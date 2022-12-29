ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died

By Tales Azzoni and Mauricio Savarese
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sn10G_0jxt1UOa00

Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.

The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the last month with multiple ailments.

His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death.

Widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players, Pelé spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.

His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans. He orchestrated a fast, fluid style that revolutionized the sport — a samba-like flair that personified his country’s elegance on the field.

He carried Brazil to soccer’s heights and became a global ambassador for his sport in a journey that began on the streets of Sao Paulo state, where he would kick a sock stuffed with newspapers or rags.

In the conversation about soccer’s greatest players, only the late Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are mentioned alongside Pelé.

Different sources, counting different sets of games, list Pelé’s goal totals anywhere between 650 (league matches) and 1,281 (all senior matches, some against low-level competition.)

The player who would be dubbed “The King” was introduced to the world at 17 at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, the youngest player ever at the tournament. He was carried off the field on teammates’ shoulders after scoring two goals in Brazil’s 5-2 victory over the host country in the final.

Injury limited him to just two games when Brazil retained the world title in 1962, but Pelé was the emblem of his country’s World Cup triumph of 1970 in Mexico. He scored in the final and set up Carlos Alberto with a nonchalant pass for the last goal in a 4-1 victory over Italy.

The image of Pelé in a bright, yellow Brazil jersey, with the No. 10 stamped on the back, remains alive with soccer fans everywhere. As does his trademark goal celebration -- a leap with a right fist thrust high above his head.

Pelé’s fame was such that in 1967 factions of a civil war in Nigeria agreed to a brief cease-fire so he could play an exhibition match in the country. He was knighted by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in 1997. When he visited Washington to help popularize the game in North America, it was the U.S. president who stuck out his hand first.

“My name is Ronald Reagan , I’m the president of the United States of America,” the host said to his visitor. “But you don’t need to introduce yourself because everyone knows who Pelé is.”

Pelé was Brazil’s first modern Black national hero but rarely spoke about racism in a country where the rich and powerful tend to hail from the white minority.

Opposing fans taunted Pelé with monkey chants at home and all over the world.

“He said that he would never play if he had to stop every time he heard those chants,” said Angelica Basthi, one of Pelé’s biographers. “He is key for Black people’s pride in Brazil, but never wanted to be a flagbearer.”

Pelé’s life after soccer took many forms. He was a politician -- Brazil’s Extraordinary Minister for Sport -- a wealthy businessman, and an ambassador for UNESCO and the United Nations.

He had roles in movies, soap operas and even composed songs and recorded CDs of popular Brazilian music.

As his health deteriorated, his travels and appearances became less frequent. He was often seen in a wheelchair during his final years and did not attend a ceremony to unveil a statue of him representing Brazil’s 1970 World Cup team. Pelé spent his 80th birthday isolated with a few family members at a beach home.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, in the small city of Tres Coracoes in the interior of Minas Gerais state on Oct. 23, 1940, Pelé grew up shining shoes to buy his modest soccer gear.

Pelé’s talent drew attention when he was 11, and a local professional player brought him to Santos’ youth squads. It didn’t take long for him to make it to the senior squad.

Despite his youth and 5-foot-8 frame, he scored against grown men with the same ease he displayed against friends back home. He debuted with the Brazilian club at 16 in 1956, and the club quickly gained worldwide recognition.

The name Pelé came from him mispronouncing the name of a player called Bilé.

He went to the 1958 World Cup as a reserve but became a key player for his country’s championship team. His first goal, in which he flicked the ball over the head of a defender and raced around him to volley it home, was voted as one of the best in World Cup history.

The 1966 World Cup in England -- won by the hosts -- was a bitter one for Pelé, by then already considered the world’s top player. Brazil was knocked out in the group stage and Pelé, angry at the rough treatment, swore it was his last World Cup.

He changed his mind and was rejuvenated in the 1970 World Cup. In a game against England, he struck a header for a certain score, but the great goalkeeper Gordon Banks flipped the ball over the bar in an astonishing move. Pelé likened the save — one of the best in World Cup history — to a “salmon climbing up a waterfall.” Later, he scored the opening goal in the final against Italy, his last World Cup match.

In all, Pelé played 114 matches with Brazil, scoring a record 95 goals, including 77 in official matches.

His run with Santos stretched over three decades until he went into semi-retirement after the 1972 season. Wealthy European clubs tried to sign him, but the Brazilian government intervened to keep him from being sold, declaring him a national treasure.

On the field, Pelé’s energy, vision and imagination drove a gifted Brazilian national team with a fast, fluid style of play that exemplified “O Jogo Bonito” -- Portuguese for “The Beautiful Game.” His 1977 autobiography, “My Life and the Beautiful Game,” made the phrase part of soccer’s lexicon.

In 1975, he joined the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League. Although 34 and past his prime, Pelé gave soccer a higher profile in North America. He led the Cosmos to the 1977 league title and scored 64 goals in three seasons.

Pelé ended his career on Oct. 1, 1977, in an exhibition between the Cosmos and Santos before a crowd in New Jersey of some 77,000. He played half the game with each club. Among the dignitaries on hand was perhaps the only other athlete whose renown spanned the globe — Muhammad Ali.

Pelé would endure difficult times in his personal life, especially when his son Edinho was arrested on drug-related charges. Pelé had two daughters out of wedlock and five children from his first two marriages, to Rosemeri dos Reis Cholbi and Assiria Seixas Lemos. He later married businesswoman Marcia Cibele Aoki.

___

Azzoni reported from Madrid.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Julian Alvarez has not had much rest after World Cup heroics – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has stressed Julian Alvarez has had “not much” of a rest following his World Cup exploits.City forward Alvarez was a key player in Argentina’s triumphant campaign at the tournament in Qatar, coming into the starting line-up after the first two group games and going on to score four times.After playing in the final on December 18, the 22-year-old returned to City’s training ground last Friday and a day later came off the bench late on in the 1-1 Premier League draw with Everton at the Etihad Stadium.Our World Cup champion! 🏆🇦🇷🔵 0-0 🍬 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/7BGn2BByNH—...
The Independent

World Cup success will not change ‘humble’ Alexis Mac Allister – Lewis Dunk

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk insists “humble” Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister will not be changed by World Cup glory alongside Lionel Messi.Albion midfielder Mac Allister starred for his country in Qatar as they were crowned champions following victory over France in the final.The creative 24-year-old is nearing a return to Premier League action for Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls, having been granted leave to celebrate the success in his homeland.Defender Dunk is looking forward to welcoming back his team-mate, who is expected in Sussex this week, and does not believe his attitude will have been altered by winning football’s ultimate prize.“We’ve...
The Independent

Lula vows to rescue ‘ruined’ Brazil from Bolsonaro era of ‘error’ as he’s sworn in as president

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has vowed to rescue a “ruined” Brazil from Jair Bolsonaro’s era of “error” as he was sworn in as president on Sunday. Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of the capital Brasilia to mark the start of Lula’s third term as he was inaugurated under tightened security following threats of violence by supporters of his far-right predecessor.Breaking with tradition, Mr Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on Friday meaning he avoided having to hand over the ceremonial sash to his rival, whose victory he has yet to recognise, while also removing himself from...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Pelé brought renown to Santos, Brazilian port city and team

Pelé. Santos, Brazil.Over decades, adoring fans around the world mailed thousands of letters, postcards and packages to the sports legend without his address or full name.Almost without fail, they reached the office of Edson Arantes do Nascimento in the port city he made famous.Santos was founded by the Portuguese in January 1546. It hosts Latin America's biggest port, which feeds the Sao Paulo area and exports the country's agricultural commodities to the planet.Only after a 15-year-old sensation started scoring goals for the city's team did Santos, a city of about 430,000 residents today, become a household name. The Brazilian...
The Independent

Lula inauguration: Queues begin forming in Brasilia for ceremony

People have started flocking to Brasilia to see Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva inaugurated as Brazil’s president.The president-elect will be sworn in on Sunday, 1 January, to assume office for a third time.Defeated president Jair Bolsonaro will not be at the ceremony, having left for the US on Friday.The ceremony will take place at Esplanade of Ministries, where congress buildings are located.Around 300,000 people are expected to pack the streets of the capital for the inauguration.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist saysAdam Kinzinger: GOP representative believes Trump will be charged over Jan 6 riotTiananmen Square: China raises national flag to mark first day of 2023
The Independent

Britons in China reveal Covid sufferers can ‘just walk out’ of quarantine as cases surge

Expats living in China say they have been startled by the speed with which pandemic restrictions have been lifted and that some remaining rules are not being enforced despite cases surging.Britons described a mix of relief that restrictions had been lifted and worries about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, just as the UK finally tightened restrictions on arrivals from the country on Friday. William, a Shanghai-based English teacher who asked to be referred to only by his first name, managed to fly into China despite having tested positive for coronavirus just days before while spending Christmas in the...
The Independent

Virgil van Dijk motivated to make most of ‘very crazy’ season with Liverpool

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has not ruled out anything in this “crazy” season as he looks to make up for his World Cup disappointment.The Netherlands captain said his country’s penalty shootout quarter-final exit at the hands of eventual winners Argentina has fuelled his desire to be successful for his club.After the Reds’ Carabao Cup defence ended at Manchester City just before Christmas, a fourth successive Premier League victory – over Leicester on Friday – has moved Jurgen Klopp’s previously misfiring side to within six points of third-placed Newcastle with a match in hand.They do, however, trail leaders Arsenal by...
The Independent

Covid: How news of ‘mystery illness’ in Wuhan first broke three years ago

Three years ago on New Year’s Eve, The Independent broke a story about a “mystery illness” that had struck 30 people in Wuhan, China. There was limited information about the illness, except that most of those who were sick had visited a seafood market in the city. Early reports speculated the sickness was similar to the respiratory disease Sars which killed nearly 800 people. Little did they know, it would be so much worse, resulting in more than 6.6m deaths worldwide.The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak a public health emergency on 30 January.Despite the rising concern about...
The Independent

World Cup disappointment driving Virgil van Dijk for club and country

Virgil van Dijk has targeted Nations League glory with the Netherlands as he said World Cup disappointment has fuelled his determination to win something with his country.The Liverpool defender admitted he lost his head during the bad-tempered quarter-final with Argentina when he barged Leandro Paredes over to collect a caution, one of a record 18 cards shown by the histrionic Spanish referee Antonio Maheu Lahoz.After a 2-2 draw, Van Dijk missed the first penalty of the shootout as the Netherlands went to the eventual champions despite not losing a game in the tournament.“It fuels me in any way, shape...
The Independent

Record number of migrants crossed Channel to UK in 2022

A record 45,756 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in 2022, Government figures show.The last crossings of the year took place on Christmas Day, when 90 people made the journey from France in two boats.The Ministry of Defence (MoD) recorded no further crossings for the remaining six days of 2022 amid bad weather conditions.The provisional annual total for 2022 is a record high and is 60% up on the 28,526 recorded for the whole of 2021, but it is lower than the 60,000 that Home Office officials previously estimated could make the journey during the year.Over the last 12...
The Independent

French-born artist finds inspiration on remote Easter Island

Rapa Nui – the remote Chilean territory in the mid-Pacific widely known as Easter Island – is home to a Catholic church featuring artwork that reflects that islanders’ ancestral culture as well as Christian beliefs. Among the eye-catching works are stained glass windows -- created by a French-born artist – that portray figures resembling Rapa Nui’s inhabitants.The artist, Delphine Poulain, was born in Paris 52 years ago and has been in love with Rapa Nui since she first visited in 1994. She smiles at the memory.“I was riding a horse through the beach when I first I thought ‘I...
The Independent

Lula sworn in as Brazil president as Bolsonaro skips inauguration for US trip

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president of Brazil on Sunday as tens of thousands of people lined the streets of the capital to mark the start of his third presidency.Lula, who governed Brazil for two terms from 2003-2010, narrowly defeated far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in October’s election, shifting the South American nation to the left.He was sworn in under tightened security following threats of violence by supporters of his predecessor who left Brazil for Florida on Friday. Mr Bolsonaro’s departure meant he avoided having to hand over the ceremonial sash to his rival, whose victory...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

EU chief celebrates 'immense achievements' of member Croatia

The chief of the European Union visited Croatia on Sunday to celebrate the “immense achievements” of the last nation admitted to the EU, which switched to using the euro and joined the world’s largest passport-free travel area on New Year's Day.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with leaders of Croatia and Slovenia at the Bregana border crossing between the two Balkan countries, which became obsolete in the first minutes of 2023 as the Schengen Area was expanded to include Croatia. At midnight on Saturday, Croatia also relegated its national currency, the kuna, to history and changed to...
The Independent

Benedict death paves way for protocols to guide future popes

There was no tolling of the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica, no solemn announcement by a Vatican monsignor to the faithful in the square. A fisherman’s ring did not get smashed and the diplomatic corps were not mobilized to send official delegations to Rome.The death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed in an entirely un-papal-like manner Saturday, with a two-sentence announcement from the Vatican press office, making clear once and for all that Benedict stopped being pope a decade ago. The rituals of his passing were less like the ones of a pontiff, monarch or Vicar of Christ on...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy