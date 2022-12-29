ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

Clemson 60, Wake Forest 59

CLEMSON (11-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.000, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Perpignan 3-6, Robinson 1-3, Hank 1-2, Bradford 0-2, Whitehorn 0-1, Ott 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Hank 3, Bradford 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bradford 2, Elmore 2, Hank 2, Perpignan 2, Robinson 2, Whitehorn 2, Inyang 1, Team 1) Steals: 5...
CLEMSON, SC
Porterville Recorder

Panthers' division title hopes dashed in 30-24 loss to Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carolina fired its coach after a 1-4 start, then traded star running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson. Somehow, the Panthers managed to play themselves back into the race for the NFC South championship. They came into Sunday's game against Tampa Bay controlling their own destiny, but a 30-24 loss ended the Panthers' division title hopes.
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Bears stick with Fields throughout ugly loss to Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus considered taking Justin Fields out of Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Detroit Lions. In the end, though, he decided to let his young quarterback do what he wanted to do — stay in the game. “If we’re playing a...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Saints beat Eagles, but late push not enough for playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Green Bay 41, Minnesota 17

Minnesota30014—17 Green Bay1413014—41 Min_FG Joseph 21, 10:38. Drive: 4 plays, -1 yards, 1:12. Minnesota 3, Green Bay 0. GB_Nixon 105 kickoff return (Crosby kick), 10:25. Drive: 1 play, 0 yards, 00:13. Green Bay 7, Minnesota 3. GB_Savage 75 interception return (Crosby kick), 5:17. Green Bay 14, Minnesota 3.
GREEN BAY, WI
Porterville Recorder

New England 23, Miami 21

NE_Thornton 7 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 7:15. Mia_Hill 2 run (J.Sanders kick), 14:55. Mia_Mostert 2 pass from Bridgewater (J.Sanders kick), 9:17. NE_Dugger 39 interception return (kick failed), 2:51. Fourth Quarter. NE_Meyers 1 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 4:37. Mia_Gesicki 4 pass from Thompson (J.Sanders kick), 1:04. A_65,878. MiaNE. First...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 20, Arizona 19

Atl_Allgeier 5 run (Koo kick), 13:38. Ari_McBride 4 pass from Blough (Prater kick), 10:00. Atl_Patterson 5 run (Koo kick), 1:47. RUSHING_Arizona, Conner 16-79, Clement 7-32, Cooper 2-8, Blough 2-7. Atlanta, Allgeier 20-83, Patterson 9-42, Ridder 4-9, Williams 1-(minus 2). PASSING_Arizona, Blough 24-40-0-222. Atlanta, Ridder 19-26-0-169. RECEIVING_Arizona, McBride 7-78, Brown 6-61,...
TUCSON, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Saints take care of Eagles but need big help for playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — PITTSBURGH: QB Mason Rudolph, DB Tre Norwood, LB Malik Reed, G Kendrick Green, LB Tae Crowder, DT Jonathan Marshall. BALTIMORE: QB Lamar Jackson, RB Kenyan Drake, CB Marcus Peters, C Trystan Colon, TE Nick Boyle, OLB David Ojabo, DE Calais Campbell.
Porterville Recorder

Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Tulane 96, Memphis 89

MEMPHIS (11-4) C.Lawson 1-4 2-2 4, D.Williams 8-16 3-5 19, Davis 7-18 14-17 31, Hardaway 2-4 2-2 7, Lomax 3-7 0-0 8, McCadden 4-8 0-0 8, Kennedy 2-5 0-2 6, Franklin 2-5 0-2 6, Akobundu-Ehiogu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 21-30 89. TULANE (8-5) Cross 4-8 3-3 12, Pope 2-5...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

No. 24 Arkansas 71, Kentucky 50

ARKANSAS (14-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.1, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Daniels 3-7, Carr 2-8, Langerman 2-3, Spencer 1-4, Poffenbarger 0-3) Blocked Shots: 7 (Barnum 3, Poffenbarger 2, Dauda 2) Turnovers: 19 (Poffenbarger 6, Barnum 3, Carr 3, Daniels 2, Wolfenbarger 2, Spencer 1, Hughes 1, Langerman 1) Steals: 4...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Porterville Recorder

Temple 70, Cincinnati 61

CINCINNATI (10-5) Lakhin 3-8 5-10 11, Adams-Woods 5-12 0-1 11, Davenport 3-6 0-0 9, DeJulius 5-13 1-1 13, Nolley 6-12 2-2 15, Oguama 0-0 0-1 0, Skillings 1-6 0-0 2, Reed 0-2 0-0 0, Hensley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 8-15 61. TEMPLE (8-7) Hicks 4-8 2-2 13, Jongkuch 0-2...
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

Florida St. 99, Georgia Tech 58

FLORIDA ST. (14-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.231, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Latson 3-6, Turnage 3-4, Howard 2-4, Gordon 2-3, Massengill 1-2, O'Brien 1-2, Valenzuela 1-2) Blocked Shots: 7 (Howard 2, Myers 2, Latson 1, Massengill 1, Turnage 1) Turnovers: 17 (Timpson 4, Latson 3, Myers 3, Bejedi 2, Gordon...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

No. 9 LSU 88, Vanderbilt 63

LSU (14-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.1, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Carson 3-5, Johnson 2-4, Morris 2-8) Blocked Shots: 8 (Williams 4, Johnson 2, Reese 1, Morris 1) Turnovers: 17 (Reese 6, Poole 4, Johnson 3, Williams 1, Carson 1, Morris 1, Team 1) Steals: 6 (Morris 3, Johnson 2,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Butler 80, Georgetown 51

BUTLER (9-6) J.Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Bates 7-11 1-2 15, C.Harris 3-7 2-2 10, Hunter 5-10 0-0 11, Lukosius 3-9 0-0 7, Ali 2-5 2-4 8, Taylor 9-11 0-0 24, P.Thomas 1-2 1-2 3, Hughes 0-0 0-2 0, Tate 0-2 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0-0 0-0 0, Turnbull 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 6-12 80.
GEORGETOWN, CA
Porterville Recorder

PENN STATE 83, IOWA 79

Percentages: FG .444, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Murray 3-9, C.McCaffery 2-3, P.McCaffery 1-4, Perkins 1-4, Sandfort 0-2, Ulis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Murray, P.McCaffery, Rebraca). Turnovers: 7 (Rebraca 3, C.McCaffery 2, Murray, Perkins). Steals: 3 (P.McCaffery, Perkins, Ulis). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Porterville Recorder

SMU 92, Tulsa 67

TULSA (4-9) Selebangue 8-12 5-9 21, Gaston-Chapman 2-5 4-5 8, Griffin 7-18 4-5 22, Knight 1-4 0-0 2, Pritchard 4-7 0-1 9, Betson 1-3 0-0 3, Dalger 0-4 2-2 2, Embery-Simpson 0-2 0-0 0, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0, McWright 0-0 0-0 0, Seals 0-0 0-0 0, Urbancic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 15-22 67.
TULSA, OK

