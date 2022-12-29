ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?

By Kaycee Sloan
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton.

Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City Hall of Crestview from sunrise to sunset on Dec. 31.

Gone Cold: Taking a look back at Tampa Bay’s cold cases through the years

Corporal Ray Hamilton passed away from critical injuries he sustained while responding to a domestic violence incident on Christmas Eve .

Hamilton served as a deputy for the last five-and-a-half years in Okaloosa County. According to officials, he had just become a member of the office’s Special Response Team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbSB6_0jxszNmz00

Prior to that, Hamilton served as a field training officer and a crime scene investigator. During his time at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, he received two Life Saving Awards.

“Corporal Hamilton will be remembered for his selfless courage to protect the lives of others at the cost of his own,” the Governor’s Office said.

Comments / 71

Stkgrl
3d ago

It's a very sad day, we lost a good person doing the selfless, most stressful, dangerous job in America. The entire country should mourn this loss. God welcomes him home much sooner than anyone wants. I hope the family and friends feel the love and care from their community, state, and country. A true hero.

Reply(5)
55
brad brown
3d ago

better police training... why do carpenters and plumbers have to complete a four year apprenticeship program to work independently and police only need six months of training...make it make sense...make police training years better

Reply(4)
18
Nadine Barlow
3d ago

😢😢😢 such a shame that some people kill others with no hesitation or feelings of compassion or guilt 😭

Reply
21
