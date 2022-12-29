ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghent, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

New Years Day Water Distribution events in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As work continues to restore full-service water utilities throughout Raleigh County, water distribution events remain recurring to assist those who remain without water. A Saturday statement from Beckley Water Company indicates that facilities have been operating around the clock to ensure optimal water production...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Schools to close temporarily due to water situation

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The students of Raleigh County will see their holiday break extended in the wake of the ongoing water situation affecting the region. According to Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price, schools throughout the area will be closed on Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4 “due to the water situation in Raleigh County.”
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in West Virginia crash

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WOWK)—One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Oak Hill on Saturday. According to the Oak Hill Police Department, a five-vehicle crash happened at around 2:32 a.m. on Rt. 61 (Jones Ave.) near School St. Police say that three vehicles were...
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

I64-Westbound shut down at Sandstone exit due to vehicle fire

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – All three lanes of I-64 Westbound are shut down at Mile Marker 133, near the Sandstone exit, due to a vehicle fire, the Raleigh County Dispatch tells 59News. No injuries are reported. Raleigh County Dispatch tells 59News all three lanes will be re-opened after the scene is cleared. Jan Care […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department to hold water distribution event

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department has announced a water distribution event which will take place Friday morning. The public distribution event, scheduled for Friday, December 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM, will take place at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Headquarters. It...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 3 injured in Logan County, West Virginia, crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died and a man and two juveniles were injured after a crash in Logan County Thursday. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on West Virginia Route 10 in the Pecks Mill area of Logan County on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

One person flown to hospital after injury in woods

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was flown to a hospital Saturday after being hurt in the woods in Pulaski County. Fire & EMS units were called to the end of Davis Hollow road, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management. The person was found with “serious” injuries and was found at the bottom of 100-foot drainage hill that required a low angle short haul system to remove the person.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WVNS

City cleans properties after minor water damage

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley was checking historic properties, owned by the city, for water damage on Thursday, December 29, 2022. City properties include the WJLS building and Raleigh Playhouse, both downtown, and Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, a former county club that was built in the 1930s. City Treasurer Billie Trump […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County officials give update on water crisis

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday morning, December 29, 2022, the news from the private Beckley Water Company and the manager of the Raleigh County Public Service District, which buys water from Beckley Water, was not what Raleigh County officials had hoped. Despite Beckley Water Company sending 30 percent more water to a tank […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy