South Beloit, IL

Bowlers ready for semifinals in Beloit Daily News Holiday Tournament

By By Daily News staff
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

SOUTH BELOIT—Three nights of qualifying are in the books and the 96th annual Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament semifinals are up next at Viking Lanes on Thursday.

Action begins at 6:30 p.m.

Dylan Wilde holds down the top spot in the Scratch Open division after 10 games of qualifying. He had blocks of 1,203 and 1,297 for an even 2,500 score. The 1,297 included an amazingly consistent five scores of 266, 232, 256, 264 and 279.

Former champion Greg Hockmuth, who rolled one of a half-dozen 300s during qualifying, put up five-game blocks of 1,292 and 1,195 for a 2,487 score and second so far.

Rounding out the top five are Blaine Allred (1,276-1,159-2,435), Ethan Jones (1,187-1,248-2,435) and former Hononegah standout Cameron Tyler (1,219-1,211-2,430).

The second 10 includes Zachary Joiner (1,215-1,206-2,421), Adam Keith (1,253-1,160-2,413), Johnny Ward (1,225-1,187-2,412), David Cole (1,160-1,248-2,408) and Brad Hebbe (1,170-1,235-2,405).

As for the top females, Jenny Wonders is in 29th place (2,264) and Andrea Brose is 32nd (2,254). The division was cut to 41 bowlers for the semifinals.

Defending champion Rick Reynolds is a threat to lead wire-to-wire in the Senior division as he heads into the semis with a 2,467 total (1,191-1,276). Craig Givens hopes to have something to say about that. He is second at 2,391 (1,285-1,106).

Rounding out the top five are Craig Keith (1,192-1,168-2,360), Lyle Schober (1,169-1,154-2,323) and Gary Drye (1,111-1,194-2,305). The division was cut to the top 18.

Kevin Kline, with a 205 average, isn’t your typical leader of the Open Handicap division, but with scratch totals of 1,183 and 1,176 (1,250-1,243 with handicap) he holds down first at 2,493. Joshua Frei is in second at 2,447, followed by Logan Holmes (2,406), Jeff Molander (2,391) and Nicole Jordan (2,372).

The finals will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The event’s major sponsor is Culver’s of Belvidere.

Beloit Daily News

Beloit Daily News

Beloit, WI
