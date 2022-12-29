Read full article on original website
Mingo Commission conducts housekeeping meeting
During its last meeting for the year of 2022, the Mingo County Commission said goodbye to its legal counsel of the past six years who helped the body navigate its way through the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of a housekeeping meeting with no business other than routine matters to...
WSAZ
New senior center opens in Proctorville, largest in the county
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Seniors in the Lawrence County community are celebrating the opening of a new senior center. The Lawrence County Senior Center in Proctorville has been long-awaited. The project, 12 years in the making, is finally open for seniors in the community to enjoy. “When I got elected...
West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
wchstv.com
Crews work around the clock to restore water service for Wayne County residents
WANYE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Freezing temperatures have caused multiple water line breaks across Wayne County. These issues caused some residents to go up to five days without water. While it appears that crews managed to make repairs over the past few days, residents in Crum, Wayne and Kenova...
WSAZ
Trash-filled property demolished
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks wouldn’t be thrilled about starting their morning with the sound of machinery, but for neighbors like Arthur Taylor, it’s the wake up call he’s been dreaming of. “It feels good,” Taylor said. We first introduced you to Taylor in July...
thelevisalazer.com
THAT WAS THE YEAR THAT WAS — 2022 — LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY., FT. GAY, W.VA AND MARTIN CO. KY
May — LAZER UPDATE: NOAH THOMPSON NAMED AMERICAN IDOL 2022! LAWRENCE COUNTY GOES WILD!!!. GROWING UP IN LOUISA: The old ‘KY Normal College’. WHERE WILL KENTUCKIANS BUY MARIJUANA WHEN NEW ORDER TAKES EFFECT?. Editor’s Note: Stories selected by number of visitors on the website.
wklw.com
Paintsville Police Chief Roe Retires. Assistant Chief Smith Named Interim
Paintsville Chief of Police Mike Roe has officially retired from the Police Dept. Chief Roe sereved on the Police Dept. for 23 years, the last 6 years as the city’s Chief of Police. Assistant Chief Danny Smith was named as the Interim Police Chief. Congratulations to Danny Smith on...
Fully-involved structure fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there is a fully-involved structure fire in the 1700 block of Decota Road in the Leewood, West Virginia, area. The call came into 911 around 2:38 p.m. Dispatchers say there are no injuries. Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene and will be there for […]
wymt.com
‘We need to replace every single line in our system’: People in Martin County upset with persistent water issues
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Martin County are upset after a recent cold streak froze pipes and caused major water issues throughout the county. Harold Loughery, who lives near Inez, said he and his neighbors have been without water for days. “Emergency management did a handout, and people like...
Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
hwy.co
The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel
Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
This City in West Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of West Virginia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Raleigh County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chadd E. Worley, 44, of Beckley, was sentenced today to three years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 8,...
Delbarton slates municipal election date
The town of Delbarton is gearing up for its municipal election coming up in the summer of 2023. The Town Council scheduled the date for the vote during its Dec. 19 meeting. Town Clerk Patty Gannon presented the council with two options for the date of the election which were provided by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office and the calendar of events associated with each date. The options were for an election day date of Tuesday, June 6, or Tuesday, June 13.
wymt.com
Knott Co. under state of emergency as water outages continue
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson declared a state of emergency for Knott County on Saturday due to water outages. Dobson said people in Mousie have been without water for several days. He said last week’s winter storm wreaked havoc on the region’s water system.
wchstv.com
Cafe that trains women in recovery set to open a new location in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Standing in what used to be the homes of Charleston restaurants Noah's and Delish, Cheryl Laws gave a preview of what soon will be her next Cafe Appalachia. Laws, the founder and chief executive officer of Pollen8, will be recovering both an old restaurant space...
Delbarton mayor dies at age 75
Elmer Ray Spence, a two-term mayor of Delbarton, died on Thursday, Dec. 22. He was 75 years old. Spence most recently served as the mayor for the town of Delbarton since July 1, 2019. He won the mayor’s seat during the last municipal election, narrowly defeating long-term incumbent John Preece by six votes as a write-in candidate. He had served three and a half years of that term.
Single-vehicle crash causing traffic backup in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A single-vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West in Charleston is causing traffic backup, West Virginia 511 cameras show. The crash happened around 1:26 p.m. near exit 58C. According to Metro 911, one person was taken to the hospital. Dispatchers do not know how bad the injuries are. Metro 911 says the […]
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Young girl dies after being struck by Cabell County deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:15 p.m. 12/31/22. West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a young girl who was struck Friday evening by a cruiser operated by an off-duty Cabell County deputy in Huntington, the county's sheriff said. The incident occurred about 10:25 p.m. near the...
WSAZ
53 Days | Chuck’s story
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 70-year-old man with documented dementia is taken by EMS to Cabell Huntington Hospital. What happened in the hours that followed shocked and devastated his loved ones. This is Chuck’s story - 53 Days.
