KSBW.com
Rockslides shut down Highway 1 near Ragged Point
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 1 in Big Sur was shut down on Saturday morning because of rockslides in the area. The road was closed from 2 1/2 miles south of Big Sur to Ragged Point. At present there is no expected time for reopening. Highway 1 was closed...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz storm recovery: Evacuation orders still in place, water receding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Evacuation orders were still in place for parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Sunday morning, after a deadly storm led to flooding and mudslides across the Central Coast. Earlier in the morning, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that the evacuation warnings that had been...
KSBW.com
Shelter-in-place ordered for Watsonville flooding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Heavy flooding led the city of Watsonville to issue a reverse 9-1-1 call to residents living in the areas along Bridge Street and surrounding neighborhoods Saturday evening. Video Player: Oak Park Market and Holohan Rd. at College & East Lake intersection flooded. The city urged residents...
KSBW.com
Evacuation warning lifted for areas of Bolsa Knolls in Monterey County
BOLSA KNOLLS, Calif. — update:. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has just lifted the evacuation warning for residents in the area of Santa Rita Creek in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood, effective immediately. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an Evacuation Warning for residents in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood...
KSBW.com
Flooding and debris prompt road closures in Monterey County on Saturday
Monterey County announced several road closures Saturday afternoon due to flooding and storm damage. Alisal Road from 2262 Alisal Road to Zabala Road and Alisal Road intersection due to flooding. Echo Valley Road at mile marker 2.0 due to storm damage repair. Coast Road is closed due to weather conditions.
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders issued for Santa Cruz Mountains due to flooding
FELTON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were issued in the mountains and evacuation warnings were issued in Watsonville by Santa Cruz County, Saturday morning, due to rising flood water. Those same orders and warnings were left in place overnight. Evacuation Orders. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are...
KSBW.com
Plane crashes at the Watsonville airport on Sunday
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A plane crashed at the Watsonville airport on Sunday afternoon. This is according to the California Highway Patrol. The city of Watsonville said reports of the crash first came in at 2:40 pm. The 73-year-old pilot sustained moderate injuries but is expected to be okay. She...
KSBW.com
Shelter-in-place ordered for section of the La Selva Beach neighborhood
LA SELVA BEACH, Calif. — A shelter-in-place alert has been sent out for a section of the La Selva Beach neighborhood. According to officials, trees and wires were downed in the area of San Andreas Rd. "We are requesting that you shelter in place or stay out of the...
KSBW.com
California crab season finally opens but storm keeps fisherman in port
MONTEREY, Calif. — Commercial crab season opened in California on Saturday, but in Monterey, fishermen were keeping their vessels in port because of the storm. "If it's not one thing, it's another," said Gaspar Catanzaro with Monterey Fish Co. The commercial season opener has been delayed three times this...
KSBW.com
Second, more powerful earthquake shakes Soledad hours before 2023
SOLEDAD, Calif. — A second, more powerful earthquake shook Soledad hours before the start of the new year, Saturday night. According to the USGS, a 4.0 magnitude quake struck around 10:49 p.m. This quake struck within a one-mile radius of a 3.2 magnitude quake that was reported no more than 30 minutes earlier.
KSBW.com
72-year-old man killed by tree during Santa Cruz storm
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A 72-year-old man was found dead under a 120-foot Cypress tree that had experienced "failure" at Lighthouse Field State Beach. According to California State Parks, these types of failures are unpredictable and unfortunately, cannot be prevented. As a result of the incident, the park will be closed until further notice.
KSBW.com
Tina Nieto takes office as Monterey County Sheriff Friday
SALINAS, Calif. — There will be a new leader of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office come Friday evening. Tina Nieto, who was elected Sheriff-Coroner on Nov. 8, will assume the role immediately following Sheriff Steve Bernal's retirement at 5:00 p.m. Friday. Nieto was originally set to take office on...
KSBW.com
3.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Soledad
SOLEDAD, Calif. — A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was reported near the town of Soledad, Saturday night. Video: Here's what to put in your earthquake preparedness kit. According to the USGS, the earthquake struck 13.6 miles north-northeast of Soledad at 10:19 p.m. The quake was felt in Monterey and San...
KSBW.com
New Year's Eve festivities set to brighten up rainy Central Coast at First Night Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — Despite the storm forecast for the Central Coast this weekend, organizers of the 30th annual First Night Monterey New Year's Eve celebration are determined to make the event happen rain or shine. With 33 indoor performances and a variety of art activities for all ages, there...
