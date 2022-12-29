Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HialeahTed RiversHialeah, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Tri-City Herald
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Loss Friday To Denver Nuggets
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat started the five-game road trip on a bad note by losing 124-119 to the Denver Nuggets, ending their two-game win streak. Here are some major takeaways from the game:. -Despite the loss, Tyler Herro was the best player on...
Tri-City Herald
Texans vs. Jaguars: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Houston Texans host the Jaguars on Sunday at NRG Stadium and hope to extend their winning streak over Jacksonville. The Texans are still riding high after their second win of the season last week after a big win over division rival Tennessee. A win that hurt the Titans' playoff chances. Now, Houston hopes to repeat that feat against the Jaguars.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: Would Signing All-Time Shooter Klay Thompson Bring A Title To LA?
Lakers fans may have been really excited if Klay Thompson was rumored to sign with the team four years ago. His value has clearly dropped with injuries and age, but with his championship pedigree just how valuable can Thompson be for the team?. The risks speak for itself as Thompson's...
Tri-City Herald
Stopping Embiid Unlikely Saturday, Thunder Must Force Ball to Perimeter
Oklahoma City is tasked with doing something no team has been able to do this season on Saturday. Stop Joel Embiid. Embiid is one of the top players in the league and an MVP candidate for this season. He’s consistently put up big numbers and is the key piece to Philadelphia’s 20-13 record.
Tri-City Herald
Late Collapse Leads to Thunder Loss in Charlotte
Without two of its mainstays in the frontcourt, Oklahoma City was defeated by the Charlotte Hornets 121-113, dropping the Thunder’s record to 15-20. For the first time all season, both Jalen and Jaylin Williams cracked the starting lineup for OKC. As usual, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s lead scorer,...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Tri-City Herald
Jordyn Brooks leaves Seahawks game on back of a cart with serious-looking knee injury
The Seahawks’ otherwise sterling start to the new year got rocked by a serious-looking injury to Jordyn Brooks. Seattle’s inside linebacker and defensive signal caller left its game against the New York Jets and Lumen Field Sunday sitting glumly on the back of a motorized car late in the second quarter. The Seahawks said he had a knee injury, and declared him out for the rest of the game.
Tri-City Herald
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers close out 2022 by hosting LA Clippers
The Indiana Pacers play their final game of 2022 tonight when they host the Los Angeles Clippers. It will be the second time the teams have battled this season, the Clippers won 114-100 in late November. The Clippers have won seven of their last ten games, which has propelled them...
Tri-City Herald
Indiana Pacers close out 2022 with impressive win over Los Angeles Clippers; Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner shine
The Indiana Pacers have often used the word resilient to describe themselves this season, and their recent stretch of play has been the perfect encapsulation of why. On December 18, the team blew a late lead against the New York Knicks and fell to 15-16, their first time being under .500 in a while. They had to respond.
Tri-City Herald
Five in Double Figures as Thunder Fall to Hornets
Despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort all scoring more than 20 points, Oklahoma City fell 121-113 on Thursday night in Charlotte. Five Thunder players scored 10-or-more points, while the other six players to see the floor for OKC all finished with less than five. Gilgeous-Alexander continued his remarkable...
Tri-City Herald
Countdown to Kickoff: Saints vs. Eagles
The Eagles pushed the competitive-advantage card a bit further this week but finally acquiesced at least a little bit by Friday, labeling Jalen Hurts as doubtful. Because no player with that injury designation this season has actually beaten the odds to play in the entire NFL this season, it’s a fait accompli that veteran backup Gardner Minshew will get his second straight opportunity to help the Eagles clinch the NFC East and garner the No. 1 seed in the conference.
Tri-City Herald
Doncic’s Mavs Win Fifth Straight: 3 Big Takeaways From Rockets Blowout
The Dallas Mavericks (20-16) dominated the Houston Rockets (10-25) on Thursday night to win their fifth consecutive game, 129-114. Dallas had control of this game for the entire night as Houston's only lead came in the opening minute when they scored the first basket of the game. Luka Doncic led...
Tri-City Herald
Raptors Respond to Critical Film Session, Ending 2022 On a High with Victory Over Suns
Thad Young has been here before. In his 16 NBA seasons, he's played on 11 losing teams and he's well aware of how these things go. View the original article to see embedded media. It, therefore, wasn't all that surprising when Friday evening began for the Toronto Raptors with an...
Tri-City Herald
Russell Wilson Says Broncos Coaching Job Is ‘Special’
The Broncos are in as desolate a situation as any NFL team in recent memory. Denver mortgaged its future to trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, only for the veteran quarterback to throw 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Now, the Broncos are 4–11 and appear destined to convey a top-five pick to the Seahawks.
Tri-City Herald
Home Sweet Home - Hornets Defeat Thunder in Return to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Hornets returned home to a packed Spectrum Center Thursday night and delivered with a 121-113 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. There was some concern that the Hornets would be a little fatigued coming off that long, six-game road trip with just one day off to recover. If they were, you wouldn't know it. They had a good bounce to their step right out of the gates opening the game on a 7-0 run. LaMelo Ball went perfect from the field in the first quarter (4/4 FG, 2/2 3FG) leading Charlotte with 10 points.
Tri-City Herald
Brees Still Not Interested in Coaching Beyond Purdue Bowl Game
Drew Brees returned to Purdue earlier this month to serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater’s upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game against LSU. The move has had many wondering if the former NFL quarterback is considering making a full-time career shift. However, for the second time...
Tri-City Herald
Bears and Lions Game Day Preview
Chicago Bears (3-12) at Detroit Lions (7-8) TV: Fox (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Bears broadcast 119 &...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Mock Draft: Georgia Star Stays Home With Falcons?
Today could be the final game of Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter's collegiate career. But he may not have to move too far to start his NFL journey. In NFL Draft Bible's final mock draft of the 2022 calendar year, he projects that the Atlanta Falcons will take Carter with the sixth overall pick.
Tri-City Herald
Texans vs. Jags: Part of Lovie Plan to ‘Eventually Take Over’ AFC South
HOUSTON -- In a season filled with mighty struggles, narrow losses and little to lean into beyond the bigger picture of a pivotal offseason, the Texans do have some goals remaining this season. The 2-12-1 Texans, currently headed toward the top overall pick of the draft, own a nine-game winning...
Tri-City Herald
Cardinals Announce Major Hopkins Update for Falcons Game
The Cardinals announced that DeAndre Hopkins will miss Sunday’s game vs. the Falcons with a knee injury. The update is a huge development as Week 17 presents championship weekend for fantasy football players around the country. Hopkins practiced for most of the week, but left Friday’s practice with the...
