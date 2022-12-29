Read full article on original website
New Years Day Water Distribution events in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As work continues to restore full-service water utilities throughout Raleigh County, water distribution events remain recurring to assist those who remain without water. A Saturday statement from Beckley Water Company indicates that facilities have been operating around the clock to ensure optimal water production...
Local fire departments to offer showers to residents without water
BRADLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that a number of Raleigh County fire department locations will offer showers this weekend to those facing issues with water service. As confirmed Friday afternoon via a series of announcements from the Beckley Water Company, showers will be made available at...
Working fire at abandoned house in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says crews are on the scene of a working fire in the 2500 block of Sissonville Drive in Kanawha County, West Virginia. The call came into dispatch around 6:31 p.m. Dispatchers say there are no injuries, and the structure is an abandoned house. Charleston Fire Department is the […]
Raleigh County Schools to close temporarily due to water situation
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The students of Raleigh County will see their holiday break extended in the wake of the ongoing water situation affecting the region. According to Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price, schools throughout the area will be closed on Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4 “due to the water situation in Raleigh County.”
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in West Virginia crash
OAK HILL, W.Va. (WOWK)—One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Oak Hill on Saturday. According to the Oak Hill Police Department, a five-vehicle crash happened at around 2:32 a.m. on Rt. 61 (Jones Ave.) near School St. Police say that three vehicles were...
Fully-involved structure fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there is a fully-involved structure fire in the 1700 block of Decota Road in the Leewood, West Virginia, area. The call came into 911 around 2:38 p.m. Dispatchers say there are no injuries. Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene and will be there for […]
Infrastructure repairs in Raleigh County affects water service for thousands of customers
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — While Raleigh County residents affected by water line and water main breaks linked to recent freezing weather are seeing progress on infrastructure repairs, frustration grows as some customers face another two to three days without water. The peak of the problems this week linked...
Southern Raleigh County residents may be without water into early next week
BECKLEY, W.Va. — It appears several thousand residents in parts of southern Raleigh County will go into the new year without water service. Problems created in the Beckley Water Company system and surrounding public service districts by the Christmas weekend sub-zero temperatures has caused leaks and emptied storage tanks.
Local church offers free showers to residents with no water in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–One church in Beckley is giving back by welcoming those who don’t have access to water, and a nice, warm shower. Some residents in Beckley were left with little to no water after leaks on Monday, December 26, 2022. One man wanted to find out how he could help his community. Galleria Plaza […]
I64-Westbound shut down at Sandstone exit due to vehicle fire
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – All three lanes of I-64 Westbound are shut down at Mile Marker 133, near the Sandstone exit, due to a vehicle fire, the Raleigh County Dispatch tells 59News. No injuries are reported. Raleigh County Dispatch tells 59News all three lanes will be re-opened after the scene is cleared. Jan Care […]
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department to hold water distribution event
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department has announced a water distribution event which will take place Friday morning. The public distribution event, scheduled for Friday, December 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM, will take place at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Headquarters. It...
Raleigh County Schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to water issues
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Schools will be closed Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4, 2023, due to water problems in the county. Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price made the announcement in a recorded call to parents around 1 P.M. on Sunday, January 1. Parts of the county have been without […]
3 lanes of Interstate 64 closed after tractor-trailer jackknifes in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says three lanes of Interstate 64 Westbound are closed after a tractor-trailer crash near Dunbar, West Virginia. Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer jackknifed and hit a car. There are no injuries, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers say the call came in around 3:30 p.m., and the incident happened at approximately […]
Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
Rollover crash on I-79 in West Virginia sends at least 1 to hospital
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—At least one person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Kanawha County early Sunday morning, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near the Elkview exit on I-17 southbound. The roadway was shut down for about an hour but has since reopened. There is […]
1 dead, 3 injured in Logan County, West Virginia, crash
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died and a man and two juveniles were injured after a crash in Logan County Thursday. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on West Virginia Route 10 in the Pecks Mill area of Logan County on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. […]
Single-vehicle crash causing traffic backup in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A single-vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West in Charleston is causing traffic backup, West Virginia 511 cameras show. The crash happened around 1:26 p.m. near exit 58C. According to Metro 911, one person was taken to the hospital. Dispatchers do not know how bad the injuries are. Metro 911 says the […]
One person flown to hospital after injury in woods
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was flown to a hospital Saturday after being hurt in the woods in Pulaski County. Fire & EMS units were called to the end of Davis Hollow road, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management. The person was found with “serious” injuries and was found at the bottom of 100-foot drainage hill that required a low angle short haul system to remove the person.
City cleans properties after minor water damage
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley was checking historic properties, owned by the city, for water damage on Thursday, December 29, 2022. City properties include the WJLS building and Raleigh Playhouse, both downtown, and Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, a former county club that was built in the 1930s. City Treasurer Billie Trump […]
Raleigh County officials give update on water crisis
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday morning, December 29, 2022, the news from the private Beckley Water Company and the manager of the Raleigh County Public Service District, which buys water from Beckley Water, was not what Raleigh County officials had hoped. Despite Beckley Water Company sending 30 percent more water to a tank […]
