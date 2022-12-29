ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson, WV

Mingo Messenger

Mingo Commission conducts housekeeping meeting

During its last meeting for the year of 2022, the Mingo County Commission said goodbye to its legal counsel of the past six years who helped the body navigate its way through the COVID-19 pandemic. At the end of a housekeeping meeting with no business other than routine matters to...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

New senior center opens in Proctorville, largest in the county

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Seniors in the Lawrence County community are celebrating the opening of a new senior center. The Lawrence County Senior Center in Proctorville has been long-awaited. The project, 12 years in the making, is finally open for seniors in the community to enjoy. “When I got elected...
PROCTORVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Trash-filled property demolished

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks wouldn’t be thrilled about starting their morning with the sound of machinery, but for neighbors like Arthur Taylor, it’s the wake up call he’s been dreaming of. “It feels good,” Taylor said. We first introduced you to Taylor in July...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
hwy.co

The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel

Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
DINGESS, WV
Mingo Messenger

Delbarton slates municipal election date

The town of Delbarton is gearing up for its municipal election coming up in the summer of 2023. The Town Council scheduled the date for the vote during its Dec. 19 meeting. Town Clerk Patty Gannon presented the council with two options for the date of the election which were provided by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office and the calendar of events associated with each date. The options were for an election day date of Tuesday, June 6, or Tuesday, June 13.
DELBARTON, WV
wymt.com

Knott Co. under state of emergency as water outages continue

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson declared a state of emergency for Knott County on Saturday due to water outages. Dobson said people in Mousie have been without water for several days. He said last week’s winter storm wreaked havoc on the region’s water system.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
Mingo Messenger

Delbarton mayor dies at age 75

Elmer Ray Spence, a two-term mayor of Delbarton, died on Thursday, Dec. 22. He was 75 years old. Spence most recently served as the mayor for the town of Delbarton since July 1, 2019. He won the mayor’s seat during the last municipal election, narrowly defeating long-term incumbent John Preece by six votes as a write-in candidate. He had served three and a half years of that term.
DELBARTON, WV
WSAZ

53 Days | Chuck’s story

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 70-year-old man with documented dementia is taken by EMS to Cabell Huntington Hospital. What happened in the hours that followed shocked and devastated his loved ones. This is Chuck’s story - 53 Days.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Mingo Messenger

Mingo Messenger

The Mingo Messenger, serving Mingo County West Virginia.

 https://mingomessenger.com

