KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—At least one person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Kanawha County early Sunday morning, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near the Elkview exit on I-17 southbound. The roadway was shut down for about an hour but has since reopened. There is […]

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO