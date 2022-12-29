DAYVILLE/MT. VERNON – UPDATE (7:52 a.m.) : According to OTEC’s Outage Map, power has been restored to residents in the Dayville/Mt. Vernon area. PREVIOUSLY POSTED: The power is out in Dayville, according to Grant County Emergency Communications. The call came in around 5:38 a.m. this morning for a power outage in Dayville. Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative’s outage map shows that 291 members are affected, and that the cause has been found.

