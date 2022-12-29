Read full article on original website
When animals are involved in the filming of television and movies, it certainly can complicate matters. One very famous, apex predator who starred in dozens of roles between the nineteen seventies and late nineties had a reputation for being a gentle giant and true professional and is buried just a couple hours from Twin Falls, Idaho.
Having lived in the Magic Valley for a number of years, I've seen some Twin Falls BASE jumpers nearly die on several occasions, and these have been instances where individuals have followed all safety precautions. There are those people that still choose to take off from cliffs overlooking the Snake River on the Jerome and Twin Falls sides of the canyon, and they are taking a huge gamble with their lives.
2023 is right around the corner. It is crazy that we will be celebrating the new year before you know it. For the first time ever, the Idaho Potato Drop will be featured on a nationwide broadcast!. Idaho Potato Drop In Boise. The Idaho Potato Drop is a yearly tradition....
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —If you live in an area where fireworks are present on holidays, you might want to consider bringing your pets inside. Director of Twin Falls Animal Shelter Debbie Blackwood says many animals are affected. Dogs, cats and birds can all be frightened by fireworks. Blackwood says it’s a good idea to turn on the television or radio with the volume up during fireworks.
If you’re looking for family-friendly things to do with the kids on New Year’s Eve, you can pick from one or more of these activities in the greater Twin Falls area. Skateland in Twin Falls will be hosting their annual New Year’s Eve party on Saturday from 7:00 pm to 12:15am. The cost is just $10 per person for an evening of kid-friendly fun, party favors and prizes. According to their website, Skateland is also open on Sunday from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm.
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past November, Friends of Minidoka launched the 80th anniversary of the establishment of Southern Idaho’s Japanese relocation camp. Friends of Minidoka is the philanthropic non-profit partner of Minidoka National Historic Site. They work to preserve, protect and educate about the legacy of the...
I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An increased need for care among kids with respiratory viruses continues throughout Idaho. St. Luke’s is offering free outpatient clinics for kids that provides suctioning. Dr. Kenny Bramwell says they brainstormed this a few years ago, after his grandson developed RSV and had the...
The Twin Falls area is included in a winter weather advisory, with 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected. Higher snow totals are expected south of I-84.
The Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 11 AM on Friday morning. Between now and then, residents in the Magic Valley can expect between 1 and 3 inches of snow, mainly north of Twin Falls. Further north, accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected in cities and lower elevations while 6 to 10 inches are expected in the mountains.
Christmas Eve is this Saturday. Santa Clause will again be visiting millions of homes in Idaho and sampling baked goods left by kids and parents, but some Gem Staters will take a page from the Irish and set Santa up with a particular cold, frothy beverage. Cookies are the most...
It is unfortunate that not everyone gets to be home with family on Christmas Day. That being said, there are still restaurants open on Christmas Day if you want to go out and about with family or just get a quick meal. Perkins in Twin Falls is open for Christmas....
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An employee who has worked with the City of Twin Falls for four decades has retired. The Twin Falls Police Department announced Wednesday the retirement of Carrie Hansen who put 42 years in with the city. Hansen began working for Twin Falls a year before graduating high school in 1980. At the time she worked at City Hall doing general office duties. She then went on to work for the Twin Falls Police Department. Twin Falls Police noted that in 1980 the average income was a little more than $19k, Lady by Kenny Rogers was the top song, The Empire Strikes Back came out, the Steelers won the Super Bowl, and the eruption of Mt. St. Helens was one of the top news stories of the year.
This weekend will mark the biggest weekend in college football. Saturday will feature nonstop action beginning at 10 am our time. The evening will conclude after college football's final four will fight it out to see who competes for the national title. Idaho is known for many things, and with...
Inflation in the United States is making many Americans have to go without food items they're accustomed to having in the pantry and refrigerator. You've probably noticed that some groceries have more than doubled in price in the past year while wandering aisles at your favorite Twin Falls market. American...
When you try to imagine the spots to scuba dive, Twin Falls Idaho probably isn't one of the first places that you think of. But if you know where to look, you don't have to go far to find diving opportunities in our landlocked state. AWOL is offering a Discover...
There have been numerous people in Twin Falls saying that the Bed Bath & Beyond store on Fillmore Street is closing. I got a text from a friend who was out shopping Tuesday night and stopped into the location to attempt to return some merchandise. It's being reported that Bed...
The year is coming to an end and many people will make New Year's resolutions that may last a day, a week, or a month, but odds are more than not will fail. Instead of making resolutions like going to the gym, losing a few pounds, or playing fewer video games, why not make goals to help your wallet in 2023? While it is good to keep those other resolutions as well to help better yourself, by making some financial resolutions you can help better your situation as well. Here are a few ideas and resolutions to help your finances this coming year.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Some animal owners don’t have restrictions for what they feed their pets. The director of Twin Falls Animal Shelter says there are many things your animals should not be eating. If you’re going to feed your dog bones, feed it the femur joint and have your butcher arrange it and boil it for six minutes.
