Read full article on original website
Related
Flathead Beacon
Montana’s Santas and Elves
When Santa rolls through the Flathead Valley, no doubt he is impressed by the good work all of us do to keep the Christmas spirit alive year-round. No Montanan makes it through a hard winter alone. And those who make all our lives easier and manageable deserve recognition. The first...
montanarightnow.com
Cleaning up after the holidays? Here’s where you can recycle your live Christmas tree in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - It’s that time of year again as many pack up decorations and take out their Christmas tree, and many places across Montana are giving former Christmas trees a new purpose. In Bozeman, the Forestry Division provides post-holiday Christmas tree recycling and composts trees to be used...
Flathead Beacon
The Elk Need Their Space
Recently, I had a problem, not just anyone’s problem! There were 115 head of elk in the fields southwest of my house. Some of these majestic animals were as close as 30 yards from my house and even closer to my sister’s house. They were spread out across our road that comes in from Highway 206. So, we stayed put, spending a considerable amount of our day going from window to window to observe as they pawed through the snow for food and eventually bedded down for the afternoon. When cars started driving in on our private road to see the elk they were quickly on alert, on their feet, and immediately headed north over the hill and across Rogers Road, seeking safer environs. They need their space!
agupdate.com
Skijoring season kicks off for Montana competitors
At the start of 2023, a winter sport season will kick off that spans seven states, two countries, and will have nearly 30 races before the season ends in March. Competitors are eligible to win as much as $40,000 at the weekend races that combine snow, horses, and skiing. Welcome to skijoring.
Bow WOW: Tips for Walking Your Dog in the Montana Winter
One nice thing about the winter in Montana is that there's a lot less dog poop on our sidewalks, and though my shoes appreciate that, it does make me suspicious that people aren't walking their dogs at all. There are exceptions, but in general dogs love walks— that's why they're...
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
Flathead Beacon
Snow Ghost Express Opens on Big Mountain
Whitefish Mountain Resort’s (WMR) Snow Ghost Express, or Chair 4, shuttled its first group of skiers up the mountain on Friday, marking the beginning of a new era at the resort, which experienced an array of weather and mechanical challenges over the busy tourism days following Christmas. Chair 4...
Man catches record smallmouth bass at Idaho reservoir
It was a typical cold December day in North Idaho with rain down low and snow in the mountains. While many anglers might have been thinking about ice fishing, winter steelhead, or even putting a fresh coat of wax on their skis and hitting the slopes, Joey Walton had other plans: big smallmouth bass. Knowing he had to make the long run across Dworshak Reservoir, he set out early in search of a trophy. Having been looking for a record fish for months, and already...
NBCMontana
Ski lift evacuated at Whitefish Mountain Resort
MISSOULA, Mont. — No injuries reported after crews were forced to evacuate a ski lift in northwest Montana. A spokesperson for Whitefish Mountain Resort tells us chair one stopped working around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, and it took over three hours to evacuate all riders. Resort officials are working to...
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Fishing Reports for 12/31/22
It is traditionally one of the biggest ice fishing days of the season. The time around new years day has always been a great time to hit the hard water. Hear all of our latest fishing reports from our correspondents around the state.
Storm to bring snow and high winds to East Idaho New Year's Eve through New Year's Day
The new year will be ushered in with a snowstorm in East Idaho. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho that are in effect from New Year's Eve through New Year's Day. The storm is forecast to bring snow and 45 mph winds to East Idaho starting Saturday night and ending late Sunday night. ...
Skier Shares Startling Video of Ski Lift Nightmare in Montana
When I was a young skier, this scenario was one of my biggest fears when heading up the mountain, and I am glad I have never experienced this problem. Montana's ski season has been lovely for many skiers and snowboarders looking for a fantastic day on the mountain and shred powder. The accumulation of snow has been high for the past couple of months, and people are making any excuse to avoid work or school and go up the mountain.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Flathead Beacon
2022 Sports in Review
When Columbia Falls last won a state soccer championship, the iPhone hadn’t been invented. Seventeen boys on the current roster had yet to be born. For the last four years, Montana boys Class A soccer has been dominated by a team from the Flathead Valley. That trend continued in 2022, but the locus of power shifted seven miles to the east.
thecottagejournal.com
Escape to Wintry Bigfork, Montana
Resting near the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi, Bigfork, Montana, is a great base camp for heading toward Glacier National Park or spots nearby such as Crane Mountain. Weather permitting, of course, the Bigfork Community Nordic Center maintains trails for many sports in the area, and it’s no surprise that this is the busiest season, bustling with activities in the snow. This historic town is the perfect place to venture out for a snowshoeing hike or a snowmobiling trip with many breathtaking views and little secret spots to rejuvenate and refresh.
Winter's Kitchen helping Flathead homeless community get through the winter
Winter’s Kitchen and it’s volunteers team up every Sunday to host a potluck style meal and reach out to the community in their element.
NBCMontana
Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
New Year’s Resolutions: Hilarious Suggestions for Montana Towns
Well, it's almost time for us to lie to ourselves about improving again. Oh boy. Jokes aside, a new year is a great opportunity to set goals for yourself. It's hard work, but if you follow through on your New Year's resolution, the payoff can be huge. No individual is...
agupdate.com
Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals set for Jan. 12-14 in Great Falls
Come mid-January, the competitors in the 44th Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit (MPRC) will be vying for prize money and buckles at the circuit finals in Great Falls, Mont., on Jan 12-14. In order to qualify for the circuit finals, competitors must have entered 15 rodeos on the circuit if they...
Flathead Beacon
Winter Weather Disrupts Holiday Travel at Glacier Park Airport
After winter weather and chaotic holiday travel canceled thousands of flights across U.S. airports at the end of December, a cold snap followed by freezing rain and fog forced Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) to shut down in the afternoon and evening of Christmas Day. “It was to be expected,”...
Comments / 0