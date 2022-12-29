The town of Delbarton is gearing up for its municipal election coming up in the summer of 2023. The Town Council scheduled the date for the vote during its Dec. 19 meeting. Town Clerk Patty Gannon presented the council with two options for the date of the election which were provided by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office and the calendar of events associated with each date. The options were for an election day date of Tuesday, June 6, or Tuesday, June 13.

DELBARTON, WV ・ 9 DAYS AGO