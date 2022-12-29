Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenOconee County, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
Related
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Rose Bowl hosts similarly tough No. 7 Utah, No. 9 Penn State
Rose Bowl: No. 7 Utah (10-3, No. 8 CFP) vs. No. 9 Penn State (10-2, No. 11 CFP), Jan 2. 17, 5 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Utah by 1 1/2. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE The Utes won the Pac-12 for the second straight season and can now get a […]
Porterville Recorder
Clemson 60, Wake Forest 59
CLEMSON (11-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.000, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Perpignan 3-6, Robinson 1-3, Hank 1-2, Bradford 0-2, Whitehorn 0-1, Ott 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Hank 3, Bradford 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bradford 2, Elmore 2, Hank 2, Perpignan 2, Robinson 2, Whitehorn 2, Inyang 1, Team 1) Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
Panthers' division title hopes dashed in 30-24 loss to Bucs
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carolina fired its coach after a 1-4 start, then traded star running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson. Somehow, the Panthers managed to play themselves back into the race for the NFC South championship. They came into Sunday's game against Tampa Bay controlling their own destiny, but a 30-24 loss ended the Panthers' division title hopes.
Porterville Recorder
Bears stick with Fields throughout ugly loss to Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus considered taking Justin Fields out of Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Detroit Lions. In the end, though, he decided to let his young quarterback do what he wanted to do — stay in the game. “If we’re playing a...
Porterville Recorder
Saints beat Eagles, but late push not enough for playoffs
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2,...
Porterville Recorder
Green Bay 41, Minnesota 17
Minnesota30014—17 Green Bay1413014—41 Min_FG Joseph 21, 10:38. Drive: 4 plays, -1 yards, 1:12. Minnesota 3, Green Bay 0. GB_Nixon 105 kickoff return (Crosby kick), 10:25. Drive: 1 play, 0 yards, 00:13. Green Bay 7, Minnesota 3. GB_Savage 75 interception return (Crosby kick), 5:17. Green Bay 14, Minnesota 3.
Porterville Recorder
New England 23, Miami 21
NE_Thornton 7 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 7:15. Mia_Hill 2 run (J.Sanders kick), 14:55. Mia_Mostert 2 pass from Bridgewater (J.Sanders kick), 9:17. NE_Dugger 39 interception return (kick failed), 2:51. Fourth Quarter. NE_Meyers 1 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 4:37. Mia_Gesicki 4 pass from Thompson (J.Sanders kick), 1:04. A_65,878. MiaNE. First...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 20, Arizona 19
Atl_Allgeier 5 run (Koo kick), 13:38. Ari_McBride 4 pass from Blough (Prater kick), 10:00. Atl_Patterson 5 run (Koo kick), 1:47. RUSHING_Arizona, Conner 16-79, Clement 7-32, Cooper 2-8, Blough 2-7. Atlanta, Allgeier 20-83, Patterson 9-42, Ridder 4-9, Williams 1-(minus 2). PASSING_Arizona, Blough 24-40-0-222. Atlanta, Ridder 19-26-0-169. RECEIVING_Arizona, McBride 7-78, Brown 6-61,...
Porterville Recorder
Saints take care of Eagles but need big help for playoffs
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2,...
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — PITTSBURGH: QB Mason Rudolph, DB Tre Norwood, LB Malik Reed, G Kendrick Green, LB Tae Crowder, DT Jonathan Marshall. BALTIMORE: QB Lamar Jackson, RB Kenyan Drake, CB Marcus Peters, C Trystan Colon, TE Nick Boyle, OLB David Ojabo, DE Calais Campbell.
Porterville Recorder
Eagles DE Sweat leaves game on stretcher after tackle
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat suffered a neck injury but has movement in all extremities after he was injured trying to make a tackle Sunday against New Orleans. The Eagles said Sweat was taken to the hospital “for precautionary reasons.” Sweat did pound the ground...
Porterville Recorder
Tulane 96, Memphis 89
MEMPHIS (11-4) C.Lawson 1-4 2-2 4, D.Williams 8-16 3-5 19, Davis 7-18 14-17 31, Hardaway 2-4 2-2 7, Lomax 3-7 0-0 8, McCadden 4-8 0-0 8, Kennedy 2-5 0-2 6, Franklin 2-5 0-2 6, Akobundu-Ehiogu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 21-30 89. TULANE (8-5) Cross 4-8 3-3 12, Pope 2-5...
Porterville Recorder
No. 24 Arkansas 71, Kentucky 50
ARKANSAS (14-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.1, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Daniels 3-7, Carr 2-8, Langerman 2-3, Spencer 1-4, Poffenbarger 0-3) Blocked Shots: 7 (Barnum 3, Poffenbarger 2, Dauda 2) Turnovers: 19 (Poffenbarger 6, Barnum 3, Carr 3, Daniels 2, Wolfenbarger 2, Spencer 1, Hughes 1, Langerman 1) Steals: 4...
Porterville Recorder
Temple 70, Cincinnati 61
CINCINNATI (10-5) Lakhin 3-8 5-10 11, Adams-Woods 5-12 0-1 11, Davenport 3-6 0-0 9, DeJulius 5-13 1-1 13, Nolley 6-12 2-2 15, Oguama 0-0 0-1 0, Skillings 1-6 0-0 2, Reed 0-2 0-0 0, Hensley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 8-15 61. TEMPLE (8-7) Hicks 4-8 2-2 13, Jongkuch 0-2...
Porterville Recorder
Florida St. 99, Georgia Tech 58
FLORIDA ST. (14-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.231, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Latson 3-6, Turnage 3-4, Howard 2-4, Gordon 2-3, Massengill 1-2, O'Brien 1-2, Valenzuela 1-2) Blocked Shots: 7 (Howard 2, Myers 2, Latson 1, Massengill 1, Turnage 1) Turnovers: 17 (Timpson 4, Latson 3, Myers 3, Bejedi 2, Gordon...
Porterville Recorder
No. 9 LSU 88, Vanderbilt 63
LSU (14-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.1, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Carson 3-5, Johnson 2-4, Morris 2-8) Blocked Shots: 8 (Williams 4, Johnson 2, Reese 1, Morris 1) Turnovers: 17 (Reese 6, Poole 4, Johnson 3, Williams 1, Carson 1, Morris 1, Team 1) Steals: 6 (Morris 3, Johnson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Butler 80, Georgetown 51
BUTLER (9-6) J.Thomas 1-4 0-0 2, Bates 7-11 1-2 15, C.Harris 3-7 2-2 10, Hunter 5-10 0-0 11, Lukosius 3-9 0-0 7, Ali 2-5 2-4 8, Taylor 9-11 0-0 24, P.Thomas 1-2 1-2 3, Hughes 0-0 0-2 0, Tate 0-2 0-0 0, Wilmoth 0-0 0-0 0, Turnbull 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 6-12 80.
Porterville Recorder
PENN STATE 83, IOWA 79
Percentages: FG .444, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Murray 3-9, C.McCaffery 2-3, P.McCaffery 1-4, Perkins 1-4, Sandfort 0-2, Ulis 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Murray, P.McCaffery, Rebraca). Turnovers: 7 (Rebraca 3, C.McCaffery 2, Murray, Perkins). Steals: 3 (P.McCaffery, Perkins, Ulis). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
SMU 92, Tulsa 67
TULSA (4-9) Selebangue 8-12 5-9 21, Gaston-Chapman 2-5 4-5 8, Griffin 7-18 4-5 22, Knight 1-4 0-0 2, Pritchard 4-7 0-1 9, Betson 1-3 0-0 3, Dalger 0-4 2-2 2, Embery-Simpson 0-2 0-0 0, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0, McWright 0-0 0-0 0, Seals 0-0 0-0 0, Urbancic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 15-22 67.
Comments / 0