif. — There will be a new leader of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office come Friday evening. Tina Nieto, who was elected Sheriff-Coroner on Nov. 8, will assume the role immediately following Sheriff Steve Bernal's retirement at 5:00 p.m. Friday. Nieto was originally set to take office on...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. — A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was reported near the town of Soledad, Saturday night. Video: Here's what to put in your earthquake preparedness kit. According to the USGS, the earthquake struck 13.6 miles north-northeast of Soledad at 10:19 p.m. The quake was felt in Monterey and San...
SOLEDAD, CA

