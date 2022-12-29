Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Tri-City Herald
Lee Corso Headgear Pick is In for Ohio State vs Georgia
The College Football world has its eyes set in two locations this New Year's Eve as the College Football Playoff kicks off. The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs face off in Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl and The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs face off against the No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl.
Tri-City Herald
Brees Still Not Interested in Coaching Beyond Purdue Bowl Game
Drew Brees returned to Purdue earlier this month to serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater’s upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game against LSU. The move has had many wondering if the former NFL quarterback is considering making a full-time career shift. However, for the second time...
Tri-City Herald
Ohio State TE Cade Stover Taken To Local Hospital With Back Spasms
According to ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe, Ohio State tight end Cade Stover has been taken to a local hospital after leaving in the first quarter of Saturday's Peach Bowl with a back injury. “They knew that he was having back spasms, but they wanted to be careful,” Rowe said...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Tri-City Herald
Five in Double Figures as Thunder Fall to Hornets
Despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort all scoring more than 20 points, Oklahoma City fell 121-113 on Thursday night in Charlotte. Five Thunder players scored 10-or-more points, while the other six players to see the floor for OKC all finished with less than five. Gilgeous-Alexander continued his remarkable...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Nasir Smith, Running Back, Central Connecticut Blue Devils
CINCINNATI — The Bengals defense has one distinct trend rolling the right way heading into Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Since Week 11, Buffalo ranks third leaguewide in rushing EPA. They are one of the most efficient ground teams in the NFL largely due to Josh Allen’s 6.5 yards ...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Mock Draft: Georgia Star Stays Home With Falcons?
Today could be the final game of Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter's collegiate career. But he may not have to move too far to start his NFL journey. In NFL Draft Bible's final mock draft of the 2022 calendar year, he projects that the Atlanta Falcons will take Carter with the sixth overall pick.
Tri-City Herald
Meyer Compares CJ Stroud, Stetson Bennett Ahead of Peach Bowl
The Peach Bowl featuring No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will be the highlight of Bowl Season up to this point, as it could be the only game that features two Heisman finalist quarterbacks. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud is the popular name, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett has flown under the radar throughout the country.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Ravens Missing Key Starter For Fourth Straight Game
CINCINNATI — The Ravens officially ruled out Lamar Jackson ahead of their massive division matchup against Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football. Jackson (knee) missed his 12 straight practice on Friday and has not played since suffering a strained PCL in their 10-9 Dec. 4 win over Denver. He will...
Tri-City Herald
Bears and Lions Game Day Preview
Chicago Bears (3-12) at Detroit Lions (7-8) TV: Fox (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Bears broadcast 119 &...
Tri-City Herald
Stopping Embiid Unlikely Saturday, Thunder Must Force Ball to Perimeter
Oklahoma City is tasked with doing something no team has been able to do this season on Saturday. Stop Joel Embiid. Embiid is one of the top players in the league and an MVP candidate for this season. He’s consistently put up big numbers and is the key piece to Philadelphia’s 20-13 record.
Tri-City Herald
Kirk Herbstreit Shares ‘Only Answer’ to CFB Transfer, Tampering Issues
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked about the transfer portal and tampering that is taking place across the sport and potential remedies to the issues in the sport today. The longtime ESPN analyst gave his opinion on the matter during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. “Ultimately, the...
