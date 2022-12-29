Read full article on original website
Outage affects 300 members in Dayville/Mt. Vernon area
DAYVILLE/MT. VERNON – UPDATE (7:52 a.m.) : According to OTEC’s Outage Map, power has been restored to residents in the Dayville/Mt. Vernon area. PREVIOUSLY POSTED: The power is out in Dayville, according to Grant County Emergency Communications. The call came in around 5:38 a.m. this morning for a power outage in Dayville. Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative’s outage map shows that 291 members are affected, and that the cause has been found.
Deer Strike Near Baker City Leaves Three Injured
BAKER CITY – (Release from The Oregon State Police) The following incident occurred on 12/29/2022 at 12:13 a.m. From the OSP:. A red dodge sedan was traveling on 1-84 west bound near milepost 294 when a deer entered the roadway. The driver of the sedan applied the brakes and attempted to avoid colliding with the deer. The sedan collided with the deer and the brake application induced a slide and yaw. The sedan slid off of the roadway onto the west bound shoulder, where it tripped and rolled. During the roll the front right and back left passengers were ejected. The sedan came to its final, uncontrolled rest on the westbound shoulder on its wheels, facing the roadway. The driver and two passengers were transported to St. Alphonsus hospital in Baker city for injuries. The sedan was towed by roadrunner towing of Baker City and taken to their lot due to damage.
Three teens hurt on I-84 in eastern Oregon
Baker City Herald is reporting three teenagers from North Powder were injured early Thursday, Dec. 29 when their car collided with a deer on Interstate 84, went off the road and rolled, ejecting the two passengers. The driver was 16 years old and the two passengers were ages 15 and...
