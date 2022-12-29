ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Yardbarker

Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?

The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports

Colts' Nick Foles carted off field with rib injury vs. Giants

Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Nick Foles was injured in the final minute of the second quarter on Sunday after being sacked by New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. Foles rolled over and grimaced in pain just before walking to the sideline, talking to the trainers and being carted off to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Popculture

Peyton Manning Reveals if He Wants to Be Head Coach of Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett. The team will have an extensive search to find their new head coach, but should the Broncos do something bold and go after Peyton Manning? TMZ Sports recently caught up with the former Broncos quarterback and asked him if he wanted to be the team's next head coach.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Disturbing Arrest

An NFL wide receiver has reportedly been arrested on disturbing charges on Saturday. According to a report from ESPN, an Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has been arrested for allegedly fighting a police officer. Cameron Batson, currently on Atlanta's practice squad, was reportedly arrested early on Saturday morning. According to a...
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones on supposed Terrell Owens return: “I don’t know where that’s coming from”

It was only a matter of time before the question was posted Jerral Wayne Jones. Before Thursday night’s game in Nashville, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram asked the Cowboys’ owner about a claim from agent Greg Daniel that he had been talking regularly to “Jerry Jones’ office” about 49-year-old receiver Terrell Owens returning to the team for which he last played in 2008.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Josh Sweat taken to hospital with neck injury, has movement in extremities

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints, but he was not taken to the locker room. The Eagles announced that Sweat has been taken to a hospital in Philadelphia for further evaluation of a neck injury. The team announced that Sweat has movement in his extremities and called the decision to take him to the hospital a precautionary one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

