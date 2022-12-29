Recently, I had a problem, not just anyone’s problem! There were 115 head of elk in the fields southwest of my house. Some of these majestic animals were as close as 30 yards from my house and even closer to my sister’s house. They were spread out across our road that comes in from Highway 206. So, we stayed put, spending a considerable amount of our day going from window to window to observe as they pawed through the snow for food and eventually bedded down for the afternoon. When cars started driving in on our private road to see the elk they were quickly on alert, on their feet, and immediately headed north over the hill and across Rogers Road, seeking safer environs. They need their space!

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO